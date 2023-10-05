Meet the Finalists for 2024’s Secondary Principal of the Year Award
School & District Management

Meet the Finalists for 2024’s Secondary Principal of the Year Award

By Evie Blad — October 05, 2023 2 min read
The National Association of Secondary School Principals named Andrew Farley, Kimberly Winterbottom, and Sham Bevel as finalists for its principal of the year award.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals named Andrew Farley, Kimberly Winterbottom, and Sham Bevel as finalists for its principal of the year award.
National Association of Secondary School Principals
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The National Association of Secondary School Principals named finalists for its 2024 Principal of the Year Award Thursday, highlighting three school leaders for their work promoting equity, child well-being, and academic excellence.

The finalists are Sham Bevel, principal of the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus in Virginia Beach, Va.; Andrew Farley, principal of Brookfield East High School in Brookfield, Wis.; and Kimberly Winterbottom, principal of Marley Middle School in Glen Burnie, Md.

The NASSP will name the winner Oct. 20.

The three finalists’ stories show that school leaders don’t have to make a binary choice between promoting academic success and supporting children’s social and emotional development, said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe.

“It’s absolutely important that those two things are connected and they work hand-in-hand together,” he said. “It’s not one or the other. Test scores are an important measure and so is well-being.”

Sham Bevel

Bevel, who has been in her role since 2021, sought to make her Title I school more welcoming by organizing students into smaller learning communities, giving teachers strategies to individualize lessons, and hold outreach events like a “parent prom.”

An increase in 6th-grade student test scores is attributed to Bevel’s comprehensive literacy strategy, which incorporates the skills across subject areas..

Andrew Farley

Farley, who has been in his current role since 2013, has received national recognition for his efforts to close the achievement gap at Brookfield East High School, which has been named Wisconsin’s top public high school for four consecutive years. NASSP noted Farley’s focus on whole-child strategies. His school was the first in the state to launch a “Hope Squad,” through which student leaders promote wellness and teach students to recognize and respond to peers’ mental health concerns.

Farley has also encouraged broad participation in advanced coursework: 99 percent of the high school’s 2022 graduates took a college credit-bearing course.

Kimberly Winterbottom

Winterbottom, in her 9th year leading Marley Middle School, helped improved academics through systemic changes and support teachers’ professional growth.

At the beginning of her tenure, Marley was the lowest ranked middle school in the county. According to the 2022-23 state state tests, students now outperform 16 of the county’s 19 middle schools in math. Reading scores have also increased significantly under Winterbottom’s leadership, and discipline referral rates have dropped to some of the lowest in the county, the NASSP noted.

The finalists were selected from a pool of state-level middle school and high school principals of the year.

As the nation’s schools face the dual challenge of a divisive political moment and the hard work of academic recovery, it’s important to highlight the daily work of school leaders, who “are giving whatever it is they’ve got in the tank” to support students and their families, Nozoe said.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., October 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Combatting Teacher Shortages: Strategies for Classroom Balance and Learning Success
Learn from leaders in education as they share insights and strategies to support teachers and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Thu., October 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction and AI: New Strategies for the Big Education Challenges of Our Time
Join the conversation as experts in the field explore these instructional pain points and offer game-changing guidance for K-12 leaders and educators.
Register
Fri., October 13, 2023, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar The K-12 Leader: Data and Insights Every Marketer Needs to Know
Which topics are capturing the attention of district and school leaders? Discover how to align your content with the topics your target audience cares about most. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Q&A Behind a New Effort to Recruit and Support Progressive School Board Candidates
By targeting school board races, this political group hopes to recruit candidates who can counter conservative messages.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Voters fill out their ballots in booths on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Petersen Residence Hall on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Voters fill out their ballots in booths on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Petersen Residence Hall on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP
School & District Management What's Stopping Later School Start Times That Support Teen Sleep? Bus Schedules, for One
See practical strategies for districts looking to move start times to accommodate teen sleep schedules.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Crossing guard Pamela Lane waves at a school bus passing her intersection as she crosses students going to Bluford Elementary School on Sept. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Crossing guard Pamela Lane waves at a school bus passing her intersection near Bluford Elementary School on Sept. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
School & District Management Opinion 'I Used to Think School Systems Were Broken': Educators Reflect
Changing your mind or evolving your thinking is not easy. Hear how these education leaders did just that.
1 min read
Used to Think
Hear how these Harvard education graduate students evolved their thinking around both their practice and work as systems leaders.
School & District Management Opinion I Teach Educators How to Change Their Minds. Here’s How
Four important lessons for how educators—school and district leaders, especially—can create opportunities for growth.
Jennifer Perry Cheatham, Erica Lim & Carmen Williams
5 min read
Video stills
The students from the Leaders of Learning class taught by Jennifer Perry Cheatham at the Harvard Graduate School of Education last year.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Load More ▼