How Teachers Can Get the Most Out of Their HR Office (Downloadable)
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

How Teachers Can Get the Most Out of Their HR Office (Downloadable)

By Anthony Graham — April 30, 2026 1 min read
A group of people discuss the things human resources can and cannot do.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty + Canva
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Anthony Graham
Anthony Graham, a former teacher, has served as a school administrator for over a decade, including experience as a human resources director. He is currently the chief operating officer of the St. Louis Language Immersion School, a charter school in St. Louis.

Anthony Graham, an administrator with human resource responsibilities, wants teachers and other school staff to better understand the role of their HR office. HR can help—often more than teachers think—but it operates under legal, ethical, and school district constraints. Much but not all of what goes on between HR staff and teachers is confidential, for instance.

Below Graham tackles common misperceptions about HR and also describes some not-so-well-known ways HR can further a career or help teachers over a rough spot. He points to resources that school staff members will find useful in dealing with HR issues.

Download the Guide (PDF)

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