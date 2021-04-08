Trans Youth Are Under Attack. Educators Must Step Up
Opinion
Equity & Diversity Opinion

Trans Youth Are Under Attack. Educators Must Step Up

Anti-trans legislation across the country has been targeting trans children this year
By Harper B. Keenan & Z Nicolazzo — April 08, 2021 4 min read
A butterfly lands on balanced stones in front of tranquil waters and a sunset
Pict Rider/iStock/Getty images
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Harper B. Keenan & Z Nicolazzo
Harper B. Keenan is the Robert Quartermain Professor of Gender & Sexuality Research in Education at the University of British Columbia. A former New York City elementary school teacher, his work addresses how adults teach children about complex social issues. Z Nicolazzo is an associate professor of Trans* Studies in Education at the University of Arizona. Her research focuses on how discourses of gender mediate trans people’s lives in higher education, and her first book is titled Trans* in College: Transgender Students’ Strategies for Navigating Campus Life and the Institutional Politics of Inclusion.

We are both trans scholars who have devoted our careers in the field of education to schools and universities. For us, schools have been invaluable sites of learning, community building, and imagining how we might cultivate a more just and equitable world. It is for that reason we are profoundly concerned by the recent increase of political attacks on trans children. Although trans people have become far more visible than ever before, hypervisibility without systems of support and protection has made us vulnerable.

Most trans people experience extreme hostility in public life. In a 2015 survey from the National Center for Transgender Equality, 77 percent of trans people reported being harassed in K-12 schools. One in 4 trans people reported being physically attacked at school, and more than 1 in 10 reported being sexually assaulted.

These conditions have severe consequences: Seventeen percent of trans students reported leaving their school because of mistreatment. To us, and to most educators, it is clear that schools are not adequately meeting the needs of trans and gender-nonconforming youth. We can and must do better.

Yet just since January, more than 100 anti-trans bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country. Most of them target youth. The focus of these bills varies: Some ban or criminalize trans health care (in the midst of a pandemic, no less); some prohibit teaching in schools about trans people and related topics; some mandate educators to disclose a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity to their parents without the child’s consent. Half the bills forbid trans youth from participating in school sports based on their gender identity.

One bill in Minnesota goes so far as to make trans girls’ participation in girls’ sports a petty misdemeanor, a crime on the same level as fifth-degree assault. The rapid spread of this legislation is largely due to coordination by far-right political organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom, which is designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

It’s crucial to note here that many of these bills particularly target trans girls. Although this coordinated attack creates dangerous conditions for all trans people, it does so largely by suggesting that trans girls are not who they say they are—that they are predators invading women’s spaces.

When adults frame a group of children as predators, it puts those children at risk. This is a violation of our most fundamental responsibilities as educators and as adults. The demonization of trans girls has serious consequences, especially when combined with racist attitudes. Trans women and girls face extreme and disproportionate levels of physical and sexual violence, especially trans women and girls of color, who made up an estimated 79 percent of the known trans murder victims in 2020. Overall, trans women and girls of color are among those most targeted for violence in the United States. Unless our society intervenes to better support trans girls—particularly trans girls of color—this pattern of violence and harm will be reflected in our nation’s schools.

These anti-trans bills do not represent the public schools we want for young people, whether they are trans or not.

These anti-trans bills do not represent the public schools we want for young people, whether they are trans or not. We want schools where all young people learn how to play together and share public space without antagonism from adults or their peers. We want schools that are less invested in policing children’s bodies and identities and more focused on listening carefully to children in order to respond to their basic learning needs and overall well-being. These are simple, attainable goals.

Together with our colleague Kevin Kumashiro (the former dean of the University of San Francisco School of Education), we wrote an open letter calling on the Biden administration to support trans youth and school employees in the face of these coordinated attacks. We shared it during the week of action to commemorate Trans Day of Visibility, March 31, and the letter was signed by more than 17,000 educators and educational scholars in just five days. We were heartened by this remarkable demonstration of support from our colleagues, which shows that there is widespread support for trans youth from educators across the United States. Still, there is more work to do to ensure that support translates into concrete action.

To paraphrase our colleague Jules Gill-Peterson, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, we want schools that embrace the possibility that a trans childhood can be a happy and beautiful one. In our letter, we suggest key ways that schools can begin to better support trans youth and school employees: expanding access to trans-inclusive school support services and employee health insurance, providing equal access to all school activities and facilities, and implementing trans-competent school records and information systems.

Although our open letter is addressed to the Biden administration, we hope that teachers, families, and school leaders will also advocate these changes within their local school districts. Together, we can create schools that care for trans youth rather than ones that treat their existence as a matter of political debate.

Events

Mon., April 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Interactive Learning Best Practices: Creative Ways Interactive Displays Engage Students
Students and teachers alike struggle in our newly hybrid world where learning takes place partly on-site and partly online. Focus, engagement, and motivation have become big concerns in this transition. In this webinar, we will
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Tue., April 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educator-Driven EdTech Design: Help Shape the Future of Classroom Technology
Join us for a collaborative workshop where you will get a live demo of GoGuardian Teacher, including seamless new integrations with Google Classroom, and participate in an interactive design exercise building a feature based on
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Wed., April 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: What Did We Learn About Schooling Models This Year?
After a year of living with the pandemic, what schooling models might we turn to as we look ahead to improve the student learning experience? Could year-round schooling be one of them? What about online
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion Why More Teachers Need to See the Beauty and Brilliance in Black Girls
Black girls are often accused of being loud or having an attitude. We need teachers to change that harmful perspective, because it matters.
Bola Delano-Oriaran
5 min read
Black Girls Misunderstood
Shutterstock
Equity & Diversity Anti-Asian Violence: What Schools Should Start Doing About It
Asian-Americans are often erased from the curriculum and even from schools' social justice work. Five educators discuss how to change that.
Stephen Sawchuk & Catherine Gewertz
9 min read
The crowd at Hing Hay Park responds to speakers calls to "fight hate"and against the attacks, physical and verbal on Asian Americans during a rally to speak out against anti-Asian hate and violence on March 13, 2021 in Seattle.
A crowd at Hing Hay Park in Seattle protests physical and verbal attacks against Asian Americans during a rally earlier this month.
Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP
Equity & Diversity Opinion We Ignore the Pain of Black Children
We need to stop criminalizing Black children. And that starts with how we view school safety, writes pediatrician Rebekah Fenton.
Rebekah Fenton
5 min read
Silhouettes of police officer and young student
F. Sheehan/Education Week and Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion 'Mommy, We Need to Fight Back'
An Asian American preschool director who lives in Atlanta writes about how anti-Asian racism has affected her and her family.
Caroline L. Diaz
3 min read
paper cutout people holding hands to a central point
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼