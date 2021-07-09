Breaking: Unvaccinated Students, Adults Should Continue Wearing Masks in Schools, CDC Says
Schools Will Get At Least $25 Million From Opioid Lawsuit
Law & Courts

Schools Will Get At Least $25 Million From Opioid Lawsuit

By Mark Lieberman — July 09, 2021 3 min read
This June 17, 2019, photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
This June 17, 2019, photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts will be eligible to apply for at least $25.5 million in grants for special education programs as part of a bankruptcy court settlement agreement between state and local governments and opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

The grant program will be funded entirely by Purdue Pharma and geared toward abating the role that the opioid addiction crisis has played in student absenteeism, learning disabilities, and behavioral issues among public school students, lawyers wrote in a court filing Wednesday.

“Districts will be encouraged to apply for funding where it can have the greatest impact, whether for classroom services, school-based behavioral and mental services, instructional innovations, or other school-based supports,” lawyers wrote.

Lawyers plan to appoint an expert on special education to serve as lead trustee for the initiative. That person will flesh out the terms of the application process and criteria. The early description of the grant program says it will prioritize plans for programs that could be replicated elsewhere.

Matt Piers, an attorney representing school districts in numerous ongoing lawsuits against companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic, said his team hopes the trust fund will grow substantially in the coming months and years as school districts and other government entities reach bigger and broader settlements in lawsuits against other companies.

“Schools have kind of arrived in this litigation for the first time and are going to be taken much more seriously as participants, and hopefully recipients, of the outcomes of this litigation,” Piers said.

The 59 districts that joined the bankruptcy suit against Purdue Pharma will also get a small payment as part of the settlement agreement. That list includes districts in large urban areas like Baltimore; Chicago; Miami-Dade County in Florida; and Rochester, N.Y., as well as smaller or more rural districts in Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Maine, and New Hampshire. The amount of those payments, and when they will be distributed, hasn’t been determined yet, Piers said.

The filing emerged in tandem with the news this week that 15 states have reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma to proceed toward a settlement of at least $4.5 billion for state, local, and tribal governments as well as some private nonprofits. The lawsuit aims to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors responsible for unleashing addictive and deadly painkillers on unsuspecting communities across the country.

Governments’ fight for compensation from opioid companies has dragged on for years. More recently, dozens of school districts have gotten involved, with the support of lawyers and experts who contend that America’s K-12 system has spent at least $127 billion and counting on services for students affected by the crisis.

See Also

An arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York, pictured on Aug. 29, 2018. A new study shoots down the notion that medical marijuana laws can prevent opioid overdose deaths. Chelsea Shover of Stanford University School of Medicine and colleagues reported the findings Monday, June 10, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The painkiller Oxycodone is among the opioids implicated in a health crisis that has school districts joining with states and municipalities in seeking damages from drug manufacturers.
Mark Lennihan/AP
Law & Courts The Opioid Crisis Hit Schools Hard. Now They Want Drug Companies to Pay Up
Mark Lieberman, June 15, 2021
12 min read

One of the main cost drivers, districts and experts argue, has been the rise in students with disabilities, who require more expensive and individualized forms of instruction. Health experts have identified links between opioid use during pregnancy and a condition called neonatal abstinence syndrome, which can facilitate a wide range of disabilities in infants that last for the rest of their lives.

To meet the needs of students with disabilities, as well as students who have experienced trauma as a result of family members who are addicted to opioids, districts have hired additional mental health counselors, partnered with local organizations to offer on-campus drug treatment resources, and invested in instructional aides and social workers. In many cases, districts have had to sacrifice other necessary initiatives or seek additional community support for taxes and bonds to cover these costs.

More than 85 school districts, including all the ones in the Purdue bankruptcy suit, are engaged in a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. A handful of those districts are separately suing McKinsey, the consulting company that provided drug manufacturers with the marketing framework that accelerated the distribution of addictive painkillers.

Here’s a list of all the districts participating in those lawsuits. If your district should be on the list but isn’t, please get in touch: mlieberman@educationweek.org.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court to Weigh Maine's Exclusion of Religious Schools From 'Tuitioning' Program
The justices will decide whether a tuition aid program for towns without public high schools must include religious schools.
Mark Walsh
8 min read
The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington on Nov. 6, 2020.
The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington on Nov. 6, 2020.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Law & Courts The Supreme Court and Education: What Happened in the 2020-21 Term
The justices issued decisions on student speech, college athletics, legal challenges to school policies, Obamacare, and juvenile justice.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
In this June 8, 2021 photo, with dark clouds overhead, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
In this June 8, 2021 photo, with dark clouds overhead, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Law & Courts High Court Declines to Hear School Board Challenge to Scope of Transgender Student Rights
With two justices dissenting, the court refused to take up a Virginia district's defense of its restroom policy for transgender students.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Gavin Grimm, who has become a national face for transgender students, speaks during a news conference held by The ACLU and the ACLU of Virginia at Slover Library in Norfolk, Va on July 23, 2019.
As a high school student, Virginia teenager Gavin Grimm challenged his school district's policy limiting which restrooms may be used by transgender students.
Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP
Law & Courts Educators Look for Guideposts in Supreme Court Ruling on Student Free Speech
Measured responses greet a ruling that a district violated a student’s rights when it disciplined her for a vulgar Snapchat video.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021.
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo in Washington in April.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP
Load More ▼