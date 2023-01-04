Here’s How to Start Your New Year on the Right Foot
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Here’s How to Start Your New Year on the Right Foot

A step-by-step guide to making your resolutions a reality—and helping your students do the same
By Angela Duckworth — January 04, 2023 1 min read
What's the biggest mistake people make about New Year's resolutions?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Angela Duckworth
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Angela Duckworth is a behavioral-science expert offering advice to teachers based on scientific research.

What’s the biggest mistake people make about New Year’s resolutions?

To be successful, people think they need more willpower when in fact they need a plan. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

My guess is that you, like most American adults, have at least one New Year’s resolution.

But resolving to change, however fervently you wish to do so, is no guarantee that you’ll actually follow through.

Why not?

One reason is that most goals cannot be accomplished all at once and on the spot. You need a way to bridge your current intentions with your future actions. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t need more willpower. Instead, you need a strategy.

Decades of research by NYU professor Gabriele Oettingen and colleagues on how children and adults turn intentions into actions have culminated in a four-step strategy called WOOP—an acronym that stands for Wish, Outcome, Obstacle, Plan.

Let me walk you through WOOP using my New Year’s resolution as an example.

Wish: Exercise five times per week.

This goal is challenging yet feasible. I’m reliably exercising on Saturdays and Sundays but only twice (at most) on weekdays.

Outcome: Get a great night’s sleep more consistently.

I sleep better on days when I’ve worked out.

Obstacle: My mornings are busy. And I hate working out in the evening.

Most weekdays, I make breakfast and then I have scheduled phone calls and meetings for work.

Plan: When it’s 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, I’ll go for a run.

The final step in WOOP can take the longest. I started with the idea that I’d wake up at 5 a.m. to exercise. Then I realized this schedule conflicted with my goal of getting more sleep! Ultimately, I decided to move my work commitments to start at 9 a.m. three days a week.

Don’t assume that self-control means relying on old-fashioned willpower.

Do WOOP your New Year’s resolutions! Ask yourself, “What holds me back?” And then think of a strategy. In the words of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: A goal without a plan is just a wish.

Related Tags:
Research Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., January 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Equity & the Shifting Policy Landscape: What You Need to Know
As newly elected officials take their seats, the EdWeek newsroom has been examining the policy horizon. Join the discussion with Peter DeWitt. 
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being More School Districts Are Informing Parents of Firearm Storage Responsibilities
Districts across the country are pledging to distribute information about gun safety.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Guns safes sit against a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash.
Guns safes sit against a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash.<br/>
Elaine Thompson/AP Photo
Student Well-Being A Pandemic Pause, Then an Advocacy Renaissance for Teen Climate Change Activists
The nature of student activism has changed since the pandemic. But teens are still pushing for climate change solutions.
Arianna Prothero
11 min read
Denver East High School students Mariah Rosensweig and Gabriel Nagel pose for portraits at City Park on Dec. 19. They have successfully advocated for Denver Public Schools to adopt a set of sustainability goals aimed at reducing the district's greenhouse emissions.
Denver East High School students Mariah Rosensweig and Gabriel Nagel pose for portraits at City Park on Dec. 19. They have successfully advocated for Denver Public Schools to adopt a set of sustainability goals aimed at reducing the district's greenhouse emissions.
AAron Ontiveroz for Education Week
Student Well-Being 'Future Selves' and Helping Others: What Motivates Students to Engage in School
Getting middle schoolers invested in their academic futures is a perennial challenge for educators. But it’s more complex now.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Stephanie Miller-Henderson, 42, looks at 11-year-old Christopher Lockhart’s laptop while teaching a sixth grade class how their grades are calculated during a Success Bound lesson at John M. Smyth School on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Chicago, Ill. Success Bound aims to teach middle school students skills they will need in high school and beyond.
School counselor Stephanie Miller-Henderson looks at 11-year-old Christopher Lockhart’s laptop while teaching a 6th grade lesson on calculating grades at John M. Smyth School on Dec. 12 in Chicago.
Taylor Glascock for Education Week
Student Well-Being What Does SEL Mean Anyway? 7 Experts Break It Down
It can be hard to pin down what kinds of teaching and curriculum fall into the category of social-emotional learning.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Image of blank definition for social-emotional learning.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼