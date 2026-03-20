5 Things That HR Directors Wish Teachers Knew
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

5 Things That HR Directors Wish Teachers Knew

“We’re not as scary as we look”
By Anthony Graham — March 20, 2026 5 min read
Multiple doors open to HR, accessibility and connection, human resources
Robert Neubecker for Education Week
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Anthony Graham
Anthony Graham, a former teacher, has served as a school administrator for over a decade, including experience as a human resources director. He is currently the chief operating officer of the St. Louis Language Immersion School, a charter school in St. Louis.

Human resources offices in school districts often feel mysterious and intimidating to teachers and other district employees. Those who work inside the office, meanwhile, often feel misunderstood.

For many educators, HR is the place you go when something like a contract issue has gone wrong, you need to make a complaint, or you desire help navigating a difficult conversation. Good so far. HR wants to help. But HR directors often wish teachers knew better how we operate and how we can actually support you through both positive and challenging times.

Here are the top five things an HR director wishes teachers knew:

1. What our role really is (and isn’t)

One of the most common misconceptions is that HR professionals are therapists or personal counselors. Many HR directors are empathetic listeners and great problem-solvers, but usually, we are not trained mental health professionals.

What HR can help with includes:

  • Interpreting contracts, salary schedules, and benefits.
  • Explaining district policies and procedures.
  • Supporting leave requests (Family Medical Leave Act requests, sick leave, parental leave, etc.).
  • Connecting staff to employee-assistance programs or outside resources for their mental or physical well-being.
  • Facilitating workplace accommodations needed for health reasons.
  • Addressing concerns about workplace conduct.
  • Navigating conflicts and identifying next steps.

What HR cannot do is provide therapy, diagnose mental health concerns, or replace professional counseling. When staff members come to HR in distress, we often focus on listening and connecting them to appropriate support. That might mean pointing someone toward employee assistance, community counseling, or other district resources designed specifically for emotional or mental health.

2. Yes, we ‘know the tea’ but …

HR offices are often information hubs. We hear far more than people realize. Sometimes, this information comes to us directly; sometimes, it arrives indirectly; and sometimes, we hear it unintentionally through the grapevine. We hear about workplace relationships, personal conflicts, financial arrangements between colleagues, and interpersonal dynamics that may never make it into a formal report.

HR professionals often count the information as hearsay, especially when it doesn’t violate policy or impact the workplace. Other times, we are required to act, especially if:

  • A policy is being violated.
  • A law may be broken.
  • Student or staff safety is at risk.
  • There is potential liability for the district.
HR directors are not the enemy, therapists, or the gatekeepers to the rumor mill.

We are not into gossip or rendering judgments. We are about risk, responsibility, and compliance. HR does not go looking for problems, but when credible concerns surface, ignoring them is not an option. School HR directors are, for instance, mandatory reporters who are legally required to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

3. Confidentiality has limits, and that’s not personal

One of the most misunderstood rules of HR is confidentiality. HR staff members strive to handle matters discreetly and professionally, but confidentiality is not an absolute.

There are situations where HR is legally or ethically required to share information, including:

  • Mandated reporting involving child abuse or neglect.
  • Threats to self or others.
  • Allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation.
  • Criminal activity.
  • Violations of district policy or local, state, and federal law.

Our responsibility is to protect students, staff, and the district as a whole. That may mean involving administrators, legal counsel, law enforcement, or child protective services, to name a few.

When HR says, “I can’t promise complete confidentiality,” it’s not a warning; it’s us being transparent. Understanding these limits helps set realistic expectations and builds trust, even when conversations are difficult.

4. We’re not as scary as we look, and HR isn’t only for bad news

I would classify the work of an HR director as sometimes proactive, sometimes reactive. Many teachers associate the HR office with discipline, investigations, or problems. For the most part, this is reactive work. Something happened, and HR’s job is to help figure out the next steps. Then there is the proactive side, which is the less commonly known work we do. It tends to be supportive and informational.

In addition to the services I have already listed, HR can be a valuable resource for:

  • Navigating life changes (medical issues, family needs, caregiving).
  • Clarifying evaluation, tenure, or certification questions.
  • Planning career growth within the district.

We always suggest coming to HR early, before an issue escalates. This often leads to better outcomes. A conversation that starts as a question can prevent a major problem later. HR is not just about compliance, it’s about helping systems work better for people.

5. Communication and documentation matter more than you think

From an HR perspective, communication is everything. Timing, documentation, and processes matter. Staff members often think, “Oh, not another form,” but oftentimes, fairness and due process depend on proper documentation.

Some hard truths:

What steps should teachers take in advance of issues? They should familiarize themselves with district policies related to:

  • Grievances.
  • Harassment and discrimination.
  • Workplace concerns.
  • Reporting procedures and timelines.

Most districts publish board policies, staff handbooks, and reporting protocols for a reason. Using these tools protects you as much as it protects the district. When concerns are raised early, documented clearly, and communicated through the proper channels, HR can act more effectively and equitably. It also creates a paper trail in the event that steps are skipped along the way so that they can be properly addressed.

HR directors are not the enemy, therapists, or the gatekeepers to the rumor mill, but often, we are mistaken for all three. HR directors can be problem-solvers, interpreters of policy, risk managers, and connectors to support. When teachers understand HR’s role, the relationship becomes less adversarial and more collaborative. And in a profession built on trust, communication, and care for people, that collaboration matters more than most realize.

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