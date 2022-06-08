School Enrollment Crashed in Fall 2020, the Steepest Drop Since 1943

Schools experienced the largest single-year drop in enrollment since World War II during the first year of the COVID-10 pandemic, new data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ 2022 Condition of Education Report show.

Each year the congressionally-mandated report contains the most recent data on public school enrollment, demographics, achievement, and family characteristics to help educators, lawmakers, and researchers better understand the state of education in the U.S.

This year’s report, released May 31, marked the first time the NCES looked at the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on education. The report examines data from fall 2019 through fall 2020, telling a story of what happened as schools shut down and attempted to reopen.

“We know COVID-19 disrupted our schools and colleges, and this report serves as an important reminder of the work left to be done on the road to recovery,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

From fall 2019 to fall 2020, total public school enrollment for pre-K through 12th grade dropped 3 percent from 50.8 million to 49.4 million students, according to the report. The decline erased a decade of growth by bringing public school enrollment back to 2009 levels. It was the largest single-year decline since 1943, when schools were operating in the midst of World War II, according to the report.

The report also shows the pandemic’s impact on student learning. The National Assessment of Educational Progress long-term trend results show 13-year-olds performed worse in reading and mathematics than 13-year-olds in 2012. It was the first time those scores had dropped for that age group between the two administrations of the tests, in 2012 and 2020, according to the report.

Average scores among 9-year-olds who took the NAEP tests in 2020 were not measurably different than the scores among the age group in 2012, the report said.

The Education Department’s “urgency has shifted from getting institutions open to, now, keeping them open; providing the necessary academic, financial and mental health supports for students and families; and strengthening our K-12 and post-secondary education systems,” Cardona said.

The report also includes data on school choice, gun violence, home schooling, and more. Here are some key takeaways: