How to Help When Families Can’t Afford School Supplies

New surveys show many parents are struggling to afford school supplies—some even going to extremes to come up with the money. How can schools help?

The general cost of sending kids to school is now higher than ever, when classroom school supplies and food needs are factored in, according to a report by the Groundwork Collaborative and the Century Foundation. The report predicts that the 2026-27 school year will cost families close to $4,000 per child, with inflation hiking up prices on materials like notebooks and pencils, as well as foods such as fruits and apple juice.

In response to those pressures, schools and districts are stepping in and providing direct support to families.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption People shop for school supplies at a Staples store days before the start of the new school year in New York, on Sept. 2, 2024. Teachers across the country are facing rising classroom supply costs and uncertainty as looming tariffs and delayed federal funding force many to get creative and thrifty about how they prepare for the school year. Anthony Behar/AP Budget & Finance 5 Tips for Teachers to Save on Classroom Supplies This Year Remove Save to favorites

According to a survey by Talker Research published last week, most parents have opted for a buy-now, pay-later arrangement (23%) or credit cards (20%) to pay for school supplies; 16% sold some of their belongings; 15% took out personal or payday loans; 12% pawned some of their belongings; and 8% turned to gambling to help afford those costs.

A separate survey by U.S. News & World Report found that more than 1 in 5 parents expect their children to help cover back-to-school costs.

At Denham Springs Junior High School in Louisiana, parents and students don’t have to worry about back-to-school supplies—the school completely covers the costs. Justin Wax, the school’s principal, said schools like his make accommodations to help students often and being economically disadvantaged is no exception.

“We [support] kids who need extended time,” he said. “We do that for kids who need a test to be read aloud, or a person who needs wheelchair assistance. We have to recognize the special, unique circumstances that being economically disadvantaged presents.”

How schools can fully or partially cover costs

Wax uses Title I funds to purchase essential supplies like paper, pencils, and binders. For other things that might be needed, he asks people to donate items.

“We expect students to show up with a backpack and a good attitude, and that’s it,” he said.

Inspiration for the decision to publicly ask for school supply donations was prompted by a conversation the school principal had with a roofer who offered to provide roofing services for a student’s family for free, said Wax.

“We realized that there are all kinds of relationships that can happen in the community to help out students,” said Wax.

Louisiana state law requires schools to set student activity fees. At Denham Springs, this fee covers general costs like printing paper. Denham Springs provides payment plans or assistance for those fees as well.

To connect with people who might be able to donate items, Wax sends weekly messages via phone call, social media, text, and email to parents asking if they can provide school supply donations for students in need.

"[The message] is not offensive—[parents] are not having to look me in the face and feel pressured to do something or not and it’s their decision at that point,” he said.

Community partnerships and nonprofits can help

In Oklahoma, at Bartlett Academy in the Sapulpa school district, Principal Amy Sanders said the school takes multiple approaches to ensure students in need have the necessary school supplies. Nearly 70 percent of Bartlett Academy students receive free or reduced-price lunch.

The school has built partnerships with local organizations to provide help for students who can’t afford school supplies not only at the beginning of the school year but throughout it, Sanders says.

One event the school started five years ago is a back-to-school bash, which is an outdoor gathering where school supply vendors set up and give away a semester’s worth of supplies. The event is open to all students, regardless of family income, and Sanders has noticed students outside the county also join at times.

“We’ve had several [students] from large counties near us that come to that as well because they know that’s a way to get some school supplies,” said Sanders. It’s not only “helped immensely our students, but it’s helped ones around the state too.”

The event takes place a couple of weeks before the school year starts to ensure students have the supplies they need before the first day of classes. If they are missing items, they can contact the school for assistance.

Sanders said there seems to be a growing number of families who need this kind of financial support. “Not everybody can afford [school supplies], and that’s becoming the norm, not the exception,” she said.

Teachers are often paying out of pocket for students’ school supplies

Nonprofit Adopt A Classroom published a study last year showing that teachers are often using their own money to fill the gap of missing materials.

The nonprofit partners with donors to provide teachers at all grade levels with resources and supplies for their students. They help educators create fundraising pages and connect them with companies and foundations that can give teachers supplies or finance them.

According to the Adopt a Classroom study, the average amount teachers spent out of pocket on school supplies in the 2024-25 school year was $895. Eight in 10 teachers surveyed said inflation and rising costs of school supplies were a concern for them.

Most of the time, students are missing basic materials like paper and pencils, according to Ryan Jordan, CEO of the nonprofit.