The Question That Doesn’t Help Students Figure Out Their Career
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

The Question That Doesn’t Help Students Figure Out Their Career

By Adam Grant — March 24, 2021 2 min read
How do I help students figure out career options?
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Adam Grant
Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist at Wharton and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. His latest book is Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know.

How do I help students think about career options after graduation?
A common mistake is asking kids what they want to be. Here’s an excerpt from my new book Think Again, which I published recently at Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:
What do you want to be when you grow up? As a kid, that was my least favorite question. I dreaded conversations with adults because they always asked it—and no matter how I replied, they never liked my answer. When I said I wanted to be a superhero, they laughed. My next goal was to make the NBA, but despite countless hours of shooting hoops on my driveway, I was cut from middle school basketball tryouts three years in a row. I was clearly aiming too high.
In high school, I became obsessed with springboard diving and decided I wanted to become a diving coach. Adults scoffed at that plan: They told me I was aiming too low. In my first semester of college, I decided to major in psychology, but that didn’t open any doors—it just gave me a few to close. I knew I didn’t want to be a therapist (not patient enough) or a psychiatrist (too squeamish for med school). I was still aimless and I envied people who had a clear career plan.
We all have notions of who we want to be and how we hope to lead our lives. They’re not limited to careers; from an early age, we develop ideas about where we’ll live, which school we’ll attend, what kind of person we’ll marry, and how many kids we’ll have. These images can inspire us to set bolder goals and guide us toward a path to achieve them. The danger of these plans is that they can give us tunnel vision, blinding us to alternative possibilities. We don’t know how time and circumstances will change what we want and even who we want to be, and locking our life GPS onto a single target can give us the right directions to the wrong destination.
Don’t ask children what they want to be when they grow up. This can lead to what psychologists call identity foreclosure—when we settle prematurely on a sense of self without enough due diligence and close our minds to alternative selves. In career choices, identity foreclosure often begins when adults ask kids: What do you want to be when you grow up? Pondering that question can foster a fixed mindset about work and self. “I think it’s one of the most useless questions an adult can ask a child,” Michelle Obama writes. “What do you want to be when you grow up? As if growing up is finite. As if at some point you become something and that’s the end.”
Do ask children, what kind of person do you want to be? And what are all the different things you like to do? Instead of trying to narrow their options, help them broaden their possibilities. They don’t have to be one thing—they can do many things.
From Think Again by Adam Grant, published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Adam Grant.

Related Tags:
Career Readiness

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., March 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How to Support Teacher Well-Being
The demands being placed on teachers, especially during the pandemic, have led to an increase in professional and personal stress. This episode of A Seat at the Table will focus on what school and district
Register
March 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - March 25, 2021, 4:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers, Administrators, and K-12 Staff
Find your next job in this two-day online event designed to help you chat directly with district recruiters about their open positions.
Register
Thu., March 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Future Planning Starts Today: How Districts Can Enhance Career Readiness for All Students
Career readiness education and training are vital in supporting students, no matter which pathway they choose. Whatever path students take after high school, the end goal is to pursue a fulfilling and meaningful career. As
Content provided by Hobsons
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Director of Government Relations
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Camelot Education
Senior Technical Product Manager
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Account Manager, Maine
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Student Support Services Director
Thornton, CO, US
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Whitepaper LAUSD Keeps Learning Hands-On During the Pandemic
LAUSD came to hand2mind looking for resources to create hands-on learning opportunities that would enable them to keep their Primary Prom...
Content provided by Hand2Mind
Student Well-Being Opinion Want to Tackle Learning Loss? First Listen to Your Students
The key to learning is the experience students have in school, and they are the experts on that.
Max Silverman
4 min read
Two heads facing each other, one speaks and the other thinks.
johnwoodcock/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Much COVID-19 Cleaning in Schools Is Too Much?
The pandemic has spurred constant cleaning and disinfecting in schools, but some research raises questions about how much is needed.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Amanda Pease cleans a desk in a classroom during a media tour at Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. On Monday, Pre-K to third graders will be starting a two-days-per-week "hybrid" in-person schedule in the Clark County School District. Other grades will be phased in before April 6.
Amanda Pease cleans a desk in a classroom at Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School in Las Vegas last month in preparation for the school's partial return to in-person learning.
John Locher/AP
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Whitepaper Guide: Supporting K-12 Student Success
Download this guide to create impactful family and community partnerships.
Content provided by Salesforce
Load More ▼