How One NYC School Experienced 9/11: An EdWeek Editor Recounts That Day

On Sept. 11, 2001, EdWeek Deputy Managing Editor Kevin Bushweller was visiting the Fiorello H. La Guardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, when the world changed.

Bushweller was on the scene to shadow Laura Marks, a La Guardia physical education and health teacher who had been violently attacked by a student at a graduation ceremony a little over a year earlier.

On the morning of his visit, news of the attacks on the World Trade Center, a few miles away in Lower Manhattan, soon spread through the school.

Bushweller saw administrators and teachers make calm, deliberate decisions about how to respond to the news and work cooperatively with the school community.

In a conversation with EdWeek Managing Editor Sean Cavanagh, Bushweller describes the leadership he saw at the school that day. And he talks about what he sees as the prolonged impact of 9/11 on the work of schools.