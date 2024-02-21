One Thing Teachers Can Do to Signal High Expectations
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

One Thing Teachers Can Do to Signal High Expectations

Feedback that helps students thrive
By Camilla Mutoni Griffiths — February 21, 2024 1 min read
How can teachers communicate high expectations to students?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Camilla Mutoni Griffiths
Camilla Mutoni Griffiths is a research scientist at Stanford SPARQ.

How can teachers communicate high expectations to students?

Detailed feedback can make all the difference. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

“What do you mean by this phrase? It’s incorrect and adds nothing to the sentence. Omit.”

Professor Jones’ hypercritical feedback on my paper stung when I first read it. I scanned his comments for a “Good job!” or “I love this idea,” but they were nowhere to be found.

Everyone likes warmth and encouragement, but purely positive affirmations don’t communicate what can be improved. Research I conducted in collaboration with Lisel Murdock Perriera and Jennifer Lynn Eberhardt on Character Lab Research Network finds that direct, informative feedback requiring students to revise their own work is more effective. The key is fixing it themselves: Feedback that does the work for a student—correcting a misspelled word, rewriting a sentence—can signal a teacher’s low expectations.

When kids see targeted comments that suggest what needs to be changed, they come to realize they can do things on their own and become more independent learners. As a bonus, this kind of feedback lets students know that their teacher believes in them.

As for me, I owe Professor Jones a debt of gratitude. His pointed criticism let me know that he took me seriously, he was expecting me to do better, and the detailed comments scrawled on every page gave me the tools to improve. Teachers can (and should!) add affirmations to their feedback as long as it’s not the only thing they’re doing. For the professor, this looked like a note at the end of another paper: “I’m sure things will improve as the term and year wear on.”

Don’t confuse warmth with promoting a growth mindset. Being nice isn’t the same as showing someone you believe they can improve.

Do give detailed feedback that sets young people up to take charge of their own learning. For example, instead of rewriting a sentence, say: “This is a run-on sentence. Try reading it out loud and add punctuation in places where you naturally take a breath.” Ask probing questions that prompt students to think about their approach, then let them revise on their own. When it comes to writing, the easiest path isn’t always the best one.

Related Tags:
Grading

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Thu., February 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Science of Reading: Emphasis on Language Comprehension
Dive into language comprehension through a breakdown of the Science of Reading with an interactive demonstration.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Q&A How Social Media May Benefit Teens' Mental Health
In an interview, a researcher outlines some of the less-discussed benefits teens get from their online activity.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Internet And Social Media Speech Bubbles Concept
DigitalVision Vectors
Student Well-Being Q&A A Teachers' Guide for Managing Climate Anxiety in the Classroom
Experts share research-backed tips for teachers on how to respond to students' complicated feelings about climate change.
Madeline Will
9 min read
Kid looking worried with a globe in background.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion The #1 Thing My Students Want Their Parents to Know: They're Stressed
In my 27 years as an educator, here are four strategies I’ve found to help students cope with stress.
S. Kambar Khoshaba
4 min read
A classroom full of stressed students tries to concentrate.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Student Well-Being Counselor-to-Student Ratios Show Improvement, But Looming Fiscal Cliff May Threaten Gains
School counselor ratios have improved, but advocates warn schools could lose mental health resources as pandemic-relief dollars dissipate.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Black female teacher or tutor explaining something to a Black male high school student.
E+/Getty
Load More ▼