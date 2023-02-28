Which States are Considering ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bills and Where They Stand
States

Which States are Considering ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bills and Where They Stand

By Eesha Pendharkar — February 28, 2023 1 min read
42 copycat bills limiting sexual orientation and gender identity education bills have been 22 states have been introduced since 2021, according to PEN America and EdWeek reporting.
42 copycat bills limiting sexual orientation and gender identity education bills have been 22 states have been introduced since 2021, according to PEN America and EdWeek reporting.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Over the past three years, legislative attacks on education about gender identity and sexual orientation have picked up momentum.

Since 2021, state lawmakers introduced 42 bills in 22 states restricting education about those topics, according to PEN America, a free speech advocacy organization. Of those 42, only one, in Florida, has become law.

The Florida law, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, has resulted in censorship of classroom discussions about LGBTQ identities and same-sex families, book challenges, and on inclusive gestures by teachers, such as hanging up a Pride flag in the classroom.

The law was passed last year, and has prompted copycat bills across the country, which seem to be increasing in volume compared with the previous two years. Since January, lawmakers introduced 26 bills in 14 states.

None of those bills have been passed, but most are advancing through statehouses. Many more states are expected to pass their versions this year, according to Jeremy Young, the senior manager of free expression and education at PEN America.

Most of the newer bills propose expanding on the limitations that Florida put in place.

Ten bills would extend the ban on lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity to grades 5 or 6. Seven bills propose upping the restriction to Grade 8, and another seven would ban this type of instruction completely from K-12, according to a database PEN America updates weekly.

Of the 22 states, seven have Democratic governors, making these bills less to pass. Those include Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

In three of those seven states, these bills have died.

Overall, of the 42 bills, 30 are progressing through statehouses, 11 are dead, and one has been passed into law.

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar What Schools Can Do to Help English Learners Thrive
Empowering English learners to achieve success is a shared responsibility for every district and school. Join our webinar to learn from experts about the critical need for support, and the concrete strategies that are working to help students thrive in rigorous academic content.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Plans to Require Student COVID-19 Vaccinations Flopped. Here's Why
Policies mandating COVID-19 vaccines for school attendance have largely failed to materialize three years into the pandemic.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A hand wearing a blue latex glove lifts a syringe out of a small metal bin labeled "Moderna" that rests on a table next to bins that say "Pfizer" and "flu."
A worker prepares syringes at a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination event in Lynwood, Calif., last month. States are not adding COVID-19 to the list of required immunizations children must receive to attend public school.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
States This State Set Up a Program to Reduce Chronic Absences. It Worked
A program in Connecticut sent school employees to families' homes to address absenteeism's root causes.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Rebecca Grabill/E+
Rebecca Grabill/E+
States The Republican Fight Against 'Critical Race Theory' Continues As Arkansas Enacts New Ban
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order this week banning “indoctrination and critical race theory” in schools.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is introduced with husband Bryan, and children Scarlett, George, and Huck prior to taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take the oath of office, with her husband and children by her side, on the steps of the state capitol in Little Rock on Jan. 10.
Will Newton/AP
States State Ed. Systems Aren't Equipped to Address Schools' Big Challenges
A new report outlines a dire situation for state education agencies.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Close-up image of pencils on a blueprint.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼