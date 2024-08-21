How Students Say School Policies That Target LGBTQ+ Youth Affect Them
Equity & Diversity

How Students Say School Policies That Target LGBTQ+ Youth Affect Them

By Brooke Schultz — August 21, 2024 5 min read
Blue tinted concept image of empty classroom with backpacks and one rainbow backpack.
Liz Yap/Education Week with iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or check out these resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

LGBTQ+ students who go to a school that has at least one policy that aims to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ students have worse mental health and higher suicide risk than their peers in schools without such policies, a national survey from The Trevor Project shows. However, a significant number of students say they have a supportive adult at school, which, advocates say, is essential for helping LGBTQ+ students stay in school.

The Trevor Project annually surveys LGBTQ+ young people about their mental health. In its new report, released Wednesday, the group surveyed 18,663 LGBTQ+ youth nationally between ages 13 and 24 attending a K-12 school or college. The Trevor Project is a nonprofit organization that provides crisis support, research, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth.

LGBTQ+ students have been increasingly the subject of legislation nationally, with several states passing measures dictating how—and when—schools can discuss gender and sexuality, whether parents have to be notified about changes to a student’s name or pronouns, and if students can play sports or use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

After the significant uptick in such policies in 2022, at least seven states have laws restricting conversations about LGBTQ+ people and issues in school, six require parental notification and the ability to opt-out when LGBTQ+ issues will be discussed in class, and four restrict how “homosexuality” is discussed, according to the study. In the absence of state direction, districts locally have their own various policies on LGBTQ+ matters.

Teen mental health nationally has improved slightly after record high levels of teens reporting mental health challenges in 2021, but more LGBTQ+ students still report experiencing persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness compared to cisgender and heterosexual peers.

“I think there’s some powerful data there around the ways in which the presence of these policies is clearly impacting the culture of the school, and therefore the safety and the experiences of the LGBTQ students,” said Jonah DeChants, a senior research scientist at The Trevor Project.

Roughly a third of the students enrolled in a school said there was at least one anti-LGBTQ+ policy in place, with young people in the South (34 percent) reporting the highest rates of attending a school with one anti-LGBTQ+ policy, followed by those in the Midwest (29 percent), according to the survey.

About half (44 percent) of those who attended schools with at least one policy targeting LGBTQ+ youth said that they attended school “only sometimes”—compared to 38 percent of LGBTQ+ students who attended schools with no such policies.

LGBTQ+ students who attended a school with at least one anti-LGBTQ+ policy reported more harassment than peers at schools with no policies, including verbal harassment, physical attacks, unwanted sexual contact, discipline when fighting back against harassment, and leaving school due to mistreatment.

Students in schools with restrictive policies reported lower rates of having gender-neutral bathrooms or having educators respect their pronouns.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ students reported poorer mental health and higher suicide risk when they went to a school with a policy that aimed to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ students. More restrictive policies correlated with worse mental health outcomes, DeChants said.

LGBTQ+ students at a school with a high number of restrictive policies reported higher rates of anxiety, depression, and considering and attempting suicide, compared to their peers at schools with fewer or no policies, according to the study.

Many LGBTQ+ students report supportive educators in schools

Generally, students at schools with policies that aim to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ students reported lower rates of support for their identity at school. Despite that, more than 75 percent of LGBTQ+ students who attend schools with anti-LGBTQ+ policies reported that they still have a supportive adult at the school, according to the report.

“It speaks to the fact that even if a faculty or staff member is in an environment where they are being told like, ‘You can’t teach about these topics,’ or, ‘You can’t display a rainbow flag,’ there are still ways that they can signal their support to their students,” DeChants said. “They may have to be a little subtle about it, and they may have to be a little bit indirect, but young people are really looking for that, and that’s something that can be really powerful.”

In schools with restrictive policies, fewer students reported having a Gay Straight Alliance, compared to their peers with no policies. Seven percent reported that their school previously had a GSA that was taken away, compared to 2 percent at schools with no policies that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ students.

The need for an explicit, welcome environment is necessary, said Gia Loving, co-executive director for GSA Network, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth organizers nationally.

GSAs help LGBTQ+ students learn to build and maintain community, but also improve the overall climate of a school, Loving said. The clubs not only allow students to connect about LGBTQ+ issues and identity, but they also encourage them to come to school.

“As folks watch trans and queer students be bullied and targeted by [administrators], they’re internalizing that sense of lack of agency,” Loving said. “It definitely creates a hostile environment even for folks who don’t identify as queer or trans.”

With unwelcome learning environments—with restrictive policies and harassment—“queer youth are pushed out of school,” said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, the executive director of GLSEN, an organization that seeks to end discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

“They opt out for their own mental health,” Willingham-Jaggers said. “A single supportive educator can dramatically improve a student’s well-being. It helps [students] see themselves as belonging in the classroom, the school, and the future of their own life.”

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
LGBTQ Mental Health School Climate Research

Events

Thu., August 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Selecting Evidence-Based Programs for Schools and Districts: Mistakes to Avoid
Which programs really work? Confused by education research? Join our webinar to learn how to spot evidence-based programs and make data-driven decisions for your students.
Register
Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity What Happened When a State Banned Suspensions for Young Students
A statewide ban on suspension for some learners successfully reduced its use—but some students were still disproportionately affected.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
Student who is upset with head down at the steps of a school.
Roman Bodnarchuk/iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity At Least 973 Native American Children Died in Government Boarding Schools
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland released the investigation and called for an apology from the U.S. government.
The Associated Press
5 min read
The ruins of a building that was part of a Native American boarding school on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in Mission, S.D., pictured on Oct. 15, 2022. Federal officials with the Interior Department called on the U.S. government Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to apologize for a nationwide system of boarding schools in which Native children faced abuse and neglect.
The ruins of a building that was part of a Native American boarding school on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in Mission, S.D., pictured on Oct. 15, 2022. Federal officials with the Interior Department called on the U.S. government to apologize for a nationwide system of boarding schools in which Native children faced abuse and neglect.
Matthew Brown/AP
Equity & Diversity Should Schools Tell Parents When Students Change Pronouns? California Says No
The law bans schools from passing policies that require notifying parents if their child asks to change their gender identification.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Parents, students, and staff of Chino Valley Unified School District hold up signs in favor of protecting LGBTQ+ policies at Don Antonio Lugo High School, in Chino, Calif., June 15, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Monday, July 15, 2024, barring school districts from passing policies that require schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification.
Parents, students, and staff of Chino Valley Unified School District hold up signs in favor of protecting LGBTQ+ policies at Don Antonio Lugo High School, in Chino, Calif., June 15, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Monday, July 15, 2024, barring school districts from passing policies that require schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification.
Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP
Equity & Diversity Which Students Are Most Likely to Be Arrested in School?
A student’s race, gender, and disability status all heavily factor into which students are arrested.
Brooke Schultz
3 min read
A sign outside the United States Government Accountability Office in central
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼