Am I the Only One Who’s Confused? How to Help Students Raise a Hand
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Am I the Only One Who’s Confused? How to Help Students Raise a Hand

Teachers can start by revealing when they don’t know something
By Tenelle Porter — October 25, 2023 2 min read
How do I help students who are afraid to ask questions?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Tenelle Porter
Tenelle Porter is an assistant professor of psychology at Rowan University.

How do I help students who are afraid to ask questions?

Raising a hand in class is hard. Here’s what you can do to make it easier—I wrote a piece about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

“Look at the results. What should our alpha level be to correct for multiple comparisons?”

I stared at the statistics problem on the whiteboard and saw a cornucopia of symbols and numbers but nothing that looked remotely like an “a,” let alone an “alpha.” All around me, pencils scratched out calculations as my classmates got to work. I pretended to start my own calculations as my heart thudded and my face flushed hot.

“If I don’t know the answer to this question,” I thought, “I don’t belong in this class.”

It turns out I’m not alone. In a study of over 1,000 high school students recruited by Character Lab Research Network, about 40 percent said they regularly hesitated to admit if they didn’t know something or were confused in class. The struggles were especially strong among girls and were most common in math.

Why? We tend to believe that you can’t be good at math unless you’re really, really smart. The more we think we need to be “brilliant” to succeed (or at least look successful), the harder it is to reveal what we don’t know to others.

But if students don’t feel comfortable voicing their questions in school, they will miss opportunities to learn from peers and teachers—the very opportunities that can make them brilliant. As they begin to equate not knowing with incompetence, they may stop asking questions altogether.

To help teens overcome this resistance, you can validate their feelings by sharing times you have felt reluctant to ask—like my story about statistics class.

I wound up sticking it out in stats—with a little help from my classmate Liz. Still in a panic, I glanced up from my paper and saw a hand shoot into the air. “What do you mean by alpha level?” Liz asked.

“Good question,” the teacher said. Now the learning could begin.

Don’t hide what you don’t know. The more you conceal your questions, the scarier it becomes to ask for help.

Do be brave and share your questions with the world. Try this experiment with your students for a week: When someone uses a word or makes an unfamiliar reference, admit it instead of pretending to know. Then talk about your experiences with one another at the end of each class. You may be surprised at how much you learn and how much braver you become.

Related Tags:
Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Fri., October 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Strategies for Enhancing Student Engagement
Join literary curriculum developer Bridget Spackman and ViewSonic's Ruben Caputo to discuss ways educators can elevate student engagement.
Content provided by ViewSonic
Register
Wed., November 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Ready or Not, AI is Here: How K-12 Schools Should Respond
Join our webinar as experts discuss AI's influence on teaching, learning, and job readiness.
Register
Wed., November 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar STEM, Your Classroom, and Community: Fostering Connections, Engagement, and Outreach
Discover the magic of community engagement in STEM education! Elevate teaching, engage students, and open doors to real-world experiences.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Districts Make Tutoring a Top Priority in Afterschool Programs Funded by COVID Relief Aid
Roughly 8 in 10 school districts spent part of their federal COVID relief funds on afterschool or summer learning.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Michael Crowder, 11, right, reads to Tim McNeeley, left, during an afterschool literacy program in Atlanta on April 6, 2023. McNeeley, director of the Atlanta based Pure Hope Project, hosts the daily program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Michael Crowder, 11, right, reads to Tim McNeeley, left, during an afterschool literacy program in Atlanta on April 6, 2023. McNeeley, director of the Atlanta-based Pure Hope Project, hosts the daily program for children in kindergarten through 5th grade.
Alex Slitz/AP
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center How Educators and Teens Disagree on What's Harming Students' Mental Health, in Charts
Educators blame social media and online bullying. But students say it has more to do with schoolwork.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Teenage girl sitting on floor at school
E+ / Getty
Student Well-Being Student Attendance Rates Show Signs of Rebounding
Absenteeism is still a crisis, but new state data show modest progress.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Image of a conceptual dashboard that tracks attendance.
Polina Ekimova/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being 3 Steps to Drive Down Chronic Absenteeism
A consultant emphasizes that students and families need to feel a connection with school.
Caitlynn Peetz
8 min read
One person walking down stairs in motion effect photography inside building.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼