The Question That Guided This School District Through an Impossible Decision

When the Fort Ransom school board made the difficult decision to reorganize our small elementary district after many months of discussion, data review, and community conversations, it was not made lightly. We were faced with balancing community identity and tradition with long-term sustainability and the evolving needs of our students as we thought about its future.

There wasn’t one single event that led us there. It was more of a cascading effect: a series of challenges that built on one another over several years. Throughout the process, our school board regularly came back to one guiding question: What is best for students? We viewed every discussion and decision through that lens. The board wanted to make sure students continued to have access to strong educational opportunities, stability, and the resources needed for long-term success.

We also recognized our responsibility as a school board to be proactive and fiscally responsible on behalf of taxpayers. Rural districts across the country are also facing growing financial pressures, aging facilities, enrollment challenges, and rising operational costs. We wanted to address these realities before we were forced to make reactive decisions in the middle of a crisis.

One of the biggest challenges was declining enrollment, which has a direct impact on the aid Fort Ransom received from state and federal grants. In 2025, North Dakota also capped property tax increases at 3%, which created another concern for the financial sustainability of our school. The school’s operational costs remained significant. Based on projections, we realized our fund balance would likely be depleted within two to three years if we continued operating.

Staffing became an increasing challenge. We no longer had a teacher with a kindergarten endorsement. So, we made the difficult decision not to offer kindergarten. That forced us to rearrange classrooms, with one teacher for grades 1–3 and the other for grades 4–6. We recognized that being unable to provide kindergarten would likely contribute to further enrollment decline.

We faced the loss of our music teacher. School plays and programs had always been a highlight of our small school. But without a dedicated music teacher, those responsibilities shifted to classroom teachers who were already stretched thin.

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Like many small rural schools, staffing limitations extended beyond the classroom. Our beloved part-time cook, who was an important part of the school community, was available for even fewer hours, further stretching our ability to sustainably operate.

Declining enrollment affected students socially. With fewer classmates, some students, including my own daughter, felt they were missing opportunities for friendships and day-to-day interaction that larger student groups naturally provide. Extracurricular activities in Lisbon helped connect students, but the daily school experience in Fort Ransom still felt isolating at times.

We faced physical education and facilities limitations. While students always had physical education time, we didn’t have an indoor gymnasium or dedicated activity space, narrowing options for students during North Dakota winters and poor weather conditions. Still, there were experiences unique to Fort Ransom that students cherished—sledding on the hill behind the school, snowshoeing, and building snow forts during recess or P.E. time were some of the small joys that made our school special.

Our aging facility was another major concern. Our building was not ADA compliant, and the scale of renovations needed for modernization was beyond what our small district could afford.

Ultimately, our board reached the conclusion that the reorganization of the Fort Ransom and Lisbon school districts offered numerous benefits, including new and sustainable opportunities for our students and their families; a unified administration; and shared resources that would improve efficiency, reduce duplication, and allow students to have academic and social continuity throughout their educational journey.

For other education leaders facing hard decisions, my advice would be:

Start conversations early before circumstances become critical. Our board didn’t wait to talk about our concerns or how we might address them, even as we were aware that the transition process itself would be complex, involving logistical, financial, legal, staffing, and transportation adjustments that required significant planning and communication.

Focus discussions on long-term student needs rather than managing reactions and emotions alone. We were unified and consistent in our messaging, including our prioritization of student educational opportunities as well as our focus to build on the long-standing relationship between the two communities.

Be transparent with the public about the data and financial realities. Even when reality is hard to swallow, people deserve honest conversations. We were open about our enrollment trends, financial realities, facility limitations, and long-term student opportunities. And we invited feedback.

Preserve community voice and identity wherever possible during a transition. We agreed on the need to preserve Fort Ransom’s identity and voice. We created a temporary position on the Lisbon school board for a current Fort Ransom board member to offer the perspective of and advocate for the community.

Recognize that grief and pride can coexist with optimism about the future. While we know that reorganization holds great promise for Fort Ransom families, there are real losses and challenges that come with closing the doors of a small community school. Rural schools are often more than education buildings—they are sources of pride and symbols of local identity. Families, alumni, and residents alike have felt the emotional loss of an independent district identity. The board understood the importance of honoring community history while still planning responsibly for the future.

Closing the doors of a small school is never simply about a building. It is about the people, the history, the identity, and the hopes for the next generation. While emotional and difficult, this decision was grounded in our commitment to students, responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources, and the sustained future health of education in our rural communities.