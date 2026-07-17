This Is What Teachers Want From Their Leaders
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

This Is What Teachers Want From Their Leaders

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 17, 2026 1 min read
Collage of one image of a teacher working in a planning book, an image of two teachers looking at a document together and sticky notes with the words "training" and "strategies" on them.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is a former award-winning high school English and social studies teacher of more than two decades. He is currently a volunteer tutor to English-learner newcomers at a local school and to youth in juvenile hall.

As the saying goes, “Teachers’ working conditions are students’ learning conditions.”

Here are some ideas on how both can be improved.

treatyourstaff

‘This Isn’t Working’: Educators Share Unsolicited Advice for District Leaders

How can superintendents improve student outcomes—without micromanaging teachers? Read more.

How to Stop Hemorrhaging Teachers From the Profession

Even as some teachers seek other careers, school leaders can stem the flow. Read more.

12 Strategies Administrators Can Use to Prevent Staff Burnout (and Their Own)

Creating a healthier school culture begins with building trust, but it doesn’t end there. Read more.

How to Help Teachers Advance

Executing a few different strategies can foster supportive, empowering environments for teachers. Read more.

‘The Worst Rule I Ever Had to Live With ...': The Policies Teachers Hate

Sometimes, teachers are baffled by the directives coming their way. Read more.

Want to Retain Teachers? Ask the Right Questions Before Hiring Them

Teachers will want to stay in schools that meet their needs as professionals and as humans. Read more.

      Similar content from Classroom Q&A and Education Week Opinion:

      The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

      Events

      See More Events

      EdWeek Top School Jobs

      Teacher Jobs
      Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
      View Jobs
      Principal Jobs
      Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
      View Jobs
      Administrator Jobs
      Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
      View Jobs
      Support Staff Jobs
      Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
      View Jobs
      Create Your Own Job Search

      Read Next

      School & District Management Video Two Principals, One Agenda: Keep Kids Safe From Immigration Action
      Two principals talk to Education Week about how to work through the fear and chaos of ICE action.
      Olina Banerji
      1 min read
      9x16 Immigration Enforcement Minnesota Education 26035828132101
      School & District Management Opinion Want to Empower Your Staff? Start With Teachable Moments
      How teachers and school leaders can both embrace difficult conversations and grow together.
      George Farmer & Tamara Brickus
      3 min read
      A school leader empowers a teacher to excel through feedback and conversation.
      Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Canva
      School & District Management Opinion You Can't Just Demand School Leaders Trust Each Other
      Strong leadership teams share certain characteristics. What are they?
      Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
      4 min read
      shutterstock 2570631227
      Shutterstock
      School & District Management L.A. Unified School District Faces ‘Severe’ Signs of Insolvency
      The Los Angeles Unified School District faces “severe” indications that it will be insolvent by November 2027.
      Jaweed Kaleem, Howard Blume, and Kori McNair, Los Angeles Times
      5 min read
      The Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters building is seen in Los Angeles, Sept. 9, 2021. The 1776 Project Foundation targeted in its lawsuit on Tuesday a Los Angeles Unified School District policy that provides smaller class sizes and other benefits to schools with predominantly Hispanic, Black, Asian or other non-white students. It dates back to 1970 and 1976 court orders that required the district to desegregate its schools.
      The Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters building is seen in Los Angeles, on Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles County Office of Education is warning that the district could be insolvent next year.
      Damian Dovarganes/AP