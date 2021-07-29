The Six Leadership Lessons I Learned From the Pandemic
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

The Six Leadership Lessons I Learned From the Pandemic

The pandemic is far from over. Here’s what I’ve learned so far
By David Vroonland — July 29, 2021 3 min read
A hand about to touch a phone.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
David Vroonland
David Vroonland is the superintendent of the Mesquite Independent school district in suburban Dallas. The district is comprised of 36,000 students with 5,500 employees on 50 campuses. About 86 percent of enrollment is made up of students of color, and 80 percent of students receive free or reduced-price meals.

It’s been a difficult year, and, if you are anything like me, you want to see at least slivers of a silver lining. The pandemic challenges are far from over, but here are some lessons that stand out to me as I reflect on the last school year.

1. Don’t panic. Of all people in the district, the superintendent can’t afford to panic. Despite endless and ever-changing discussions and decisions about school openings and closures from national, state, and county officials, superintendents tried to remain calm. We found that as the evolving pandemic forced us to change our procedures for athletics, theater, virtual spaces, and campus mitigation needs, we found opportunities for creative solutions that we never expected.

2. Err on the side of overcommunicating. Texts. News stories. Social-media posts. Using every communication medium at our fingertips, we constantly communicated with our stakeholders. We leaned heavily on others to share our sometimes minute-by-minute updates. In my district, our school principals and district communications department were key forces in our dialogue and correspondence with staff, students, and families. Everyone appreciated staying abreast of district decisions. We also shared the good news of creative ways our teachers connected with their students virtually. And we scrambled to convert traditional, treasured senior milestones into meaningful virtual events.

About This Series

Over the coming weeks, we will be rolling out 17 lessons from experienced district leaders who spent the last year leading from home. Learn more and see the full collection of lessons.

3. Do not overreact. We were not trying to win a popularity contest, but we drew on questions, concerns, and criticism we received to identify holes in our messaging to students, families, and staff. We listened. And because we did, we learned and improved our communications.

4. Don’t forget equity. Almost 80 percent of the students in my district qualify for free or reduced-price meals. COVID-19 exposed inequities to the larger public that we always knew were there. The pandemic forced us to make virtual learning available to every student immediately. We quickly distributed hot spots and Chromebooks to give every student access to technology.

5. Remain confident but flexible. The life-and-death stakes involved lent themselves to significant disagreement on every decision. As long as you continue to make decisions based on what’s best for everyone—students, staff, and community—you should not waiver. At the same time, you can’t be rigid. The pandemic in my home state of Texas—and everywhere else—evolved like a roller coaster. We had to be flexible and willing to rethink our plans, processes, and approaches as the landscape around us changed. We stayed firm in our initial decision to open our schools for virtual learning only.

Under the Texas Education Agency’s public-health planning guidance, my district deferred in-person learning for four weeks in response to a rise in cases in Dallas County last August. And we didn’t waiver once we offered in-person learning again in September, giving our students just one of two options: either 100 percent face-to-face instruction or 100 percent virtual learning; however, at the end of grading periods, we offered students the chance to change their mode of instruction for the following grading period.

6. Celebrate your wins. A proud moment for me was discovering that we gained the confidence of our families and their children to keep our schools safe for in-person learning. By this past spring, 70 percent of our students attended face-to-face learning without COVID-19 spreading on our campuses. That was a satisfying feeling.

None of us in leadership positions who lived through this terrible experience wants to see a repeat of it. It’s been taxing. But I truly believe I have grown through it in ways that have strengthened my leadership skills for the future.

Complete Collection

Superintendents discuss ideas at a roundtable.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion Leadership Lessons From the Kitchen Table: A Series
July 8, 2021

Related Tags:
District Leadership Superintendents

Coverage of leadership, summer learning, social and emotional learning, arts learning, and afterschool is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Tue., August 03, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Culturally Relevant Pedagogy to Advance Educational Equity
Schools are welcoming students back into buildings for full-time in-person instruction in a few short weeks and now is the perfect time to take a hard look at both our practices and systems to build
Content provided by PowerMyLearning
Register
Tue., August 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Making Big Technology Decisions: Advice for District Leaders, Principals, and Teachers
Educators at all levels make decisions that can have a huge impact on students. That’s especially true when it comes to the use of technology, which was activated like never before to help students learn
Register
Thu., August 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Professional Development Webinar Expand Digital Learning by Expanding Teacher Training
This discussion will examine how things have changed and offer guidance on smart, cost-effective ways to expand digital learning efforts and train teachers to maximize the use of new technologies for learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Fighting the Delta Variant: School Reopening Just Got a Lot More Complicated
With COVID-19 cases surging and mitigation measures waning, a perfect storm is taking shape that could undercut the safe reopening of schools.
Catherine Gewertz
8 min read
Students arrive for classes at Mast Academy in Miami last October.
Students arrive for classes at Mast Academy in Miami. With schools around the country set to reopen and the Delta variant causing a surge in coronavirus cases, schools leaders are trying to figure out how to keep kids and staff safe.
Lynne Sladky/AP
School & District Management Opinion COVID-19 Ripped Through Our Emotional Safety Net. Here’s How My District Responded
Three years after overhauling its approach to student mental health, one California district found itself facing a new crisis.
Jonathan Cooper
2 min read
A young man stands under a street light on a lonely road.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion Students Need Better Connections. To Wi-Fi, Yes, But Also to Teachers
We have to fix our digital divide, but let’s not lose sight of the relationship divide, writes one superintendent.
Susan Enfield
2 min read
A teacher checks in on a remote student.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion Superintendents Have Weathered a Lot of Vitriol This Year. What Have We Learned?
The pandemic turned district leaders into pioneers, writes one superintendent. We had to band together to make it through.
Matthew Montgomery
2 min read
A person walks from a vast empty space towards a team of people.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
Load More ▼