See the School Supplies Teachers Buy for Students

Pencils, markers, paper, snacks, and tissue paper are just some of the items students need to start the school year. But with inflation driving up the prices of school supplies, paying for these items has become more challenging for families .

In some instances, schools can cover these costs for students. But as school and family budgets get pinched by rising prices, many teachers are paying out of their own pockets to help students have the supplies they need.

The median school supply budget provided to teachers is $200, which 97% of teachers said is not enough, according to a study by AdoptAClassroom.org . To help fill the gap, teachers reported that they spent an average of $895 each out of their own pockets in the 2024-25 school year—which is a 49% increase from the 2015 average of $600, according to the same survey by AdoptAClassroom.org.

Teachers are often looking for other resources to cover school supply costs, including utilizing school supply companies that offer discounts or crowdfunding platforms to help offset costs.

Of course, what supplies teachers need to buy depends on what students are missing. In an Education Week social media post, educators shared what items they purchase the most of each year. Some said a little bit of everything, while others shared that hygiene items are needed most often.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

A little bit of everything

Ironically, most of my day to day [supplies] I get from parents at open house. That said, I end up buying folders for students throughout the year. Notebooks too.

Mainly pens and pencils as far as school supplies go, but I also buy things like hygiene items, band aids, fidgets and snacks.

Sometimes it's everything. It depends on the child and their circumstances. It's not only classroom teachers who go out of their way to provide for their students, out of pocket. On any given morning, weekend, or holiday, you will find paraprofessionals and substitute teachers at the market filling their trunks with everything from pencils and markers to snacks and water, Christmas presents, new clothes--all for students who are in need. They do it quietly and without recognition or reimbursement.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption People shop for school supplies at a Staples store days before the start of the new school year in New York, on Sept. 2, 2024. Teachers across the country are facing rising classroom supply costs and uncertainty as looming tariffs and delayed federal funding force many to get creative and thrifty about how they prepare for the school year. Anthony Behar/AP Budget & Finance 5 Tips for Teachers to Save on Classroom Supplies This Year Remove Save to favorites

Teachers provide donated items from themselves and others

Out of 17 students this year, I'd say 6 of them brought supplies. I am on year four of teaching and haul every year during back-to-school to stock up on supplies. This year was my first year that I was able to just use the supply I’ve bought over the years to supplement the supplies I did not get. It’s part of the job that goes unrecognized, but I do it for my kids. My biggest thing is Kleenex and wipes, I will restock in January.

We have a large number of donations through drives that are available to us. Normally, everything they need is covered.

Hygiene products and food are also needed

Pencils, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, and LOTS of tissue. Why aren't tissues provided, just like toilet paper and paper towels?

Food is always a concern. A break where children bring snacks. I would try to have some snacks for those who didn’t.