Superintendents’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2025

Superintendents are taking advantage of the start of a new year to refocus and set goals to be better leaders in 2025.

From taking more time to celebrate the accomplishments of staff and students to advocating for their schools, district leaders are determined to make this a year of professional growth, creating deeper connections with their communities, and ensuring everyone feels valued.

But they also have personal goals, like carving out time for exercising, putting their phones down to spend time with family, and investing in their own mental health.

Education Week asked superintendents across the nation for their 2025 goals and resolutions—both personal and professional. The following responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Making healthier choices and growing community connections

Many district leaders said they’re focusing on eating healthier and exercising more in 2025. The efforts, they said, will help keep them feeling sharp, mentally and physically.

Self-care is for leaders, too, after all.

I commit to embracing a healthier lifestyle by making mindful choices about what I eat and incorporating more movement into my daily routine. This means focusing on whole, nutrient-rich foods, limiting processed options, and planning meals to maintain energy and wellness. Additionally, I will dedicate time for consistent physical activity, whether it’s walking, running, or engaging in other forms of exercise, to strengthen both my body and mind.

In 2025, I will prioritize strengthening relationships within the Portland community. I aim to actively listen to and collaborate with families, educators, and local leaders to align our collective efforts with the needs of students. I will seek innovative ways to foster engagement, build trust, and ensure all voices are heard, focusing on equity and progress. This will include attending more community events, amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups, and leading initiatives that reflect our shared commitment to student success. —Kimberlee Armstrong, Portland, Ore.

Personal: Exercise four to five mornings per week to practice self-care and eat healthy as much as possible to improve my diet.

Professional: Celebrate our students and staff as often as possible and practice more work-life balance. —Tony Watlington Sr., Philadelphia

My resolutions for 2025 are a commitment to health and lifelong learning—lifting three days a week, with cardio at least three additional days to prepare for running 5Ks with my daughter and at least one half-marathon. Additionally, I am committed to continuous learning by reading at least two books a month. —Jennifer Lowery, Tea, S.D.

Tackling tough education problems and increasing advocacy

Superintendents want this year to be the one when their districts can tackle some longstanding problems, like increased student absences and literacy struggles. They also want to keep growing and learning themselves, by taking time for professional learning and advocating for their schools at the state and federal levels.

Partnering with teammates to significantly reduce chronic absenteeism across the district. Improving reading and literacy for students in the pre-K through 8th grade. —Ian Roberts, Des Moines, Iowa

My resolutions aren't exciting, but hopefully sustainable.

Professional: Continue to grow my knowledge of the issues and my ability to advocate at a state and federal level.

Personal: Reverse a downward trend of exercise minutes per week and get back to a minimum of 150 minutes. —Sean Bulson, Harford County, Md.

A renewed commitment to communication

District leaders are pledging to communicate more routinely with both staff and families. One district leader said she wants to be more willing to be wrong and to lean on her community for answers, solutions, and connections.

My New Year's resolution is to allow myself to rest in being wrong so that I can open myself to deeper curiosity and connection with people. In other words, let go of the need to be right so that I am building greater opportunities of what is possible for myself, family, school community, and the world. —Cheryl Jordan, Milpitas, Calif.

Personal: Increase my volunteer service activities by at least two events.

Professional: Ensure communications about high-interest district initiatives are sent monthly, at a minimum, to all staff and parents. —David Law, Minnetonka, Minn.