School Districts Are Poised For a $23 Million Payout in New Opioid Settlement
Law & Courts

School Districts Are Poised For a $23 Million Payout in New Opioid Settlement

By Mark Lieberman — September 29, 2023 4 min read
Sa Thao signs the 2022 Mobile Recovery National Bus during a stop at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022. Across the country, people in recovery and relatives of those killed by opioid overdoses are pressing for roles in determining how billions in opioid settlement money will be used. That push is one of the missions of the monthlong nationwide bus tour. Thao was addicted to methamphetamine but through recovery programs has been clean for 18 months.
Sa Thao signs the 2022 Mobile Recovery National Bus during a stop at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022. Across the country, people in recovery and relatives of those killed by opioid overdoses are pressing for roles in determining how billions in opioid settlement money will be used.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts would be eligible to apply for $23 million in grants as part of a settlement local governments have negotiated with the global consulting firm McKinsey over its alleged role in facilitating the opioid crisis, according to a class-action settlement proposal filed in federal court this week.

If the judge agrees, every school district in the nation will be able to apply for grants to address the effects of the opioid crisis on their operations, including rising costs of special education services and counseling for students with disabilities caused by direct or indirect opioid exposure. Lawyers proposed this approach instead of dividing $23 million equally among the nation’s 13,000 districts, which would have meant each one would receive only $1,800.

School districts across the country have been pursuing several strands of legal action against companies that manufactured and marketed addictive opioids that have led to tens of thousands of deaths and countless more addiction struggles in the last two decades. They’ve argued in legal filings that the companies should bear the costs of programs to help prevent opioid addiction and support community members who are suffering.

Fourteen districts in five states served as lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit against McKinsey, arguing that they incurred steep costs to provide services to a surge of students experiencing the long-term effects of conditions like neonatal abstinence syndrome, which occurs in children whose mothers were addicted to opioids while they were pregnant.

The newly announced $23 million settlement is one-tenth of the $230 million sum McKinsey agreed on Sept. 26 to offer to local governments nationwide.

School districts have already received commitments for an additional $33.5 million in recent years by settling similar litigation with opioid manufacturers including Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt.

If the settlement proceeds as proposed, those 14 districts—seven in Kentucky, one in Florida, and two each in Maine, New York, and Tennessee—will each automatically receive a $10,000 grant.

“We think this is an outstanding settlement and creates a fair result for districts,” said Cyrus Mehri, one of the lead lawyers representing districts in litigation against McKinsey.

At the same time, $23 million is far smaller than the likely full financial impact of opioids on school districts’ budgets, Mehri acknowledged.

“While none of these moneys are more than a speck against the magnitude of the problem, I do think it’s a really important step in the evolution of school districts asserting public nuisance claims to protect themselves from catastrophes like the opioid crisis that frustrate their mission and divert their resources,” he said.

The settlement is also fairly novel. Comparable settlements between school districts and major companies typically involve a handful of individual school districts, not the collective nationwide group of districts, Mehri said.

This case, along with the settlement between school districts and vape companies like Juul, “serves as a blueprint for other issues that will impact the public schools,” said Lynn Rossi Scott, an attorney who worked on districts’ litigation against vape manufacturers. Juul last year settled cases against it with more than $1 billion for school districts, Native American tribes, and individuals.

Lawsuits allege McKinsey helped opioid manufacturers market and distribute opioids despite their widely documented public health risks. In a statement published on its website, McKinsey said it does not admit any liability or wrongdoing in the case, but chose to settle to aid efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. “We continue to believe that our past work was lawful and deny allegations to the contrary,” the statement reads.

What happens next?

In the coming weeks, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer from the Northern District of California will weigh in on the proposed class-action settlement. Then each of America’s 13,000 districts would have the option to stay out of the settlement and continue to pursue litigation of their own against McKinsey, or apply for grants from the $23 million pool of funding set aside for schools.

Once the class of school districts is finalized, districts would be able to apply for grants to help fund addiction recovery programs, as well as special education and mental health services for students and families whose lives have been harmed by opioid addiction.

Andrés Alonso, a trustee on the board of the Carnegie Foundation who previously served as CEO of the Baltimore City public school system and deputy chancellor of the New York City public schools, will oversee the grantmaking process for doling out the $56.5 million, according to documents outlining the terms of the settlement.

Districts in areas most affected by the opioid crisis will get priority consideration, as will low-wealth districts, districts that propose projects using matching funds from other sources, and districts that propose efforts to emphasize support for students under the age of 8.

State governments have collectively received $50 billion in settlement funds from their own lawsuits against opioid companies. But most haven’t included any school district representatives on the commissions they’ve assembled to dole out those dollars. The $23 million from the new McKinsey settlement, by contrast, is specifically for K-12 schools.

If Breyer approves the class-action settlement, lawyers will send letters to each school district, and to each state’s education chief, asking them to help districts decide whether to participate in or opt out of the settlement. They also plan to post notices in publications commonly read by district administrators, including Education Week, the settlement says.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Wed., October 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Pave the Path to Excellence in Math
Empower your students' math journey with Sue O'Connell, author of “Math in Practice” and “Navigating Numeracy.”
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Wed., October 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Combatting Teacher Shortages: Strategies for Classroom Balance and Learning Success
Learn from leaders in education as they share insights and strategies to support teachers and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Thu., October 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction and AI: New Strategies for the Big Education Challenges of Our Time
Join the conversation as experts in the field explore these instructional pain points and offer game-changing guidance for K-12 leaders and educators.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Football Coach Who Won Supreme Court Prayer Case Has Resigned
The coach waged a seven-year legal battle to be rehired.
The Associated Press
2 min read
FILE - Bremerton High School assistant coach Joe Kennedy takes a knee and prays at the 50-yard line after Bremerton's win over Mount Douglas in a high school football game at Bremerton Memorial Stadium in Bremerton, Wash., on Sept. 1, 2023. Kennedy, the praying football coach who had a long legal battle to get his job back, resigned Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, after his first game back on the job. He cited multiple reasons for his resignation including taking care of an ailing family member out of state. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP, File)
Law & Courts Court Upholds School Resource Officer's Use of a Taser on a Student With a Disability
A federal appeals panel upheld qualified immunity for the SRO and rejected the student's disability-discrimination and civil rights claims.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
Photo of officer with taser in holster.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Law & Courts California Sues to Stop District From Disclosing Trans Students' Name Changes or Pronouns
The lawsuit challenges the Chino Valley district's policy requiring schools to notify parents about requests for gender changes.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions during a press conference on Aug. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. California's attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta answers questions from the media on Aug. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bonta is suing the Chino Valley Unified school district over a policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Law & Courts What Trump's Prosecution in Georgia Has in Common With the Atlanta Schools Cheating Case
The DA in the Georgia election interference case against Trump was a lead prosecutor in the school cheating scandal.
Mark Walsh
7 min read
Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Fani Willis takes notes while questioning University of Michigan professor Brian Jacob, a statistical analysis expert, as he testifies in a case against a group of Atlanta public school educators accused in a scheme to inflate students’ standardized test scores in Fulton County Superior Court, Ga., Feb. 10, 2015. Willis' most prominent case as an assistant district attorney was a RICO prosecution against the group of educators. After a seven-month trial, a jury in April 2015 convicted 11 of them on the racketeering charge.
Then-Fulton County chief senior assistant district attorney Fani Willis taking notes as a witness testified in a case against a group of Atlanta public school educators accused in a scheme to inflate students’ standardized test scores in Fulton County Superior Court, Ga., Feb. 10, 2015.
Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Load More ▼