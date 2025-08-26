The One Thing Superintendents Want to Change This Year

New school years bring a fresh start for educators, and superintendents are taking full advantage of the opportunity.

From prioritizing their own health and wellness to embracing artificial intelligence, superintendents say they are using the start of the new school year to establish new routines that set them up for success.

Education Week asked district leaders to share one thing they plan to change in their daily routines during the 2025-26 school year.

Many said they want to spend more time walking to clear their heads and reduce stress so they can be more effective leaders. Some said they want to spend more time in schools rather than their offices. A few mentioned trying to leverage AI to automate routine and mundane tasks to free up more time to interact with students, teachers, and other staff members.

Education Week compiled responses from 17 superintendents across the United States about the changes they’re making to kick off the new school year strong. Their responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Spending more time in classrooms

One change I plan to make in my daily routine this year is to spend more intentional time connecting with our district office departments and, most importantly, being present in our schools and classrooms. I want to be where learning happens—listening to students, engaging with teachers and staff, and experiencing firsthand the remarkable work taking place every day across Durham Public Schools.

—Anthony Lewis Durham Public Schools Durham, N.C.

Continue to be consistent! I will be trying to visit 500 classrooms and post on social media so the community knows all of the great things our students and staff are doing every day.

—Curtis Finch Deer Valley Unified School District Phoenix

My goal for next year is to 'work out' more! Last year I spent a few days 'working out' in schools doing email, paperwork, and some of the other duties of my job out in schools. Although it began as a bit of a joke (we all need to work out more), I received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from both students and staff. The demands of the superintendency can often pull you away from classrooms; this year I'm committed to making 'working out' a weekly endeavor!

—Jonathan D. Moody MSAD 54 Skowhegan, Maine

One change I plan to make in my daily routine this year is to prioritize more frequent school visits. School visits are incredibly valuable—they allow me to build stronger connections with students, teachers, and staff across the district, and to stay closely attuned to the energy and needs of each school community. To make this happen, I’m shifting away from reserving a fixed day each week and instead plan to visit schools in between meetings whenever possible. This added flexibility will help me be more present and engaged with our schools on a regular basis.

—Howard Hepburn Broward County Public Schools Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

One change I’m making in my daily routine this year is returning to the classroom—both to teach and to learn. As a district, we’ve adopted new goals, assessments, and a math curriculum designed to deepen student learning. I want to experience firsthand how these changes are shaping the classroom experience for our students and teachers. By stepping into the teacher’s role again, I’ll gain valuable insight into what’s working well, where we can continue to grow, and how we can best support our educators. Most importantly, it keeps me grounded in the heart of our work—where students are learning, dreaming, and discovering every day.

—Fabiola Bagula San Diego Unified School District

Daily: More regular check-ins with site leaders throughout the week. I have them all on a rotation but will be checking in with them and using the two word strategy: ‘What are two words to describe how you are feeling?’ We are encouraging all of our leaders to use this approach to build better relationships and sense of belonging with our internal and external stakeholders.

—Kenny Rodrequez Grandview C-4 School District Grandview, Mo.

Embracing AI

One change I am making in my daily routine is using technology with emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) to cut through the clutter so I can stay focused on what really matters. In this job, the flow of information never ends, but I have learned that innovation isn’t about piling on more, it is about finding clarity. That clarity gives me the space to support our leaders, show up for our students, and make sure every decision comes back to one thing: putting students first always, in all ways.

—Wayne Walters Pittsburgh Public Schools

AI will be my new thought partner and resource as I seek to reclaim time to do what matters most: being present in our schools, connecting with our students, teachers, and staff, and supporting the incredible work they do every day.

—Gladys Cruz Questar III Board of Cooperative Educational Services Castleton, N.Y.

Increased focus on personal health

My daily routine will now include 30-plus pushups and 20 squats right after I get up—oh, and AG1 protein shake without fail! Keeping summer alive all year long!!

—Krestin Bahr Peninsula School District Gig Harbor, Wash.

This year, I’m swapping my morning scroll for a morning stroll. Instead of diving headfirst into emails, I’ll take a 10-minute walk to let my brain wander, breathe, and notice something new. My hope is that this tiny shift will ripple into the rest of my day, reminding me that curiosity, not urgency, is what fuels great leadership.

—Quintin Shepherd Pflugerville Independent School District Pflugerville, Texas

I plan to start each day walking the dog for about 30 minutes. It clears my head and gives me time to talk through my strategy for the day. My dog Homer is a great sounding board.

—David Law Minnetonka Public Schools Minnetonka, Minn.

This year, I want to make myself leave the office earlier in the evening. The earlier I leave, the more time I get to spend with my family. That always makes for a great day!

—Dennis Willingham Walker County School System Jasper, Ala.

I'm more focused than ever on getting adequate sleep during the work week, which means getting into bed earlier.

—Sean Bulson Harford County Public Schools Bel Air, Md.

I'm looking forward to incorporating a new daily routine this year. I plan to read an audio book or chapter book for at least 15 minutes before the start of my day.

—Kimberlee Armstrong Portland Public Schools Portland, Ore.

Reflecting on the positives and longer-term strategies

Our daily routine at Page County Public Schools is to encourage and empower every member of our team to spend 18 minutes a day on something they want to improve about their professional practice. Through 18 minutes of daily focus, we row with purpose, building positive pathways that guide every student forward.

—Bryan Huber Page County Public Schools Luray, Va.

This year, I plan to be more intentional about carving out uninterrupted time each day to focus on strategic priorities, rather than only reacting to urgent needs. That will help me support the departments and campuses with clearer focus and stronger follow-through.

—Martha Salazar-Zamora Tomball Independent School District Tomball, Texas