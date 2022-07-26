Survey Shows Extent of Long COVID in Schools
School & District Management

Survey Shows Extent of Long COVID in Schools

By Evie Blad — July 26, 2022 2 min read
Long COVID Hourglass Illness Time
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Results of a new survey suggest long COVID—symptoms of the COVID-19 virus that persistent well beyond initial infection—is among the obstacles many schools will confront as they seek to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a survey of educators conducted by the EdWeek Research Center last month, 20 percent of respondents said their school or district had “some” experience with long COVID among their employees. Two percent said they had “a lot.”

Sixteen percent said their school or district had “some” experience with long COVID among students. Two percent said they had a lot.

The EdWeek Research Center surveyed 1,099 teachers, principals, and district administrators from June 29 to July 18 as part of a regular series of polls tracking the pandemic’s affect on schools. It described long COVID as a case of the virus that has “symptoms that persist more than three months after initial infection.”

Scientists have many open questions about long COVID and post-COVID conditions where symptoms persist or emerge weeks, months, or even years after a person first contracts the virus.

Those symptoms, which vary greatly in severity, could include fatigue, cough, difficulty concentrating, joint pain, a change in the senses of smell or taste, and depression or anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The practical consequences of such prolonged symptoms—like increased sick leave or accommodations for those affected—come as schools prepare to enter a fourth school year of possible disruptions caused by the pandemic.

While many Americans have returned to pre-pandemic routines or abandoned precautions like masks, virus cases have trended upward in recent months. Public health officials say that’s in part because the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.5, is highly contagious and may cause repeated reinfections in individuals, even if they have been vaccinated.

That means schools face the prospect of repeated teacher and student absences as a new school year approaches.

Forty-two percent of U.S. counties are considered high risk under the CDC metric, which relies on factors like deaths, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity. The agency recommends residents in those areas wear masks indoors in all public places. The high-risk designations are dramatic reversal from the spring, when most counties were considered “low risk” areas.

Education Week’s survey did not ask educators about the severity of long COVID symptoms they had seen among adults or students in their schools, or how much disruption those symptoms have caused.

The U.S. Department of Education said in July 2021 guidance that schools must provide accommodations for students with long COVID under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Education Week covered those concerns in June.

One in five educators responding to a survey conducted in April by the EdWeek Research Center said they had contracted long COVID. In April, Education Week interviewed ten school employees about their experience with the condition. You can read their stories here.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Building a Safe & Supportive School Environment: How Culture & Climate Impacts SEL
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Thu., August 04, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Make Tutoring Sustainable: Strategies for Effective District-Wide Programs
Tutoring is here to stay. How will you make your high-dosage tutoring program sustainable for the long run? Register to learn more.
Content provided by Carnegie Learning
Register
Tue., August 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar When SEL Curriculum Is Not Enough: Integrating Social-Emotional Behavior Supports in MTSS
Help ensure the success of your SEL program with guidance for building capacity to support implementation at every tier of your MTSS.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 7 Ways to Reduce Principal Burnout
Two researchers culled strategies from positive psychology to improve principals' job satisfaction.
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
4 min read
Image of dissatisfied, neutral, satisfied.
ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion 4 Protocols That Can Shift Your Teacher-Leadership Meetings From Drab to Fab
Meetings are usually encounters in which adults talk at each other. They don't have to be like that.
Peter DeWitt
7 min read
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 at 6.40.02 AM
School & District Management Advice for New Assistant Principals: Take Chances, Build Networks, Find Joy
Those who have served in the assistant principals spot share tips for new school leaders on getting the most out of the job.
Denisa R. Superville
12 min read
Photo of principal talking with students.
Getty
School & District Management Obituary Principal Who Criticized His State's Return-to-School Mandate Dies From Long COVID
Jimbo Jackson was remembered as a man "who always had time for children."
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
3 min read
Jimbo Jackson
Jimbo Jackson, the long time principal of Fort Braden Elementary School in Tallahassee, Fla., died May 28, 2022, after first contracting COVID-19 in 2020.
courtesy of Leon County Public Schools
Load More ▼