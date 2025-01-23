Quiz: What Educators Really Think About SEL in Classrooms

Some of the biggest companies in the world are starting to value social-emotional learning skills just as much as technical prowess. But are those skills being taught in schools? And should they?

Social-emotional learning, or SEL, programs aim to teach students “soft skills” such as empathy, managing emotions, and setting goals , but critics worry about whether its inclusion in curriculum downplays academic learning.

To better understand how social-emotional learning is (or isn’t) being taught in classrooms across the country, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed a nationally representative sample of teachers, principals, and district leaders.

Their responses illuminated the vast spectrum of opinions about how SEL can impact student outcomes and identified the biggest barriers to the implementation of SEL programs.

Can you guess what K-12 educators think about SEL in schools? Take the quiz to test your knowledge, get detailed answers, and find additional reading on the topic.