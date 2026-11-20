Allowing students to play a more active role in developing school and classroom policies and practices has been linked to positive effects on student engagement, motivation, and academic success .

But making student voice a regular, embedded part of how a school operates is not easy.

The National Principals Association is providing training opportunities to help school leaders elevate student voice and agency. The training modules were created to help principals and student leaders share real-world solutions, examples, and resources, said Ronn Nozoe, the association’s CEO, in an interview.

Nozoe discussed the importance of student voice, the challenges leaders face in making it work in meaningful ways, and how to reach all students.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why is it important to incorporate student voice and agency into the school day?

This is something that young people today have been asking for. Back in the day when I was coming up, young people were treated like “better seen than heard.” The world has changed exponentially since then. Young people today know a lot. They see everything in the 24-hour news cycle. They’re very aware of what’s happening, not just globally but also locally, and they want to be involved. They want to be part of the solution.

From our perspective at the National Principals Association, this is a no brainer. Young people want to be involved, and the more involved they are, the more engaged they are in school. The more they see a chance, the more agency they have at school, the more likely they are to be successful in life, more likely they are to apply themselves in school and in whatever career or pathway they choose going forward.

What challenges do school leaders face in trying to incorporate more student voice and agency?

If, say, I’m [a school leader] brand new to a school that has been a certain way for so many years, sometimes it’s not easy to [start something new]. There’s some easy ways to begin to open the door for increased student engagement and student involvement and student leadership.

Or a school leader may be in a community where people might have a more traditional view of young people—that they might not have the experiences and the years of wisdom that older folks may have—so there may be some external concerns: Are the young people really qualified to be in leadership roles, and should they be speaking up and speaking out and leading these efforts?

How do you address those kinds of questions?

My belief is that every child brings something special and unique to the table. As educators, it’s our job to figure out what those talents are and then to grow them.

There’s always room for improvement, even if the school has incredibly well-developed student leadership programs . Maybe not all the young people at the school are involved. How do we give kids other opportunities to find their place where they’re passionate, connecting their passion to their work, and helping them lead something in that field?

It doesn’t have to be formal leadership . They don’t have to be the class president or the captain of a team or the leader of the club. It can be informal leadership, too, where young people are doing community service and helping others who are less fortunate, or helping their classmates who might be struggling with certain things.

How can school leaders get buy-in from staff?

This is really a mindset shift. You have to create a culture where this is valued, and it starts by example. You don’t just flip a switch and school becomes this incredibly empowering place overnight. This is a lot of hard work on the part of everybody on a school campus. I don’t mean only the school leaders and the teachers. I mean everyone on a campus: the support staff, paraprofessionals, parents. It takes everybody to understand that we really believe in young people, and here are the ways that we’re going to support them, and here are the boundaries and guardrails that we’re going to establish to make sure that the kids are safe.

Start with making sure everybody understands the “why.” This is about raising a generation of young people who have the knowledge, skills, and dispositions to really take control of their own lives and their own learning and have really bright futures.

And then, saying, “OK, now what professional development or what experiences do people need so that they can better understand how they can operate in this environment?” It’s not an overnight thing.

How can school leaders reach those students who might be more disengaged?

The students who are historically not as engaged or have traditionally not been as involved, they have a lot to contribute. Someone who is not engaged obviously has lots of experience knowing why they aren’t engaged: because there was nothing for them that interested them or excited them, or they didn’t have the support they needed or the opportunities that they desired. They can make a huge difference by raising awareness, by getting involved and showing others that it’s possible to get involved and make a difference, and by creating pathways for other young people.

We’re trying to do everything that we can do to create avenues for every single young person to be seen and heard.

We just need to figure out how to unlock that passion. Connect them with some support so that they can take it to the next level. And then, once they start moving, it’s really about getting out of the way because they become very self-directed and passionate about doing good and making a difference.

Anything else you’d like to mention?

Obviously, we’re really excited, and we think that community organizations have so many important parts to play in this. It takes all of us. This is an area where a lot of different entities can play a positive role.

It really is just believing in young people and giving them the space and the tools and resources and support to be able to take us to the next level. Whether people agree or not, [students] literally are the future of the country. We should invest in them so that they can be the best thing that they can be for themselves and their futures and their families.

