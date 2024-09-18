Election season is an apt time for superintendents to assess their role in the political landscape. Our decisions stretch beyond the walls of our schools, influencing community dynamics and education policies that will impact our children’s futures. Changes within the last decade to classroom funding, the use of standardized testing, and accountability systems have affected how our schools operate.

As a school district’s chief advocate, the superintendent must connect the dots between different stakeholders—educators, political figures, and the community—to ensure that education decisions benefit students. We must stay true to our core mission of providing high-quality education even as we navigate heightened polarization, rapidly shifting public opinion, and fierce curriculum debates.

By engaging with people in the political arena, we create a supportive network that champions education, even amid partisan turbulence. Superintendents need to be active in discussions about funding, curriculum standards, and educational reforms. And we need to communicate frequently and clearly.

In our busy, tech-driven world, interactions are often limited to email threads or social media debates. I recommend instead asking political leaders to meet with you face-to-face—anywhere except online. These relationships shouldn’t be formalities but opportunities rooted in finding common passions and working together toward the same positive outcomes for kids and communities.

With over a decade in education leadership, I’ve worked hard to navigate this charged environment and build relationships that shape policies serving our students. Here are a few strategies I’ve found useful:

Assume good intent.

Cynicism and defensiveness are easy traps for education leaders entering the political arena. However, starting with the assumption of good intent on the part of political figures is helpful. The reality is, of course, that we often don’t know the true motivations of others, but assuming positive intent puts us in a place where we can engage constructively.

If we approach every interaction from a place of mistrust, we end up stuck on opposite sides of the table—fighting rather than working together. This is especially risky because, as educators, our expertise lies in understanding what’s best for schools, not navigating the political landscape. By focusing on what we do best, we can build the relationships that allow us to champion education, even within a political environment.

I recommend ... asking political leaders to meet with you face-to-face—anywhere except online.

When state legislators propose new education policy mandates, for instance, we should remember that most of them want to improve student outcomes just as we do. Acknowledging their goal allows us to communicate potential concerns as unintended consequences. Going on the defensive is a natural reaction when challenged, especially when you’re unwavering in your commitment to your students. But winning an isolated argument through obstinance doesn’t equate with good leadership when it’s the last time you’re invited to join the conversation.

Keep the discussion going. For example, conversations that began at the Indiana Statehouse between school superintendents and political leaders regarding competency-based learning resulted in a bill that ultimately was not approved. But these initial discussions sparked the formation of a collaborative group that now includes superintendents and building principals, with plans to eventually involve classroom teachers, all working together to implement future-focused, student-centered practices.

Showcase your students and schools.

Inviting politicians into our spaces can significantly enhance the focus on students and strengthen the connection between education and policy.

The closer political leaders get to our schools, the more they understand and appreciate the positive impact we have. This firsthand experience also helps them see the dedication and hard work that goes into supporting our students, making it easier for them to be advocates for the resources and decisions needed to drive further improvements.

To make these visits impactful, consider the following:

Quarterly community- and family-engagement meetings are an excellent time to invite community and political leaders into the school environment. These “CAFÉ” meetings allow leaders to learn about ongoing initiatives and then provide feedback in settings that include their constituents.



are an excellent time to invite community and political leaders into the school environment. These “CAFÉ” meetings allow leaders to learn about ongoing initiatives and then provide feedback in settings that include their constituents. Monthly legislative breakfasts , hosted by superintendents at local restaurants while school is in session, give legislators a chance to hear about school progress and school leaders a chance to provide input on current legislative hot topics.



, hosted by superintendents at local restaurants while school is in session, give legislators a chance to hear about school progress and school leaders a chance to provide input on current legislative hot topics. Student and teacher voices often make the strongest cases for a policy change. Whenever possible, invite students and teachers to share their experiences during political leader visits. Principals, for example, can provide valuable insights into how policies impact daily school operations. Teachers’ firsthand experiences are invaluable when discussing the real-world implications of education policies. When educators are empowered to speak with policymakers on behalf of their students, they help ensure that educational reforms are grounded in the realities of the classroom.

In my district, we’ve discovered that when leaders can learn about school policies, practices, and programs; have their thoughts heard; and get their questions answered; they become repeat guests at our meetings. Many have become familiar faces at special school events, such as award ceremonies and graduation celebrations. Even without a forum to speak, they attend because they are genuinely curious about our work and eager to learn more about how we can collaborate.

Foster genuine relationships.

Building and maintaining solid and genuine relationships with political leaders is one of a superintendent’s most critical roles.

During the state legislative session, superintendents must be available to answer questions and provide insight into how proposed policies may impact education. Once solid relationships have been established, superintendents can easily reach out to legislators via email or text with their own questions or suggestions. Superintendents can testify in favor of bills they support and respectfully voice concerns about those they oppose.

At other times, lines of communication with political leaders should remain open. Ongoing engagement with schools equips legislators with a continual stream of insights and research that can help them advocate for our students when they return to the statehouse.

As we navigate this election season, we must recognize our profound impact as superintendents. By starting with the assumption of good intent, building strong relationships, and focusing on our students, we can bridge divides and create a brighter, more equitable future for all children.

