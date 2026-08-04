Who Inspires You? Nominate Them For Leaders To Learn From
School & District Management

Who Inspires You? Nominate Them For Leaders To Learn From

By Alyson Klein — August 04, 2026 3 min read
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The 2026 EdWeek Leaders To Learn From.
Education Week
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Breaking down barriers that keep students in special education from participating in classes with their general education peers.

Transforming a bankrupt industrial site into a career-and-technical education utopia.

Cutting the dropout rate for English learners in a rural district by pairing high schoolers up with college students.

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Meet the Leaders Special Report 2026 EdWeek Leaders To Learn From
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Those are just some examples of innovative, impactful efforts by district leaders to address widespread challenges in education. The kind of work that’s rarely publicly celebrated or shared.

That’s why Education Week’s Leaders To Learn From offers a chance for these leaders to get their turn in the spotlight. It’s the only district recognition program run by a news organization with profiles highlighting, in detail, the work leaders are undertaking to positively transform their schools.

The next cohort of honorees will be recognized in February 2027, and nominations are due by midnight Sept. 8, 2026. (Try to meet the deadline, although if you miss it, don’t be surprised if there’s a second, shorter opportunity.)

Want to nominate a leader you know? Check out these key details and submit your nomination below.

Who is eligible to be a Leader To Learn From?

District leaders with various titles, including but not limited to superintendents, arts supervisors, nursing directors, food-service directors, and curriculum leaders.

Who can nominate a Leader To Learn From?

Anyone! Teachers, parents, school community members, business partners, nonprofit organizations, vendors, and current or former colleagues are all welcome to submit a nomination using the form below.

Any advice on how to craft a successful nomination?

Give us a story that helps us understand this leader’s impact, not a laundry list of their accomplishments. The more tightly focused on a few—or even just—high impact, innovative projects this leader has spearheaded, the better. Illustrate outcomes, with data, if possible. Don’t shy away from past or continuing challenges—we know progress never really occurs in a straight line. Give us a sense of who this person is beyond their role as an educator. How do their lived experiences inspire the work they do?

Want to learn more about recent honorees? Scroll past the nomination form.

Here’s a look at some of the leaders we spotlighted this past year:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 14: Debra McAdams, Executive Director, Department of Exceptional Education at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools visits Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School Of The Arts in Nashville.
Debra McAdams, Executive Director, Department of Exceptional Education at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, visits Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School Of The Arts in Nashville.
Brett Carlsen for Education Week

Debra McAdams, the executive director of the department of exceptional education for the Metropolitan Nashville public schools

McAdams transformed a deeply segregated system into one where students with disabilities learn alongside their peers in neighborhood schools whenever possible. Guided by the principle that all students are general education students first, she has expanded inclusive practices, professional development, and co-teaching strategies, while ensuring classroom supports, individualized education program alignment, and family engagement. A former special education teacher herself, McAdams brings legal expertise, strategic vision, and hands-on care for students, driving a continuous-improvement approach that has increased inclusion rates from 36% to 76% over 15 years, and reshaped the district’s culture around equity and belonging.

Executive Director of Talent Acquisition for Knox County Schools, Alex Moseman, leads a staffing committee meeting with principals and district leaders at Cedar Bluff Elementary in Knoxville, TN on Jan. 12, 2026.
Executive Director of Talent Acquisition for Knox County Schools Alex Moseman leads a staffing committee meeting at Cedar Bluff Elementary in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 12, 2026.
Shawn Poynter for Education Week

Alex Moseman, the executive director of talent acquisition for the Knox County schools in Tennessee

Moseman reimagined how a large district staffs its schools. By extending the hiring cycle into a year-round operation, streamlining applications with a new online system, and giving principals flexible control over vacant positions, Moseman has helped the 4,700-teacher district start school nearly fully staffed for two straight years, reversing a once chronic teacher shortage. Drawing on his experience as a teacher and recruiter, he blends data-driven strategies with trust in school leaders, focusing on practical, scalable improvements that ensure students have stable classrooms while supporting staff growth and retention.

Tomball ISD Superintendent Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora poses for a portrait in a warehouse where aviation students can work on planes at the CTE center on January 13, 2026, in Tomball, Texas.
Tomball ISD Superintendent Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora poses for a portrait in a warehouse on January 13, 2026, in Tomball, Texas.
Danielle Villasana for Education Week

Martha Salazar-Zamora, the superintendent of the Tomball Independent school district in Texas

Salazar-Zamora spotted a for-sale oil field-services site and envisioned a career and technical education hub where others saw only abandoned buildings. She purchased the property at a fraction of its value, transforming warehouses and office spaces into classrooms, labs, and an agricultural arena that now hosts programs in aviation, graphic design, law enforcement, and legal studies. Under her leadership, enrollment in work-based learning has nearly tripled.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
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