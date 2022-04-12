Students Need More Support From Schools When a Caregiver Dies
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Students Need More Support From Schools When a Caregiver Dies

By Sarah D. Sparks — April 12, 2022 4 min read
Illustration of child holding missing adult hand.
Francis Sheehan for Education Week and Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More than 211,000 children and teenagers have lost their primary caregivers due to COVID-19, and experts argue that schools need long-term supports to keep those students on track academically and emotionally.

The New York Life Foundation, which tracks child bereavement in five-year cycles, found that after the first year of the pandemic, the number of children who lost a parent before age 18 jumped from 1 in 14 to 1 in 13.

A international study published last week in the journal JAMA Open finds that losing a parent was associated with lower grades in school, even after accounting for other potentially negative issues such as family poverty. The researchers used 25 years of sibling data from Sweden to compare grades for siblings whose caregivers died before or after they reached the end of their compulsory schooling age.

“Schools do think about the short-term things like, how do I welcome the child back to the class; how do I show that the other children and myself are supportive,” said Irwin Sandler, a psychologist who studies supports after caregiver loss at the REACH Institute in the Arizona State University Tempe, and wrote a commentary accompanying the JAMA study. “But the domain of long-term support is a somewhat more difficult issue.”

That’s because, although the death of any family or friend can be traumatic, students who lose a caregiver are at risk of a “cascade” of trauma, according to Dan Treglia, associate professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania. Losing a parent could also mean losing financial stability, having to move to a different school or home, and experiencing the stress and grief of their remaining family.

“And so, suddenly, you have yet another disruption,” Treglia said. “They experience social isolation as they’re moving away from family and friends and their community.”

Catherine Jaynes, senior director of the COVID Collaborative, which tracks caregiver loss during the pandemic, said there is no widespread system for identifying children who have lost a caregiver, and social distancing during the pandemic has limited many of the informal ways schools find that out. “Funerals and a lot of faith-based rituals have not been able to be completed,” Jaynes said. “And now we’re hearing, there’s some stigma about those individuals that have died ... so there might be an inclination to not let folks know.”

Students of color at risk

“It is important to note that racial disparities in COVID caregiver loss are even larger than the disparities in nonwhite populations when they’re dying from COVID-19,” Treglia said.

People of color have died from the coronavirus at disproportionately higher rates and at younger ages than their white peers, which means they’re more likely to have had children still living at home. Moreover, children of color are more likely to live in a multigenerational household, in which grandparents play larger caregiving roles, and in multifamily households.

While COVID-19 has caused a sudden spike of caregiver deaths, students also regularly lose parents to cancer and other illnesses, military service, and the ongoing gun violence and opioid crises, among others, Jaynes noted. “Across the age spectrum, we know the importance of having a support system for that child to include the home, the school, the community faith-based organizations ... as they go through their grief process.”

The Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative, supported by the New York Life Foundation, provides grants and training for a network of schools and districts around the country to develop clearer crisis and bereavement plans and more-holistic supports for students.

Here are some recommendations from experts on how schools can support grieving students:

  • Identify students systemically. Teachers are the “eyes and ears” for finding the children and teens in trouble and providing the first line of help, said Treglia, but they need training in identifying students. Jaynes and Maria Collins of the New York Life Foundation also call for adding a question on family loss to standard school registration forms to ensure more students are found and making that information part of a child’s permanent record if they change schools or districts.
  • Provide supports beyond grief. Schools should consider long-term mentoring and academic tutoring in addition to counseling and other mental health supports, Jaynes advised.
  • Consider the whole family. Sandler noted that support from surviving caregivers is the most important factor in a child’s resilience after a caregiver’s loss. “You have to remember the surviving caregivers are grieving, too. So they’re very busy, they have a lot on their plate, both practically and emotionally,” he said. “Direct outreach from the school can be helpful.”
  • Make sure the student doesn’t feel alone. Sandler recommended schools connect students to others who have lost family members.
Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Research Trauma Parents

Events

Wed., April 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar SEL and Student Mental Well-Being: Flipping the Script Around Student Supports
Build a better student support system using foundations from SEL to proactively address the mental health crisis in schools.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Thu., April 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Mastery Learning for Early Childhood Education
From the creators of ABCmouse, two personalized solutions for early math and reading can help teachers put every child on a path to success.

Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Tue., April 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Closing the Implementation Gap: Turning Ideas Into Goals—and Goals Into Impact
Take your good ideas for closing the implementation gap and turn them into a reality using this carefully researched, field-tested methodology.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Students Are Behaving Badly in Class. Excessive Screen Time Might Be to Blame
Schools need more support to help prevent the overuse of technology from leading to unhealthy behaviors.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Teenage boy laying on the floor in a living room watching a video on his handheld device, tablet.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Preventing Suicide Among Young Children: 5 Takeaways for Educators
It's a myth that young children are incapable of having suicidal thoughts, said experts at an online forum on mental health in schools.
Ariel Gans
4 min read
Image of mental health and mental wellness.
Nataliia Prachova/iStock/Getty and Laura Baker/Education Week
Student Well-Being ‘Lunch Police’ in Pennsylvania School to Search and Confiscate Student Food
“Shopping bags full of chips,” candy, and an assortment of drinks have reportedly been brought into the school.
Mariah Rush, The Charlotte Observer
1 min read
Chips fall down chutes toward a bagging machine at the Golden Flake Snack Foods plant in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2007.
Chips fall down chutes toward a bagging machine at the Golden Flake Snack Foods plant in Birmingham, Ala.
Jay Reeves/AP
Student Well-Being With Students in Turmoil, Teachers Train in Mental Health
A small but growing number of teachers are learning how to spot warning signs and how to prevent a tragedy.
The Associated Press
9 min read
An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, center rear, addresses students before their spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children that is now visibly playing out at schools across the country.
An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, center rear, addresses students before their spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children that is now visibly playing out at schools across the country.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Load More ▼