Superintendent Who Led During COVID-19 School Shutdowns Gets Top Honors
School & District Management

Superintendent Who Led During COVID-19 School Shutdowns Gets Top Honors

By Stephen Sawchuk — February 18, 2021 3 min read
Michelle Reid, superintendent of the Northshore district in Washington
Michelle Reid, the superintendent of the Northshore district in Washington, was named National Superintendent of the Year.
courtesy of AASA, the School Superintendents Association
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

This is an exciting week for recognizing hardworking school district leaders. A Washington State superintendent has won the coveted National Superintendent of the Year award from the main organization representing district leaders.

That honor came on the heels of Education Week’s announcement of our 2021 Leaders to Learn From, a project that recognizes excellent district leaders of all stripes.

See Also

Image of 2021 Leaders To Learn From honorees: Quincy Natay (left), Valerie Bridges, and Baron R. Davis.
Meet the Leaders 2021 Leaders To Learn From
February 17, 2021

Michelle Reid, the superintendent of the Northshore district, headquartered in Bothell, Wash., won the top prize of National Superintendent of the Year. The program is run by AASA, the School Superintendents Association.

Finalists for the award are chosen from among the winners of the state superintendent of the year contests. Their accomplishments are considered against four criteria: their ability to meet students’ needs creatively, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement.

Reid became superintendent of the 22,000-student district in 2016. She had previously been superintendent of the South Kitsap district in Port Orchard, Wash., and was a deputy superintendent, deputy athletic director, and principal in the Port Angeles district, also in Washington state.

In a sense, Reid’s win is symbolically appropriate. Her district was among the first to close all of its schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which it did about a week and half before most other school systems. At the time, Education Week interviewed her for early insights on remote learning as it became clear the rest of the nation would have to follow suit.

Recently, she reflected on that sudden, massive change: “In terms of needing to learn things really quickly, it felt a little like we took our swim lessons that were planned for three months and had about three hours and got thrown in with just our water wings.

“It was a pretty nimble move for a profession and body of work that often doesn’t get characterized as nimble,” she said.

Reid also highlighted the shared nature of learning and the importance of relationships among students, bus drivers, office professionals, teachers, and the community.

“Learning happens best in a community, and together we are such a strong community,” she said in remarks following her award win. And she looked forward to a hopeful year.

“We have more days of remote learning behind us than we have ahead of us. We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we must remember, as leaders, to be the light in the tunnel.

“I just want to encourage each of us as we work to reopen the schools of the future, and not reopen the schools of the past” Reid added.

EdWeek’s annual project honors superintendents, other leaders

The other finalists for AASA honor were Bryan Johnson, the superintendent of the Hamilton County Schools, in Chattanooga, Tenn.; Khalid Mumin, who leads the Reading School District in Reading, Pa.; and Christy Perry of the Salem-Keizer Public Schools, Salem, Ore. Johnson was named an EdWeek Leader to Learn From in 2020 for his work on career exploration opportunities for students.

EdWeek’s Leaders to Learn From Project, begun nearly a decade ago, celebrates excellence throughout a school district. We recognize that leadership can take many forms, from the superintendency down through budget officers, athletic coaches, and food-service professionals.

This year’s crop recognizes four superintendents for their work, on parent and family engagement; setting up a remote learning infrastructure across thousands of square miles, nurturing talent, and creating a culture of excellence for Black male educators.

Congratulations to Reid, and to all of EdWeek’s honorees.

Stephen Sawchuk
Associate Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk covers district leadership and management, school safety, and civics education for Education Week.

Events

Fri., February 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supporting Immigrant-Origin Students and English-Learners
Join EdWeek for a lively discussion as we dig into research on ways to support immigrant-origin students and English-language learners.
Register
Mon., February 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Build a Transformative K-12 Device Strategy for 2021 and Beyond
As administrators plan for 2021, it is critical to build a long-term technology solution through high-performance devices and digital tools.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., February 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Centering BIPOC Student Voices and Experiences in Your School District’s Equity Work
Register to watch Panorama’s Student Voice Panel on Celebrating and Affirming the Racial and Cultural Identities of BIPOC Students.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Washington Data Processing Representative - (WAVA)
Tacoma, Washington, United States
K12 Inc.
President and CEO
Alexandria, Virginia
National Association of State Boards of Education
Superintendent
Newark, New Jersey
Marion P. Thomas Charter School
Superintendent
Newark, New Jersey
Marion P. Thomas Charter School
Load More ▼

Read Next

School & District Management Los Angeles Unified Shrinks Police Budget. Money Will Support Black Student Achievement
The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Demonstrators holds signs during a protest to demand the defunding of the Los Angeles school district police outside of the school board headquarters on June 23, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Demonstrators holds signs during a protest to demand the defunding of the Los Angeles school district police outside of the school board headquarters on June 23, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
School & District Management 6 Big Questions Superintendents Are Asking About the CDC Guidance
School leaders' queries show the challenges and concerns they face over resuming in-person teaching.
Stephen Sawchuk
7 min read
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. on Feb. 11, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Feb. 12, released long-awaited guidance telling schools what measures are needed to teach in-person during the pandemic. Biden requested the updated guidance in response to complaints that the CDC’s school guidelines under the Trump administration were unclear and inconsistent.
A teacher works with a student behind plexi-glass in Chicago. Superintendents asked CDC officials this week whether using plexi-glass would allow them to shorten social distances in classrooms.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
School & District Management What the CDC Guidelines Don't Say About Classroom Ventilation and COVID-19 Spread
The new guidance focuses less on ventilation than masking or distancing, but research shows some attention to ventilation can help.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, left, feels for airflow from a ventilation unit inside a classroom at Bronx Collaborative High School, during an August visit with Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, to review health safeguards in that city's schools.
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, left, feels for airflow from a ventilation unit inside a classroom at Bronx Collaborative High School, during an August visit with Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, to review safeguards against COVID-19 in city schools.
Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo
School & District Management Leader To Learn From In Navajo Nation, a Star Superintendent Draws on His Ties to the Community
Quincy Natay grew up in Chinle, Ariz. Now he's increasing student access to laptops and Wi-Fi to maintain growth in learning through the pandemic.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
Quincy Natay, superintendent of the Chinle Unified School District in Arizona.
Quincy Natay, superintendent of the Chinle Unified School District in Arizona.
Steven St. John for Education Week
Load More ▼