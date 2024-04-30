Women Still Face Barriers to Leadership
Opinion
School & District Management Letter to the Editor

Women Still Face Barriers to Leadership

April 30, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I can attest that as a woman and a mother currently pursuing a leadership role in education, this climb is no easy feat (“Women Superintendents Experience Bias on the Climb to Leadership,” March 22, 2024). As a Latina, the climb is even steeper. Moms shouldn’t have to choose between their family and their career, and young girls of color should have role models who look like them.

I agree that intentional shifts in culture, policies, and structures are necessary to create greater parity in gender and race among superintendency roles. Gender and racial biases may exist among those making top-tier hiring decisions such as district superintendents, who, according to data, are more than likely white men.

There is a sliver of hope: More women are pursuing leadership certifications. The challenge lies in the barriers that we face in landing those positions. According to Education Week’s “What Does a School Principal Do? An Explainer,” there are slightly more female than male principals. Despite this increase, the gap in gender equality as it relates to top leadership positions in education and other sectors still exists. We still have a lot of work to do as a society.

Elaine Centeno
Mathematics Teacher/Administrative Intern
Yonkers, N.Y.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Wed., May 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for All: Strategies for Inclusive Instruction and Student Success
Looking for ways to make math matter for all your students? Gain strategies that help them make the connection as well as the grade.
Content provided by NMSI
Register
Thu., May 09, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Equity and Access in Mathematics Education: A Deeper Look
Explore the advantages of access in math education, including engagement, improved learning outcomes, and equity.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management When Principals Listen to Students, Schools Can Change
Three school leaders weigh in on different ways they've channeled student voices help reimagine schools.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
School counselor facilitates a group discussion
E+ / Getty
School & District Management State Takeovers of School Districts Still Happen. New Research Questions Their Value
More than 100 districts across the country have experienced state takeovers.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Illustration of a hand squeezing the dollar sign with coins flowing out of the bottom of the dollar sign.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management What Schools Can Do to Make Sure Support Staff Feel Appreciated
Support staff ensure schools are functioning. Here are five tips to help them feel as if they're an integral part of the school community.
Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker
4 min read
Thank you graphic for service workers in schools including bus drivers, custodians, and lunch workers.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management 6 Ways Schools Are Managing Students’ Cellphone Use
Students' cellphone use has been a major source of headaches for teachers and principals.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
A cell phone sits on a student's desk during a 9th grade honors English class at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024.
A cellphone sits on a student's desk during a 9th grade honors English class at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, Md., on Jan. 25, 2024. The policies that districts and schools use to manage the use of cellphones during the school day vary widely.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Load More ▼