Who Inspires You? Nominate Them For Leaders To Learn From

Breaking down barriers that keep students in special education from participating in classes with their general education peers.

Transforming a bankrupt industrial site into a career-and-technical education utopia.

Cutting the dropout rate for English learners in a rural district by pairing high schoolers up with college students.

Those are just some examples of innovative, impactful efforts by district leaders to address widespread challenges in education. The kind of work that’s rarely publicly celebrated or shared.

That’s why Education Week’s Leaders To Learn From offers a chance for these leaders to get their turn in the spotlight. It’s the only district recognition program run by a news organization with profiles highlighting, in detail, the work leaders are undertaking to positively transform their schools.

The next cohort of honorees will be recognized in February 2027, and nominations are due by midnight Sept. 8, 2026. (Try to meet the deadline, although if you miss it, don’t be surprised if there’s a second, shorter opportunity.)

Want to nominate a leader you know? Check out these key details and submit your nomination below.



Who is eligible to be a Leader To Learn From?

District leaders with various titles, including but not limited to superintendents, arts supervisors, nursing directors, food-service directors, and curriculum leaders.



Who can nominate a Leader To Learn From?

Anyone! Teachers, parents, school community members, business partners, nonprofit organizations, vendors, and current or former colleagues are all welcome to submit a nomination using the form below.

Any advice on how to craft a successful nomination?

Give us a story that helps us understand this leader’s impact, not a laundry list of their accomplishments. The more tightly focused on a few—or even just—high impact, innovative projects this leader has spearheaded, the better. Illustrate outcomes, with data, if possible. Don’t shy away from past or continuing challenges—we know progress never really occurs in a straight line. Give us a sense of who this person is beyond their role as an educator. How do their lived experiences inspire the work they do?

Want to learn more about recent honorees? Scroll past the nomination form.

Here’s a look at some of the leaders we spotlighted this past year:

Debra McAdams, the executive director of the department of exceptional education for the Metropolitan Nashville public schools

McAdams transformed a deeply segregated system into one where students with disabilities learn alongside their peers in neighborhood schools whenever possible. Guided by the principle that all students are general education students first, she has expanded inclusive practices, professional development, and co-teaching strategies, while ensuring classroom supports, individualized education program alignment, and family engagement. A former special education teacher herself, McAdams brings legal expertise, strategic vision, and hands-on care for students, driving a continuous-improvement approach that has increased inclusion rates from 36% to 76% over 15 years, and reshaped the district’s culture around equity and belonging.

Alex Moseman, the executive director of talent acquisition for the Knox County schools in Tennessee

Moseman reimagined how a large district staffs its schools. By extending the hiring cycle into a year-round operation, streamlining applications with a new online system, and giving principals flexible control over vacant positions, Moseman has helped the 4,700-teacher district start school nearly fully staffed for two straight years, reversing a once chronic teacher shortage. Drawing on his experience as a teacher and recruiter, he blends data-driven strategies with trust in school leaders, focusing on practical, scalable improvements that ensure students have stable classrooms while supporting staff growth and retention.

Martha Salazar-Zamora, the superintendent of the Tomball Independent school district in Texas

Salazar-Zamora spotted a for-sale oil field-services site and envisioned a career and technical education hub where others saw only abandoned buildings. She purchased the property at a fraction of its value, transforming warehouses and office spaces into classrooms, labs, and an agricultural arena that now hosts programs in aviation, graphic design, law enforcement, and legal studies. Under her leadership, enrollment in work-based learning has nearly tripled.