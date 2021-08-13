17 Leadership Lessons From the Kitchen Table: A Downloadable Guide
17 Leadership Lessons From the Kitchen Table: A Downloadable Guide

By Mary Hendrie — August 13, 2021
Mary Hendrie
Deputy Opinion Editor Education Week
Mary Hendrie is the deputy opinion editor at Education Week.

This year, 17 superintendents from around the country shared their most meaningful lessons from leading their districts through the pandemic. Learn more about the project and see the full collection of lessons here.

Download the lessons.

Related Tags:
District Strategies District Leadership

Coverage of leadership, summer learning, social and emotional learning, arts learning, and afterschool is supported in part by a grant from The Wallace Foundation, at www.wallacefoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

A version of this article appeared in the August 25, 2021 edition of Education Week

