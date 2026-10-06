What We Know About School Board Members, In Charts
School & District Management

What We Know About School Board Members, In Charts

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — October 06, 2026 1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 21, 2026 : A board meeting at the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 , in Los Angeles, CA. The LAUSD met to discuss a resolution calling for development of a Screen Time Policy setting time limits by grade, including elimination of student digital devices for early education through first-grade, prohibiting device use by elementary and middle school students during passing periods, lunch and recess. The board unanimously voted to approve Board Member Nick Melvoin's Resolution to limit student screen time.
The Los Angeles Unified School District school board meets on April 21, 2026, to discuss whether to develop a policy to limit students' screen time. A new EdWeek Research Center survey shows that many school board members nationwide are retired and have never worked in K-12 education.
Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times
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A large share of school board members are retired and have never worked in education, according to a new survey that sheds light on who serves on these influential panels.

This summer, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed 478 school board members to gauge the biggest sources of tension in their communities, the barriers to building bridges between schools and families, and steps boards are taking to close the gaps. The survey also collected demographic information about board members, a historically understudied group. The survey was conducted as part of Education Week’s annual Big Ideas special report that explored how districts build trust through communication and curiosity.

Reflecting a nationally representative sample, respondents hailed from 37 states across rural, suburban, and urban districts. The majority were white, female, and members of the Baby Boomer or Generation X generations. About 40% of respondents are retired outside of board-related work, and 44% said they had never worked in K-12 education before.

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Natalie Behring for Education Week
School & District Management Special Report Big Ideas 2026: Building Bridges So Students Can Thrive
September 8, 2026

Here are key takeaways from the findings.

Many board members have long tenures

Many board members have held their seats for a decade or more. Forty-seven percent of respondents reported serving on their current school board since 2019 or earlier, with 14% first elected or appointed prior to 2010.

Most board members have college degrees

School board members are generally highly educated: 78% hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Nearly one-third have a master’s degree, and 17% hold a doctorate or other advanced degree.

Additionally, 58% reported a household income exceeding $105,000.

Many school board members are retired

A relatively large share of board members are retired, and often lack prior professional education experience.

About 40% of respondents said they are retired when not performing board-related duties. Among employed respondents, 18% work in education or library fields. The next most common occupations are business/finance and healthcare (6% each), followed by community or social services (5%).

Forty-four percent have never worked in K-12 education before, while 30% are former teachers.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.

Coverage of post-high school pathways and overcoming polarization is supported in part by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, at www.carnegie.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

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