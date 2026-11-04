Fake AI Images Are Targeting Students and Teachers. Schools Aren’t Prepared
School & District Management From Our Research Center

Fake AI Images Are Targeting Students and Teachers. Schools Aren’t Prepared

New EdWeek Research Center survey data show that many educators aren’t well-versed on the risk of deepfakes
By Olina Banerji — November 04, 2026 5 min read
In this photo illustration, a teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on January 31, 2024 in New York City. Technology executives appeared at a Senate hearing to address accusations that their companies are endangering children's lives by not adequately policing predators and others who seek to harm and exploit young social media users.
In this photo illustration, a teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City. Experts say schools need specific policies for AI-generated "deepfakes."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

One in 3 educators don’t know if their school or district has a policy to address the potential threat to student safety from AI-generated fake images and videos.

That’s according to a nationwide survey of 852 educators by the EdWeek Research Center conducted this summer. A smaller share—22%—said their school or district doesn’t have such a policy, and 2% of respondents said their district or school is “considering” creating one.

The problem of what’s known as “deepfakes"—which could falsely feature an educator or student saying something offensive or appearing in a sexual manner—is growing in schools at a much faster pace than the enactment of policies to address their harm.

Nationally, 1 in 4 K-12 students know someone who has been depicted in a nonconsensual and sexually explicit deepfake, according to a 2024 student survey by the Center for Democracy and Technology, a nonprofit that advocates for people’s rights online.

The internet is now rife with simple and free-to-download AI tools that students can use to create and distribute fake images or videos of their peers or educators. Many are sexually explicit, targeting women or girls. Others threaten to damage reputations—for example, students have made fake videos of principals or other employees making racist or inappropriate remarks.

“Educators may not realize how little skill is needed to do this,” said Bart Caylor, the founder of Caylor Solutions, a marketing firm that works with schools to create crisis response plans. “It’s no more than grabbing a video from Facebook, throwing it into one of these tools and saying, ‘Change what they’re saying and doing.’ It doesn’t take any skill, it doesn’t take any effort, it doesn’t take any money.”

See also

Custom illustration by Stuart Briers showing two identical male figures sitting in a chair with a computer dot matrix pointing to different parts of the body. The background depicts soundwaves, a play button, speaker icon, eye, and ear.
Stuart Briers for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center Why Schools Need to Wake Up to the Threat of AI 'Deepfakes' and Bullying
Olina Banerji, December 9, 2024
11 min read

School and district leaders should put together a plan of action before an incident occurs, rather than scrambling after the fact. However, that could be challenging if educators aren’t aware of deepfakes or the damage they can cause.

In the EdWeek Research Center survey, 13% of educators said they didn’t know what a deepfake is, and most respondents hadn’t received any training on spotting or responding to deepfakes.

Such training is especially important for teachers, who are likely the first line of defense when an explicit deepfake starts making the rounds among students, said Erin Mote, the founder and chief executive officer of InnovateEDU, a national education nonprofit that helps school districts create safety guidelines against the improper use of AI by students.

“I think leaders need to know: Are their educators clear about what a deepfake is and what to do when they encounter it?”

Can existing discipline policies work?

More than 20% of respondents in the survey said their school or district’s existing policies are broad enough to cover sexually explicit deepfakes.

But a deepfake case isn’t the same as cyberbullying, experts concur. While students may use AI to generate images with the intent to bully, publishing and distributing a nonconsensual, sexually explicit image of a minor is now a federal crime, which allows law enforcement to penalize perpetrators who are minors themselves.

These AI-generated images or videos can also cause irreparable damage to young people who have no control over how their likeness is manipulated and shared. When deepfakes surface in school, student victims often have to sit in class with those who made or circulated the deepfake, and appeal directly to social media platforms to get these images taken down.

Deepfakes need to be a bigger part of the conversation on student safety, but that doesn’t mean districts necessarily need a new policy, said Kristin Woelfel, policy counsel at the Center for Democracy and Technology.

Woelfel, who has worked on model policies to address deepfake incidents in schools, said it’s important to amend or add specific language within existing policies about fair technology use, harassment, and cyberbullying to address the harm caused by these media.

“Schools can be creative about where they put it,” said Woelfel. “I think that it’s even part of prevention. Not everybody would know deepfakes fall under these policies because we haven’t been dealing with this on a wide scale. But at this [current] scale, schools are likely to see more deepfakes.”

How leaders respond to deepfakes is critical

Schools need to draft an “incident response plan,” which can borrow from existing policies, but is a one-stop, unified approach for everyone to follow when a deepfake surfaces, said Mote.

The plan should help educators detect and report deepfake incidents safely, curtail their spread, and support victims with trauma-informed care, Mote added. Teachers should be trained to spot the signs of a fake image and follow established protocols—like mandated reporting—when a student brings an inappropriate image to their attention.

“The last thing you want is for a teacher to say, ‘Hey, send me that deepfake intimate image to my personal cellphone so I can take it to the principal,’” Mote said. “Because now the educator has access to child sexual abuse material on their personal phone.”

Schools can offer professional development for teachers on AI-generated media to build their knowledge on detection and ensure they’re following the right protocols, Mote added.

See also

GettyImages 1977641801BB
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on January 31, 2024, in New York. Meanwhile, Illinois is requiring public schools to update their cyberbullying policies to address AI deepfakes.
Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
School Climate & Safety How One State's Schools Are Updating Policies to Fight AI Deepfakes
Olina Banerji, July 31, 2026
5 min read

For Woelfel at the Center for Democracy and Technology, detection isn’t as important as responding in the right way. For sexually explicit images that are being shared without consent, research shows the harm to a victim “is ultimately the same, whether it’s real or fake,” she said. Figuring out whether an image is real “is actually less important than figuring out what you’re gonna do about it.”

Overall, though, schools and districts are not training educators to detect or respond to deepfakes. Nine in 10 educators told the EdWeek Research Center that they haven’t been trained on either topic in the last two years.

Prevention is about making sure students know the consequences

Students need to be fully aware of their school’s deepfake policies or response plans that clearly state consequences. Mote said school districts “owe students some plain language” about what could happen if they create or distribute nonconsensual images or videos; some state measures and a federal law include jail time as one of the consequences.

At present, schools are most likely (56%) to inform parents if a student makes or distributes a harmful deepfake, according to the survey. Another quarter said they’d expel student perpetrators, 48% would use suspension as a punishment, and 33% said they’d use restorative practices to deal with the fallout.

Ideally, students would learn to be more empathetic to their peers and develop a deep understanding of consent, Woelfel said.

“At the very least, schools should tell people that this is wrong,” said Woelfel. “If you don’t do that, then you’re not even one step forward toward that process.”

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Thu., November 05, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Beyond the Classroom: Extending High-Quality Instruction Into the Home
Your curriculum doesn't have to stop at the classroom door. See how two districts bring families into PreK–3 learning.
Content provided by TalkingPoints
Register
Tue., November 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Evaluation Beyond the Checkbox: Turning Ratings Into Teacher Growth
Ratings alone don’t help teachers improve. Join us Nov. 10 to hear what happens after the evaluation: feedback, follow-up, and growth.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Wed., November 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The Assessment Trust Crisis: How to Measure Learning in the Age of AI
AI is reshaping learning. Is assessment keeping up? Join this webinar to explore how to measure student thinking, not just right answers.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Spotlight Planning Smarter School Environments: From Budgets and Accessibility to Technology and Design
See how schools are connecting physical spaces, digital tools, accessibility, and smarter planning to shape learning environments.
School & District Management Spotlight The New Enrollment Landscape: How Demographics, School Choice, and Competition Are Reshaping District Strategy
Explore strategies district leaders are using to adapt, rebuild trust, and make high-impact decisions.
School & District Management Principal of Many Hats: 8 Awards for the School Leaders Who Wear Them All
For National Principals Month, send one of these awards to a school leader you know.
Olina Banerji, Laura Baker, Vanessa Solis & Gina Tomko
1 min read
star shape trophy against a textured colorful background. Superlatives.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
School & District Management Most School Board Members Lack K-12 Work Experience. That May Be a Good Thing
Board members of all professional backgrounds can be useful, experts say
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
Board members speak during a school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 , at Fayette County Public Schools Central Office in Lexington, Ky.
Board members speak during a school board meeting on Aug. 18, 2025, at Fayette County Public Schools Central Office in Lexington, Ky. About 44% of school board members across the country have never worked in K-12 education before, according to a new EdWeek Research Center survey.
Christian Kantosky/Lexington Herald-Leader via TNS