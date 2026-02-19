4 Ways States Could Reduce Property Taxes—And What It Means for Schools
Budget & Finance

4 Ways States Could Reduce Property Taxes—And What It Means for Schools

By Mark Lieberman — February 19, 2026 3 min read
Image of desks with money symbolism overlayed on the desktops and seats.
Laura Baker/Education Week & Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Property taxes are among the hottest topics in state legislatures right now—foreshadowing potential major declines in school districts’ revenue.

More than a dozen states are currently considering proposals to reform or even eliminate property taxes, which annually supply more than a third of all funding America’s K-12 schools receive. GOP politicians in particular have seized on the opportunity to use widespread dissatisfaction with higher post-pandemic property-tax bills for homeowners as a vehicle to reduce government spending, a long-standing aim.

The most dramatic proposals to zero out property taxes altogether will likely face a steep uphill climb: Voters typically reject the prospect of massive cuts to publicly funded local services. Wyoming lawmakers this week killed a proposal to eliminate property taxes statewide.

Even so, recent reforms in states like Indiana and Ohio show that more modest changes to property-tax policy can cause major strife for school finance officials.

Voters in two states already know property taxes will be on their ballots come November. Tennessee voters could make the state the first in the nation to preemptively ban a statewide property tax. And in Wyoming, voters will weigh whether to exempt 50 percent of a property’s assessed value from property taxation.

Signatures are still being collected for ballot measures on property-tax reform in several other states, even as lawmakers also workshop policy changes they can implement on their own.

Here’s a look at some of the key approaches lawmakers are taking to tackle surging property-tax bills this year.

1. Replace property taxes with other revenue sources

States considering: Florida, Georgia, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming

How it would work: Some states want to offset a decrease in property taxes by increasing taxes on sales or income.

What it could mean: Experts say other taxes would fall well short of adequately funding vital public services like schools and fire departments. Local communities would either have to make up the shortfall elsewhere or make do with fewer services.

2. Ask voters to amend the state constitution

States considering: Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee

How it would work: Lawmakers in some states want new constitutional language restricting lawmakers from imposing property taxes. Others want to remove existing constitutional language requiring property taxes.

What it could mean: A statewide vote in favor of eliminating property taxes would be unprecedented. Most recently, nearly two-thirds of 2024 voters in North Dakota rejected such a ballot measure.

3. Give veto power to local voters or unelected bodies

Currently in place: Georgia, Missouri, Utah

States considering: Kansas, New Hampshire, Texas

How it would work: Some states would require supermajority support from local voters to approve tax increases. Others would force school districts and local governments to conduct recurring elections asking voters to impose a ban on property-tax increases.

What it could mean: Raising taxes to expand education investments could be more challenging for some communities. For instance, several school districts in Utah lost the opportunity to levy property-tax increases after the State Tax Commission—a bipartisan group with members appointed by the governor—last fall rejected several such proposals for failing to comply with state disclosure laws.

4. Impose tax caps or expand exemptions

Currently in place: Indiana, Missouri, New York, Wyoming

States considering: Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas

How it would work: Some state laws restrict local governments from raising property taxes by more than a certain percentage each year (2% in New York and 4% in Wyoming, for instance). Others waive property taxes for certain populations, like senior citizens.

What it could mean: School districts could be forced to make tough cuts to staff and programming—or rely more heavily on uneven and messy formula-based state aid—if their local capacity to raise revenue is constrained.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belongingisn’ta slogan—it’sa leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance From Our Research Center Crafting a Better Budget: How District and School Leaders Try to Avoid Short-Term Thinking
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed K-12 leaders on tactics to make spending plans strategic and smart.
Sean Cavanagh
3 min read
business and investment planning. Magnifying glass with business report on financial advisor desk. Concept of data analysis, accounting, audit, business research.
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Reports Sharing Solutions: K-12 Administrators Weigh in on Strategic Resourcing
Based on a 2025 study, this whitepaper provides a roadmap for districts as they navigate purchasing processes amid economic uncertainty.
Budget & Finance A School District Almost Had to Close Mid-Year. What Happened?
A school district's close call with financial despair offers a reminder that school funding is perennially precarious.
Mark Lieberman
14 min read
A student arrives at Morrisville Middle/Senior High School.
Mason Wargo, 17, a student at Morrisville Middle/Senior High School, stands in the hallway in the school in Morrisville, Pa., on Nov. 13, 2025. Wargo was concerned about how a legislative impasse that resulted in a much-delayed state budget would affect his ability to graduate this year.
Rachel Wisniewski for Education Week
Budget & Finance What the Research Says Is Spending on Professional Development Keeping Pace?
A new tool helps leaders map and compare spending for teacher learning.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Educators participate in a hands-on breakout session during a professional development training on AI at Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., on Sept. 23, 2025.
Educators participate in a hands-on breakout session during a professional development training on AI at Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., on Sept. 23, 2025. Changing instructional practices haven't prompted districts to put more of their overall budget into ongoing teacher training, a new report concludes.
Kirsten Luce for Education Week
Load More ▼