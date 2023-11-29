Gamifying the Classroom: How to Help Students Find Their ‘Flow’
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Gamifying the Classroom: How to Help Students Find Their ‘Flow’

Tips any teacher can use to motivate their students
By David Melnikoff — November 29, 2023 2 min read
How do I help students experience flow?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
David Melnikoff
David Melnikoff is an assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

How do I help students experience flow?

I answered this question recently, along with others, for Character Lab in a Tip of the Week:

What does it mean to be in flow, and how does that relate to curiosity?

Being in flow means you’re so fully absorbed in pursuing a goal that you don’t need any self-discipline to stay the course. Usually, we think that goal pursuit requires effort, but when you’re in flow, the opposite is true: It’s hard to stop. For example, a kid playing a video game can be in flow—they’re so engrossed that it’s a struggle to pull them away. And that’s because they want to satisfy their curiosity. What will happen next in the game? Will they reach the next level?

How is the concept of flow useful for young people?

When young people feel like they have some control over the situation through their actions, that will lead to a greater feeling of flow. In contrast, flow is unlikely if they feel like their future is a foregone conclusion. So, as an example, flow is unlikely if a student thinks they’re going to do badly no matter how much they study. And flow is unlikely, too, if the course is so easy for them that they’ll do well even if they don’t work hard.

How can teachers help kids experience flow to do well in school?

You can help them make school feel more like a game. Many games have a wide range of outcomes. In Tetris, for instance, players can score anywhere from zero to a million points. But in the classroom, students often see just five possible outcomes—A, B, C, D, and F—leaving them a lot less curious than in a video game about how well they’ll do.

You can fix this by helping kids focus on their scores instead of on letter grades and reward performance that way, too. So, they might get a 70 on one quiz and a 73 on the next. Those are both C’s, but focusing on the number can make them more curious about how they’ll do on the next assignment—can they keep improving their score?

How else can students make school feel more like a game?

Many video games start out very difficult—the player fails over and over again, but they keep trying anyway. That’s because players see the failure as part of the larger game. Students can use similar tricks to transform something very difficult into something that’s flow-inducing anyway. For example, they can try to succeed in a class in as few attempts as possible. If they succeed on their first attempt, they’ll get a really big reward. The second attempt, slightly smaller. Now, the game isn’t that they have to get an A on this exam. It’s how many tries it will take before they reach their goal.

What do people often get wrong about flow?

People often think you only get into flow when you’re doing something without getting any external rewards—an artist working on a painting or an athlete playing their favorite sport for hours. But that’s not always true. Think about a slot machine at a casino. People keep pulling that arm down, but they wouldn’t do it without the chance of getting a prize.

I think it’s OK for students to get rewards for doing well. Sure, it’s wonderful when they’re deeply interested in a project or topic at school, working hard without outside encouragement. But external rewards that propel young people to reach goals they care about will help them find the internal motivation that everyone wants to have.

Related Tags:
Student Motivation & Engagement Teaching Strategies

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Practical Methods for Integrating Computer Science into Core Curriculum
Dive into insights on integrating computer science into core curricula with expert tips and practical strategies to empower students at every grade level.
Content provided by Learning.com
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Artificial Intelligence and Social-Emotional Learning Are on a Collision Course
Artificial intelligence is poised to dramatically change how kids develop their sense of self and interact with other people.
Arianna Prothero
8 min read
Human and robot hands forming a heart shape together.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says What Educators Need to Know About the 'Epidemic of Loneliness' Among Students
Loneliness could hurt student learning and worsen mental health problems, experts say.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Girl on a swing shadow
Alex Linch/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being The State of Girls’ Mental Health and Self-Confidence, in Charts
Girls are at greater risk than boys for mental health problems. Social media amplifies the challenges that have always been there.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Illustration, concept art of teenager girl struggling with mental health pressures
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being White, Brown, Pink: What Different Colors of Noise Mean and How They Can Help Learning
White noise has been found to help ease symptoms of ADHD, but should teachers play it in class?
Madeline Will
5 min read
sounds students white noise 626660256
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼