Quiz: What Educators Really Think About SEL in Classrooms
Student Well-Being Quiz

Quiz: What Educators Really Think About SEL in Classrooms

By Marina Whiteleather — January 23, 2025 1 min read
Illustration of a large gauge showing sad, smiling, and happy emoji faces with a person in each of the three sections and a female character holding an arrow that is pointing to the smiley face in the center.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Some of the biggest companies in the world are starting to value social-emotional learning skills just as much as technical prowess. But are those skills being taught in schools? And should they?

Social-emotional learning, or SEL, programs aim to teach students “soft skills” such as empathy, managing emotions, and setting goals, but critics worry about whether its inclusion in curriculum downplays academic learning.

To better understand how social-emotional learning is (or isn’t) being taught in classrooms across the country, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed a nationally representative sample of teachers, principals, and district leaders.

Their responses illuminated the vast spectrum of opinions about how SEL can impact student outcomes and identified the biggest barriers to the implementation of SEL programs.

Can you guess what K-12 educators think about SEL in schools? Take the quiz to test your knowledge, get detailed answers, and find additional reading on the topic.

education week logo subbrand logo RC RGB

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.

Events

Fri., January 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Achieve Early Literacy Success at Scale
Researchers have uncovered an intervention helping schools achieve early literacy success at scale. Learn how to bring it to your district.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Tue., January 28, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Accelerate Reading Growth in Grades 6 and Beyond
Looking for a proven solution for struggling readers in grades 6 and up? Join our webinar to learn about a powerful intervention that transforms struggling readers into engaged learners.
Content provided by Strategic Education Research Partnership
Register
Thu., January 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Support Your Newest Teachers with Personalized PD & Coaching
Discover steps you can take to strengthen new teacher support and build long-term capacity in your district.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Download How Schools Can Teach Students to Manage Their Behavior and Emotions (DOWNLOADABLE)
Experts share practical tips on how to teach students to manage their emotions and behaviors.
Lauraine Langreo & Vanessa Solis
1 min read
A stack of stones balanced in a chaotic environment. Mindfulness.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Student Well-Being Elementary Students Can’t Manage Their Emotions. What Schools Can Do to Help
Many teachers say kids' coping skills are not as good as they used to be.
Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Hands adjusting student's emotional gauges.
Anna Godeassi for Education Week
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Does Social-Emotional Learning Really Work? Educators Had a Lot to Say
The emphasis on teaching social-emotional skills continues to expand across K-12 schools.
Kevin Bushweller
1 min read
Soft skills concept. Hands put together puzzles, partnership and teamwork. Creative characters overcome mental impasse, creative personalities and brainstorming
Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock
Student Well-Being Are Today's Students Really Less Independent Than Previous Generations?
Experts say social-emotional learning strategies are available for teachers to help students become more independent.
Arianna Prothero
9 min read
A teachers' s hand opens a student's independence.
Anna Godeassi for Education Week
Load More ▼