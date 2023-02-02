Surgeon General: Kids Under 14 Should Not Use Social Media
Student Well-Being

Surgeon General: Kids Under 14 Should Not Use Social Media

By Lauraine Langreo — February 02, 2023 3 min read
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the White House in Washington.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health last spring in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

What is the right age for a child to start using social media? It depends on who you ask.

Most social media companies allow those 13 years and older to use their platforms. But U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said recently on CNN that 13 is “too early.”

In early adolescence, kids are still “developing their identity, their sense of self,” Murthy said on CNN’s “Newsroom” on Jan. 29. “The skewed, and often distorted, environment of social media often does a disservice to many of those children.”

Social media companies have been under more scrutiny for the data they collect and the effects their products have on children’s mental health. A recent study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that children who are frequent, early social media users become overly sensitive to anticipating social risks and rewards from peers.

And some education leaders are taking legal action to confront the problem. Seattle Public Schools in January sued the companies that own TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, claiming that their social media platforms are a major force driving the deterioration in students’ social, emotional, and mental health.

Educators and parents are particularly concerned about how the time adolescents spend on social media has increased in the last few years. Social media use among kids between the ages of 8 and 18 increased by 17 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to a 2022 Common Sense Media report.

“Would it be nice, would it be good if we could keep young people off social media?” said Sherri Hope Culver, a Temple University professor and director of the university’s Center for Media and Information Literacy. “That probably would be great, but that seems like an unhelpful discussion to be having. They are on social media. They are not going to not be on social media.”

Even if social media companies change the age restriction, they don’t have a track record of enforcing those restrictions, Culver said.

Because kids will use social media no matter what, the “more effective and worthwhile” conversation should be about how adults can help children have a healthy relationship with social media, and “that is where media literacy comes in,” she added.

Media literacy is defined as “the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, create, and act using all forms of communication,” according to the National Association for Media Literacy Education, a professional association for educators, academics, activists, and students.

Culver and other advocates say media literacy should be taught to every student starting in kindergarten, because almost all of the information that kids get comes from a media source.

There’s a growing interest in requiring media literacy education in the United States, “but not anywhere near the action that we need to see,” Culver said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill last month that requires public schools to teach media literacy skills to all students. In Illinois, school districts are required to teach lessons in media literacy for all high students. Other states require the state boards of education or departments of education to develop media literacy standards but don’t require schools to teach those skills, according to nonprofit advocacy group Media Literacy Now.

Still, the burden shouldn’t just be on schools, parents, and students, Murthy said. He criticized social media apps for being designed “to make sure people are maximizing the amount of time they spend on these platforms.”

“If we tell a child, use the force of your willpower to control how much time you’re spending, you’re pitting a child against the world’s greatest product designers, and that’s just not a fair fight,” he said.

Murthy called for increased transparency from social media companies about their impact on kids’ mental health, as well as more safety standards for apps.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Mon., February 06, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Close the Gender Gap: Getting Girls Excited about STEM
Join female STEM leaders as they discuss the importance of early cheerleaders, real life role models, and female networks of support.
Content provided by Logitech
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on SEL for Emotional Intelligence
This Spotlight will help you identify what classifies as SEL, implement an effective SEL program, and more.

Student Well-Being Opinion The Real Reason Why Students Procrastinate
Understanding what drives procrastination can help students learn how to overcome it, explains a clinical psychologist.
Seth J. Gillihan
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being 4 Ways to Leverage Education Foundations to Support School-Based Mental Health
Education foundations don’t need big budgets to help school districts with rising mental health challenges.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
Illustrated character getting carried away by a brain balloon.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What Is the 'Mentoring Gap,' and How Can Schools Help Close It?
Overall, more young people have access to mentors, but Gen Z has fallen a bit behind millennials.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Female teacher and male student sitting together at a table with a laptop and tablet
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼