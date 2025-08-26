The One Thing Superintendents Want to Change This Year
School & District Management

The One Thing Superintendents Want to Change This Year

By Caitlynn Peetz — August 26, 2025 1 min read
Illustration of human with an alarm clock head in center of a circle formed from schedule pictograms on background of waved rays.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

New school years bring a fresh start for educators, and superintendents are taking full advantage of the opportunity.

From prioritizing their own health and wellness to embracing artificial intelligence, superintendents say they are using the start of the new school year to establish new routines that set them up for success.

Education Week asked district leaders to share one thing they plan to change in their daily routines during the 2025-26 school year.

Many said they want to spend more time walking to clear their heads and reduce stress so they can be more effective leaders. Some said they want to spend more time in schools rather than their offices. A few mentioned trying to leverage AI to automate routine and mundane tasks to free up more time to interact with students, teachers, and other staff members.

Education Week compiled responses from 17 superintendents across the United States about the changes they’re making to kick off the new school year strong. Their responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Spending more time in classrooms

   One change I plan to make in my daily routine this year is to spend more intentional time connecting with our district office departments and, most importantly, being present in our schools and classrooms. I want to be where learning happens—listening to students, engaging with teachers and staff, and experiencing firsthand the remarkable work taking place every day across Durham Public Schools.


—Anthony Lewis

Durham Public Schools

Durham, N.C.

   Continue to be consistent! I will be trying to visit 500 classrooms and post on social media so the community knows all of the great things our students and staff are doing every day.


—Curtis Finch

Deer Valley Unified School District

Phoenix 

   My goal for next year is to 'work out' more! Last year I spent a few days 'working out' in schools doing email, paperwork, and some of the other duties of my job out in schools. Although it began as a bit of a joke (we all need to work out more), I received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from both students and staff. The demands of the superintendency can often pull you away from classrooms; this year I'm committed to making 'working out' a weekly endeavor!


—Jonathan D. Moody

MSAD 54

Skowhegan, Maine

   One change I plan to make in my daily routine this year is to prioritize more frequent school visits. School visits are incredibly valuable—they allow me to build stronger connections with students, teachers, and staff across the district, and to stay closely attuned to the energy and needs of each school community. To make this happen, I’m shifting away from reserving a fixed day each week and instead plan to visit schools in between meetings whenever possible. This added flexibility will help me be more present and engaged with our schools on a regular basis.


—Howard Hepburn

Broward County Public Schools

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 

   One change I’m making in my daily routine this year is returning to the classroom—both to teach and to learn. As a district, we’ve adopted new goals, assessments, and a math curriculum designed to deepen student learning. I want to experience firsthand how these changes are shaping the classroom experience for our students and teachers. By stepping into the teacher’s role again, I’ll gain valuable insight into what’s working well, where we can continue to grow, and how we can best support our educators. Most importantly, it keeps me grounded in the heart of our work—where students are learning, dreaming, and discovering every day.


—Fabiola Bagula

San Diego Unified School District 

   Daily: More regular check-ins with site leaders throughout the week. I have them all on a rotation but will be checking in with them and using the two word strategy: ‘What are two words to describe how you are feeling?’ We are encouraging all of our leaders to use this approach to build better relationships and sense of belonging with our internal and external stakeholders.


—Kenny Rodrequez 

Grandview C-4 School District 

Grandview, Mo. 

Embracing AI

   One change I am making in my daily routine is using technology with emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) to cut through the clutter so I can stay focused on what really matters. In this job, the flow of information never ends, but I have learned that innovation isn’t about piling on more, it is about finding clarity. That clarity gives me the space to support our leaders, show up for our students, and make sure every decision comes back to one thing: putting students first always, in all ways.


—Wayne Walters

Pittsburgh Public Schools

   AI will be my new thought partner and resource as I seek to reclaim time to do what matters most: being present in our schools, connecting with our students, teachers, and staff, and supporting the incredible work they do every day.


—Gladys Cruz

Questar III Board of Cooperative Educational Services

Castleton, N.Y.

Increased focus on personal health

   My daily routine will now include 30-plus pushups and 20 squats right after I get up—oh, and AG1 protein shake without fail! Keeping summer alive all year long!!


—Krestin Bahr

Peninsula School District

Gig Harbor, Wash.

   This year, I’m swapping my morning scroll for a morning stroll. Instead of diving headfirst into emails, I’ll take a 10-minute walk to let my brain wander, breathe, and notice something new. My hope is that this tiny shift will ripple into the rest of my day, reminding me that curiosity, not urgency, is what fuels great leadership.


—Quintin Shepherd

Pflugerville Independent School District

Pflugerville, Texas 

   I plan to start each day walking the dog for about 30 minutes. It clears my head and gives me time to talk through my strategy for the day. My dog Homer is a great sounding board.


—David Law

Minnetonka Public Schools

Minnetonka, Minn.

   This year, I want to make myself leave the office earlier in the evening. The earlier I leave, the more time I get to spend with my family. That always makes for a great day!


—Dennis Willingham

Walker County School System

Jasper, Ala. 

   I'm more focused than ever on getting adequate sleep during the work week, which means getting into bed earlier.


—Sean Bulson

Harford County Public Schools

Bel Air, Md.

   I'm looking forward to incorporating a new daily routine this year. I plan to read an audio book or chapter book for at least 15 minutes before the start of my day.


—Kimberlee Armstrong

Portland Public Schools

Portland, Ore.

Reflecting on the positives and longer-term strategies

   Our daily routine at Page County Public Schools is to encourage and empower every member of our team to spend 18 minutes a day on something they want to improve about their professional practice. Through 18 minutes of daily focus, we row with purpose, building positive pathways that guide every student forward.


—Bryan Huber

Page County Public Schools

Luray, Va.

   This year, I plan to be more intentional about carving out uninterrupted time each day to focus on strategic priorities, rather than only reacting to urgent needs. That will help me support the departments and campuses with clearer focus and stronger follow-through.


—Martha Salazar-Zamora

Tomball Independent School District

Tomball, Texas

   I plan to schedule 15 minutes every day to write notes of gratitude to staff, students, or families.


—Wendy Birhanzel

Harrison School District 2

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Superintendents District Leadership Back to School

Events

Thu., August 28, 2025, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar What K-12 Publishers Miss in September Is Costing Them District Renewals Worth Millions
Digital rollouts starting slow? Learn how to fix login issues, boost usage & support teachers in our webinar.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 3 Ways to Get Students to Care About Chronic Absenteeism
A quarter of students said missing three weeks of school wasn't a problem in a new survey.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
One person walking down stairs in motion effect photography inside building.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Is Missing 3 Weeks of School a Problem? A Quarter of Students Say No
District leaders say cutting absences is among their most pressing challenges. Many students don't think it's such a big deal.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Photo of children’s shadows on pavement.
iStock
School & District Management Opinion This Is the Letter I Want Every School Leader to Send to Parents
Here’s how principals can start off on the right foot with students and their families.
Brooklyn Raney
4 min read
Collaged image of welcoming school community. Back to school.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Database Shows Which States Gain, Lose Female Superintendents
The database tracks state-by-state superintendent demographics, revealing persistent gender gaps and uneven progress in boosting diversity.
Jennifer Igbonoba
3 min read
Vector illustration of businesswomen climbing up ladders
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼