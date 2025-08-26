The One Thing Superintendents Want to Change This Year

New school years bring a fresh start for educators, and superintendents are taking full advantage of the opportunity.
From prioritizing their own health and wellness to embracing artificial intelligence, superintendents say they are using the start of the new school year to establish new routines that set them up for success.
Education Week asked district leaders to share one thing they plan to change in their daily routines during the 2025-26 school year.
Many said they want to spend more time walking to clear their heads and reduce stress so they can be more effective leaders. Some said they want to spend more time in schools rather than their offices. A few mentioned trying to leverage AI to automate routine and mundane tasks to free up more time to interact with students, teachers, and other staff members.
Education Week compiled responses from 17 superintendents across the United States about the changes they’re making to kick off the new school year strong. Their responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.