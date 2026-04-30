Anthony Graham, an administrator with human resource responsibilities, wants teachers and other school staff to better understand the role of their HR office . HR can help—often more than teachers think—but it operates under legal, ethical, and school district constraints. Much but not all of what goes on between HR staff and teachers is confidential, for instance.

Below Graham tackles common misperceptions about HR and also describes some not-so-well-known ways HR can further a career or help teachers over a rough spot. He points to resources that school staff members will find useful in dealing with HR issues.

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