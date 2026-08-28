See The Drones States Are Testing to Stop School Shootings
School Climate & Safety

See The Drones States Are Testing to Stop School Shootings

By Evie Blad — August 28, 2026 1 min read
A small flying drone flies beside the head of a safety dummy during an outdoor demonstration.
A Campus Guardian Angel drone circles a dummy during a demonstration at the Florida Association of School Resource Officers' conference in Jacksonville, Fla. on July 22, 2026. Such drones, which are designed to distract a school attacker, are a largely untested strategy in the school safety world.
Micah Green for Education Week
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Are drones an innovative way to stop school shootings—or costly, unproven security theater?

Fewer than 10 schools in Florida and Georgia will test the idea as early as this school year, funding the technology through grants approved by their state legislatures, Education Week reported in May.

The drones are stationed in ballistic boxes throughout school hallways. The craft are about the size of a pizza and designed to distract attackers by emitting high-pitched chirping noises, shooting nonlethal pepper balls, and even ramming into suspects at high speeds.

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Drones fly around a mannequin during a demonstration on how to neutralize a shooter in a school, at the headquarters of the startup "Campus Guardian Angel" on May 8, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Drones fly around a mannequin during a demonstration on how to neutralize a shooter in a school, at the headquarters of Campus Guardian Angel, a school safety startup, on May 8, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty
School Climate & Safety Drones to Stop School Shootings: Promising Tool or Unproven Strategy?
Evie Blad, May 21, 2026
6 min read

In the event of an emergency, trained drone pilots employed by Campus Guardian Angel would operate them remotely from the start-up company’s Austin, Texas, headquarters, using onboard cameras and digital maps to help navigate school hallways while educators wait for law enforcement to respond to the scene.

While some state and federal lawmakers have been receptive to the pitch, school safety experts have criticized the strategy. Real active shooter situations are much more unpredictable than staged demonstrations, they caution. And drones have limitations, like the inability to navigate past closed doors.

Freelance photographer Micah Green followed representatives of Campus Guardian Angel as they demonstrated the technology at the Florida Association of School Resource Officers conference July 22.

CampusGuardian DroneDemonstration@FASRO'26 JacksonvilleFL 1
Daniel Walston and Spencer Cannizzaro, pilots with Campus Guardian Angel, prepare drones for a demonstration.
Micah Green for Education Week
CampusGuardian DroneDemonstration@FASRO'26 JacksonvilleFL
Pilot Spencer Cannizzaro prepares to launch a drone at a Campus Guardian Angel demonstration at the conference. The remotely piloted drones are designed to swarm and distract school attackers with high-pitched chirping noises and nonlethal pepper balls.
Micah Green for Education Week
CampusGuardian DroneDemonstration@FASRO'26 JacksonvilleFL 19
Cannizzaro and Walston stage the craft outside the school safety conference. In an actual emergency, the start-up company would pilot the craft remotely from a control room in its Austin, Texas, headquarters.
Micah Green for Education Week
CampusGuardian DroneDemonstration@FASRO'26 JacksonvilleFL 55
A Campus Guardian Drone circles CEO and founder Justin Marston during a demonstration at the school safety conference. Marston said he had the idea to station drones in schools when he learned about how Ukrainian forces deploy them in the country’s war with Russia.
Micah Green for Education Week
CampusGuardian DroneDemonstration@FASRO'26 JacksonvilleFL 40
While some state and federal lawmakers have been receptive to the idea of using drones to protect students, the technology has not yet been deployed in a school shooting. The company's founder says the drones serve as a deterrent to would-be attackers, even if they are never deployed.
Micah Green for Education Week
CampusGuardian DroneDemonstration@FASRO'26 JacksonvilleFL 24
The drone pilots stand by following a demonstration at the conference in Jacksonville.
Micah Green for Education Week

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

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