How One State is Updating Its Guidance to Support Transgender Students
Equity & Diversity

How One State is Updating Its Guidance to Support Transgender Students

By Eesha Pendharkar — June 16, 2023 5 min read
An attendee holds a sign during a rally supporting transgender youth at the Stonewall National Monument on Feb. 23, 2017, in New York. The state education department released guidelines this week on supporting trans students.
An attendee holds a sign during a rally supporting transgender youth at the Stonewall National Monument on Feb. 23, 2017, in New York. The New York state education department released guidelines on June 12, 2023, on supporting transgender students.
Kathy Willens/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The New York state education department released guidance this week on how schools across the state should support and affirm transgender and gender-expansive students.

These guidelines—which include respecting students’ pronouns, allowing them access to bathrooms and athletics, and offering more gender neutral activities—come at a time when at least 22 states have passed laws that aim to restrict transgender and nonbinary students’ rights at school.

“In the face of the climate, we wanted to affirm what the state education department’s position was regarding all of our students being provided a safe and welcoming school environment,” said Kathleen DeCataldo, assistant commissioner of the state education department’s student support services office.

See Also

Protesters cheer outside Senate chambers at the Indiana Statehouse on March 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school, after state Senators on April 10, 2023, advanced a bill that some worry could out transgender kids to their parents.
Protesters cheer at the Indiana Statehouse on March 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school, after state lawmakers advanced a bill that some advocates worry could out transgender kids to their parents.
Arleigh Rodgers/AP
Equity & Diversity Pronouns for Trans, Nonbinary Students: The States With Laws That Restrict Them in Schools
Eesha Pendharkar, June 14, 2023
7 min read

“And really be as clear ... as possible that those rights are extended to our transgender and gender-expansive students.”

The department released the recommendations as an update to a previous version published in 2015. Part of the new document includes information on New York state laws passed since then that require schools to support all students, particularly LGBTQ+ students. For example, the report highlights the state’s GENDA Act, which was amended in 2019 to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

The document also includes findings from mental health surveys about LGBTQ+ students, such as GLSEN’s Youth Mental Health Survey from 2021, which highlights the mental health consequences of bullying and unwelcoming environments on transgender and nonbinary youth.

The department interviewed 21 transgender students from six counties, whose experiences are documented anonymously. Their identities were kept private to protect them and their families from threats, according to the state’s department of education.

“I think the most important thing that we’ve been trying to stress is that this is all student centered,” Cataldo said.

While some high schools and some teachers provided an accepting environment, some students’ comments indicated unwelcoming attitudes toward transgender students in New York schools.

One student said teachers could be more supportive in shutting down negative comments or transphobia by other students. Another said they have been misgendered or referred to by names or pronouns they used before transitioning by school administrators. Finally, a student described being told by a school counselor that they were not ready to transition, and not being able to use the bathroom of their choice as a result.

The new guidance is the result of collaborations with about 30 stakeholders and advocacy organizations, including the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

Nicole Neily, the founder of the conservative parents’ rights group Parents Defending Education, said the New York state education department should focus on providing students with a high-quality basic education, before expanding its purview into issues of gender identity.

“It is immoral ... for a taxpayer-funded system that requires parental notification for field trips or aspirin to exclude parents from knowing vital information about their children’s lives,” Neily said.

“The default setting in schools has shifted from working alongside parents in the best interest of students to an adversarial one which assumes families are the enemies.”

Over the last three years, parents in at least six states have sued school districts over policies the districts say support transgender, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary students.

The parents who have filed the lawsuits claim that their 14th Amendment rights to direct the upbringing of their children are violated when schools do not inform them of their children’s pronouns or names, or aid in their social transition at school in any other way.

Here are some of the new guidelines from the New York state education department:

Eliminate gendered activities

The state’s department of education suggests getting rid of gendered language and activities, including referring to students as “boys and girls,” or “ladies and gentlemen,” and instead using gender neutral words such as “friends, learners, scholars, pals, folks, humans, people, everyone.”

It asks districts to avoid colors, images, or symbols that have been traditionally associated with one gender to divide or otherwise categorize students by gender.

The document also suggests removing gendered graduation gowns, and replacing Prom King and Prom Queen designations with “Royal Court.”

See Also

Imran Jackson, Rayonna Ross, Stevie Mras, from left to right, made up the prom court last year at Florida’s Atlantic Coast High School prom, held on April 23, 2022.
Imran Jackson, Rayonna Ross, Stevie Mras, from left to right, made up the prom court last year at Florida’s Atlantic Coast High School prom, held on April 23, 2022.
Courtesy of Atlantic Coast High School
School Climate & Safety King, Queen, and Sovereign? Prom Courts Grow More Diverse
Elizabeth Heubeck, April 14, 2023
3 min read

Finally, the guidelines suggest consulting with a district’s Title IX coordinator, diversity, equity, and inclusion staff or committee, as well as school attorneys to review their policies and to avoid gendered practices and events that do not serve a clear pedagogical purpose.

Allow students to socially transition at school

All students should be allowed to socially transition at school, and staff should respect students’ names, pronouns, and gender expressions, the document says.

“School personnel’s acceptance of a student’s asserted gender identity should require no more than a statement from the student expressing their preference,” the document says. “Schools do not need to require permission, letters from professionals, or other proof of gender identity.”

If a student wants to keep their name and pronouns confidential from their parents, school staff should assure them that they will maintain their privacy, according to the document.

If a transgender student requests a change to educational records to reflect their stated gender identity, the school should honor that request even if the student hasn’t sought parental permission or completed a legal name change, the guidelines say. However, schools should also let students know clearly that their parents may become aware of the use of an affirmed name through school communication or if their parent seeks to review the student’s education records.

See Also

Supporters of a bill to create a "parents' bill of rights" attend a rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Concord, N.H. The rally was held ahead of a public hearing on the bill in the House Education Committee.
Supporters of a bill to create a "parents' bill of rights" attend a rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Concord, N.H. New Hampshire is one of six states where parents have sued districts over keeping their children's pronouns secret and allegedly violating their rights.
Holly Ramer/AP
Equity & Diversity Parents Are Suing Schools Over Pronoun Policies. Here's What You Need to Know
Eesha Pendharkar, May 12, 2023
11 min read

Allow students the use of restrooms

Denying transgender and nonbinary students access to school facilities of their choice—including restrooms and changing rooms—is a violation of the state’s Dignity For All Students Act, which aims to provide students with a supportive environment free from discrimination, intimidation, harassment, and bullying at school.

Schools should make arrangements for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive students that don’t promote stigma and protect student privacy, according to the guidance document.

The document cites Title IX, wherein discrimination based on a person’s gender identity or transgender status constitutes discrimination based on sex—and hence, prohibiting a student from accessing the restrooms that match their gender identity is prohibited.

The most common solution offered to transgender students is a single stall “all gender” restroom or private changing space, the document says. However, these spaces should never be forced upon students or presented as the only option. A transgender or gender-expansive student should be free to use the bathroom of their choice, the guidelines say.

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
Thu., June 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Tech Is Everywhere. But Is It Making Schools Better?
Join us for a lively discussion about the ways that technology is being used to improve schools and how it is falling short.
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Moms for Liberty Rises as Power Player in GOP Politics After Attacking Schools Over Gender, Race
To its members, it’s a grassroots army of “joyful warriors” who “don’t co-parent with the government.”
The Associated Press
6 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation on Monday, May 15, 2023, banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida's public universities, at New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Equity & Diversity Video A Native Community Revitalized a Language. Here’s How a School District Carries It On
Native students' well-being and grad rates improve when they're exposed to their cultural languages. How one district is making that happen.
Kaylee Domzalski
4 min read
PLB Thumbnail 01 BS
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Equity & Diversity Most Americans Think Politicians Should Stay Away From Setting Schools' LGBTQ+ Policies, Poll Finds
Most Americans think parents and teachers should have a major influence over such policies in schools, the survey also finds.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
People protesting a planned Pride month assembly and counter-protesters with Pride flags stand outside Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.
People protesting a planned Pride month assembly and counter-protesters with Pride flags stand outside Saticoy Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Equity & Diversity Public Schools Are Still Segregated. But These Tools Can Help
Data show that racial and socioeconomic segregation persist, but districts may be able to seek federal help to address it.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
Dennis K. Bordley, 6, right, one of the first two black children at a previously segregated all-white school, Caesar Rodney Elementary School in Camden-Wyoming, Del., strides along with hand in pocket on the way to first grade, Sept. 9, 1959.
Dennis K. Bordley, 6, right, one of the first two Black children at a previously segregated all-white school in Camden-Wyoming, Del., makes his way to 1st grade on Sept. 9, 1959. Public schools remain deeply segregated almost 70 years after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation.
Bill Ingraham/AP
Load More ▼