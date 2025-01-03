Superintendents’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2025
School & District Management

Superintendents’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2025

By Caitlynn Peetz — January 03, 2025 1 min read
Image of a checklist for 2025.
Lana Sweet/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Superintendents are taking advantage of the start of a new year to refocus and set goals to be better leaders in 2025.

From taking more time to celebrate the accomplishments of staff and students to advocating for their schools, district leaders are determined to make this a year of professional growth, creating deeper connections with their communities, and ensuring everyone feels valued.

But they also have personal goals, like carving out time for exercising, putting their phones down to spend time with family, and investing in their own mental health.

See Also

principal resolutions 1395401467
SDI Productions/E+
School & District Management Here’s What Principals Resolve to Do Better in 2025
Olina Banerji, December 31, 2024
2 min read

Education Week asked superintendents across the nation for their 2025 goals and resolutions—both personal and professional. The following responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

(Principals are also focused on improvement in 2025—here are their resolutions.)

Making healthier choices and growing community connections

Many district leaders said they’re focusing on eating healthier and exercising more in 2025. The efforts, they said, will help keep them feeling sharp, mentally and physically.

Self-care is for leaders, too, after all.

   I commit to embracing a healthier lifestyle by making mindful choices about what I eat and incorporating more movement into my daily routine. This means focusing on whole, nutrient-rich foods, limiting processed options, and planning meals to maintain energy and wellness. Additionally, I will dedicate time for consistent physical activity, whether it’s walking, running, or engaging in other forms of exercise, to strengthen both my body and mind.


In 2025, I will prioritize strengthening relationships within the Portland community. I aim to actively listen to and collaborate with families, educators, and local leaders to align our collective efforts with the needs of students. I will seek innovative ways to foster engagement, build trust, and ensure all voices are heard, focusing on equity and progress. This will include attending more community events, amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups, and leading initiatives that reflect our shared commitment to student success.

—Kimberlee Armstrong, Portland, Ore.

   Personal: Exercise four to five mornings per week to practice self-care and eat healthy as much as possible to improve my diet.


Professional: Celebrate our students and staff as often as possible and practice more work-life balance.

—Tony Watlington Sr., Philadelphia

   My resolutions for 2025 are a commitment to health and lifelong learning—lifting three days a week, with cardio at least three additional days to prepare for running 5Ks with my daughter and at least one half-marathon. Additionally, I am committed to continuous learning by reading at least two books a month.

—Jennifer Lowery, Tea, S.D.

Tackling tough education problems and increasing advocacy

Superintendents want this year to be the one when their districts can tackle some longstanding problems, like increased student absences and literacy struggles. They also want to keep growing and learning themselves, by taking time for professional learning and advocating for their schools at the state and federal levels.

   Partnering with teammates to significantly reduce chronic absenteeism across the district. Improving reading and literacy for students in the pre-K through 8th grade.

—Ian Roberts, Des Moines, Iowa

   My resolutions aren't exciting, but hopefully sustainable.


Professional: Continue to grow my knowledge of the issues and my ability to advocate at a state and federal level.


Personal: Reverse a downward trend of exercise minutes per week and get back to a minimum of 150 minutes.

—Sean Bulson, Harford County, Md.

A renewed commitment to communication

District leaders are pledging to communicate more routinely with both staff and families. One district leader said she wants to be more willing to be wrong and to lean on her community for answers, solutions, and connections.

   My New Year's resolution is to allow myself to rest in being wrong so that I can open myself to deeper curiosity and connection with people. In other words, let go of the need to be right so that I am building greater opportunities of what is possible for myself, family, school community, and the world.

—Cheryl Jordan, Milpitas, Calif.

   Personal: Increase my volunteer service activities by at least two events.


Professional: Ensure communications about high-interest district initiatives are sent monthly, at a minimum, to all staff and parents.

—David Law, Minnetonka, Minn.

   As a school educator and administrator, here are two meaningful words for the year for me.


Personal: Balance—to continue to prioritize my well-being while managing the demands of my career and personal life.


Professional: Empower—to inspire and enable all of my students, staff, and colleagues to reach their potential.

—Martha Salazar-Zamora, Tomball, Texas

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Superintendents District Leadership

Events

Thu., January 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum Big AI Questions for Schools. How They Should Respond 
Join this free virtual event to unpack some of the big questions around the use of AI in K-12 education.
Register
Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion How to Be the Kind of Education Leader You Want to Be
Ask yourself these questions in order to trail blaze a path to supporting your school community.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
3 min read
Screen Shot 2024 12 30 at 6.16.02 AM
Canva
School & District Management Local Education News You May Have Missed in 2024 (and Why It Matters)
A recap of four important stories and what they may signal for your school or district.
Evie Blad
7 min read
Photograph of a stack of newspapers. One reads "Three schools were closed and..."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Principals Polled: Where School Leaders Stand on 10 Big Issues
A look at how principals responded to questions on Halloween costumes, snow days, teacher morale, and more.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Illustration of speech/thought bubbles.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management Opinion You’re the Principal, and Your Teachers Hate a New District Policy. What Now?
This school leader committed to being a bridge between his district and school staff this year. Here’s what he learned.
Ian Knox
4 min read
A district liaison bridging the gap between 2 sides.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼