How One NYC School Experienced 9/11: An EdWeek Editor Recounts That Day
School Climate & Safety

How One NYC School Experienced 9/11: An EdWeek Editor Recounts That Day

By Sean Cavanagh, Kevin Bushweller & Yi-Jo Shen — September 04, 2026 1 min read
Education Week Managing editor. Sean Cavanaugh (left) and Deputy managing editor Kevin Bushweller discuss how one New York City school experienced September 11, 2001.
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On Sept. 11, 2001, EdWeek Deputy Managing Editor Kevin Bushweller was visiting the Fiorello H. La Guardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, when the world changed.

Bushweller was on the scene to shadow Laura Marks, a La Guardia physical education and health teacher who had been violently attacked by a student at a graduation ceremony a little over a year earlier.

On the morning of his visit, news of the attacks on the World Trade Center, a few miles away in Lower Manhattan, soon spread through the school.

Bushweller saw administrators and teachers make calm, deliberate decisions about how to respond to the news and work cooperatively with the school community.

In a conversation with EdWeek Managing Editor Sean Cavanagh, Bushweller describes the leadership he saw at the school that day. And he talks about what he sees as the prolonged impact of 9/11 on the work of schools.

Sean Cavanagh
Managing Editor, Education Week
Sean Cavanagh is the Managing Editor of Education Week.
Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.

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