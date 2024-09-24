NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks Plans to Resign Amid Federal Investigation
School & District Management

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks Plans to Resign Amid Federal Investigation

By Cayla Bamberger — September 24, 2024 1 min read
David Banks, chancellor of New York Public schools, answers a question during a House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education hearing on antisemitism in K-12 public schools, May 8, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
David Banks, chancellor of New York City public schools, answers a question during a congressional hearing on antisemitism in K-12 public schools on May 8, 2024. Banks is expected to resign amid a federal corruption investigation.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, the hand-picked head of the nation’s largest school district and a long-time family friend of Mayor Eric Adams, is expected to resign amid a federal corruption investigation, according to sources familiar.

His rumored departure comes two weeks after his personal and professional phones were seized and apartment raided by federal authorities. He shares the home with his fiancé Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor of New York City, who’s also been ensnared in the probe.

Banks on Tuesday afternoon called an emergency leadership meeting at the city’s education department’s headquarters at Tweed Courthouse, a source familiar told the Daily News.

Banks, who served in that role since the start of the Adams administration, would be the third top ranking administration official to resign since news of the investigation broke.

The Daily News previously reported the head of a STEM education company with city business interests got a private sit-down with David Banks within weeks of hiring his consultant brother, Terence Banks. Another client of his brothers, SaferWatch, ran a pilot of panic buttons in local public schools.

No one has been accused of wrongdoing to date, and the full scope of the investigations remain unclear.

Terence Banks’ company, The Pearl Alliance, represents multiple companies with city business dealings, including several with financial interests before his brothers David and Phil Banks’ agencies.

During his tenure as chancellor of a school system that serves nearly one million students, David Banks oversaw several major education initiatives, including a school cellphone ban and major curriculum overhauls in both reading and math.

Cayla Bamberger
New York Daily News

Copyright (c) 2024, New York Daily News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Wed., September 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Keep Talented Teachers and Improve Student Outcomes
Keep talented teachers and unlock student success with strategic planning based on insights from Apple Education and educational leaders. 
Register
Thu., September 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Family Engagement: The Foundation for a Strong School Year
Learn how family engagement promotes student success with insights from National PTA, AASA and leading districts and schools.  
Content provided by National Parent Teacher Association
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Stresses Out Superintendents? It Depends on How Big Their District Is
The tasks taking up superintendents' time and their top sources of stress differ depending on the size of the districts they lead.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Illustration of a man wearing a tie, covering his and running away from icons in the air behind him. Icons consist of charts, books, emojis, lightbulb, target, clipboard with checklist, calculator, money, and various social media icons.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Video Tour a School Built to Stay Open in Extreme Weather
River Grove Elementary is built to stay open, with the lights on, as extreme weather strikes.
Caitlynn Peetz & Kaylee Domzalski
2 min read
092024 river grove thumbnail BS
School & District Management Opinion From One Superintendent to Another: Get Political
Strong relationships with political leaders help create a supportive network for your schools, even amid partisan turbulence.
George Philhower
5 min read
Vector of an education leader hand holding a book bridging the gap in education for a group of political people walking on
Feodora Chiosea/iStock
School & District Management Video How School Leaders Can Learn to 'Disagree Better'
Leaders can’t avoid conflict. But they can learn to manage it more effectively.
Olina Banerji
3 min read
091324 SATT Disagreement EDU BS
Load More ▼