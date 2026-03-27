When teachers decide they want to become principals, it is almost always with children in mind.

They want to improve instruction. They want to support great teaching. They want to build a culture where students thrive. They imagine high-fives in the hallway. Thoughtful classroom walk-throughs. Pep rallies. Assemblies. A leader talking passionately about literacy growth and math proficiency.

They picture instructional leadership. And that is a large, and extremely important, part of the job.

But here is the uncomfortable truth we rarely say out loud: A shocking amount of school leadership is not about students. It is about adults.

Conflict. Morale. Ego. Performance concerns. Professional jealousy. Resistance to change. Documentation. Confidentiality. Rumors. Burnout. And at some point in their career, most principals will face something more serious: a staff member who crosses a boundary, violates a policy, or makes a decision that lands in the news.

Those are the moments no principal-preparation brochure highlights.

Preparation programs still center the technical aspects of schooling: data analysis, curriculum coherence, observation protocols, strategic planning. Important, yes. But rarely do programs dwell long enough on the reality that much of a principal’s authority is exercised in private offices, behind closed doors, in conversations about adult behavior.

In practice, leading a school often looks like mediating tension between two teachers who no longer trust each other. It looks like having a difficult conversation with a veteran educator whose performance has plateaued but who resists coaching. It looks like responding to a parent complaint that is really about a personnel issue you cannot legally discuss. And sometimes, it looks like leading a building through the fallout of a colleague’s serious mistake.

Students are the moral center of the work, but adults are the operational reality.

If that is true, then state licensing boards, university program directors, and district superintendents must treat adult leadership as core content, not an elective sidebar. The problem is that most preparation programs are not built to do this.

Faculty expertise skews toward curriculum and policy. Accreditation frameworks reward academic rigor over messy, simulated conflict. And frankly, designing coursework around misconduct and crisis feels uncomfortable in ways that designing coursework around data analysis does not. The path of least resistance has always been to prepare principals for the job they imagined, not the one they will actually have.

Preparing principals for the reality of the job requires real changes to how programs are structured.

Future principals need structured learning on conflict dynamics, defensiveness, identity threat, and how professionals respond to feedback. They need to understand why competent adults resist change and how to move a team forward without escalating tension.

Preparation must also address the inevitability of crisis in a practical, not sensational, way: We should walk aspiring principals through realistic simulations of a staff member under investigation, a viral parent complaint, a personnel issue that cannot be publicly explained.

And before anyone assumes the role, they need foundational fluency in documentation, due process, and the limits of administrative discretion. Too many new principals experience their first grievance or contentious evaluation cycle in real time, with real consequences.

Clinical experiences need the same overhaul. It is not enough for prospective principals to shadow data meetings. Because of confidentiality laws and union contracts, they cannot sit in on closed-door feedback conversations, but they can engage in the strategic planning that precedes them, participate in high-stakes role-play, and debrief deeply with mentor principals once the door opens again. That is not a workaround. Done well, it is genuinely rigorous preparation.

Finally, we need to rethink how we evaluate principals once they are in the role. If district leaders measure success almost exclusively by test scores and improvement plans, we reinforce the myth that instruction is the whole job.

It is not. You cannot launch a literacy initiative while coaching a burned-out teacher who is lashing out at colleagues. You cannot roll out a new math framework when a staff member’s poor decision has destabilized your building’s culture.

Instruction flows through culture, and culture is carried by adults.

When a principal mediates conflict before it fractures a team, that is instructional work. When a leader documents performance concerns and coaches improvement early, that is instructional work. It will never show up on a data dashboard, but it directly shapes what happens in every classroom.

If we are serious about strengthening schools, we have to be honest about the full scope of the job. The high-fives and the walk-throughs matter. So do the hard conversations, the steady documentation, the late-night calls when something goes wrong, and the quiet decisions that protect a school’s integrity.

Students deserve principals who are ready for all of it—not just inspiring instruction but leading adults well.