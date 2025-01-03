Superintendents’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2025

Superintendents are taking advantage of the start of a new year to refocus and set goals to be better leaders in 2025.
From taking more time to celebrate the accomplishments of staff and students to advocating for their schools, district leaders are determined to make this a year of professional growth, creating deeper connections with their communities, and ensuring everyone feels valued.
But they also have personal goals, like carving out time for exercising, putting their phones down to spend time with family, and investing in their own mental health.
Education Week asked superintendents across the nation for their 2025 goals and resolutions—both personal and professional. The following responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
(Principals are also focused on improvement in 2025—here are their resolutions.)
Making healthier choices and growing community connections
Many district leaders said they’re focusing on eating healthier and exercising more in 2025. The efforts, they said, will help keep them feeling sharp, mentally and physically.
Self-care is for leaders, too, after all.
—Kimberlee Armstrong, Portland, Ore.
—Tony Watlington Sr., Philadelphia
—Jennifer Lowery, Tea, S.D.
Tackling tough education problems and increasing advocacy
Superintendents want this year to be the one when their districts can tackle some longstanding problems, like increased student absences and literacy struggles. They also want to keep growing and learning themselves, by taking time for professional learning and advocating for their schools at the state and federal levels.
—Ian Roberts, Des Moines, Iowa
—Sean Bulson, Harford County, Md.
A renewed commitment to communication
District leaders are pledging to communicate more routinely with both staff and families. One district leader said she wants to be more willing to be wrong and to lean on her community for answers, solutions, and connections.
—Cheryl Jordan, Milpitas, Calif.
—David Law, Minnetonka, Minn.
—Martha Salazar-Zamora, Tomball, Texas