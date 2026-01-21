How Do Teachers Rate Their Students’ Self-Regulation Skills?
Student Well-Being & Movement

How Do Teachers Rate Their Students’ Self-Regulation Skills?

By Lauraine Langreo — January 21, 2026 1 min read
Achieving equilibrium between positive and negative emotions, they counterbalance each other to cultivate a serene state of mind
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

“Almost nonexistent” is how one educator describes current students’ self-regulation skills. It is a sentiment that is apparently shared by many others.

Self-regulation, or the ability to understand and manage behaviors and reactions to feelings or events, is a skill that kids acquire and develop over time.

Poor self-regulation skills are often found in younger children, those in 2nd grade or below, experts say. But, recently, teachers report seeing a lack of self-regulation skills in older elementary school kids, and even in middle and high school students.

Students’ poor self-regulation skills hurt learning. Behavioral problems can cause significant disruptions in the classroom, pull teacher time away from other students who need academic help, and lead to higher levels of teacher burnout.

In an informal LinkedIn poll, Education Week asked educators how they would rate their students’ self-regulation skills. Of the 801 who voted, 67% said low, 24% said a mix, and 10% said high.

Some LinkedIn voters, as well as educators on Facebook, also shared their experiences with students’ self-regulation. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Students’ poor emotional management linked to overuse of tech

[Students' emotional regulation skills are] almost nonexistent.
Karen L.
Some of my kids do great, others really struggle. I notice those who use tech, Roblox, YouTube, video games, etc. struggle a lot more.
Christina W.

Some students struggle no matter what behavior strategies are used

I usually have a handful who self-regulate pretty smoothly. Most can get there with prompts, routines, and consistency. And then there’s a smaller group who struggle no matter how tight your systems are because what they need is more.
Sonya L.
My 7th grade girls are great for the most part, but the 7th grade boys, for the most part, are horrible with self-regulation. Many of the boys have the social skills of a 6 year old. It’s very challenging.
Jill Z.

A positive take on students’ self-regulation skills

Reasonably strong at 16-17. Certainly much stronger than mine were at that age!
Benjamin P. 
My students are mostly able to self-regulate. I adore my ‘kids’ this year!
Stacey R.

Adults need to model effective self-regulation skills

Depends on how well the adults can self-regulate.
Nicole T. 
They learn from us. I often sit with them and model breathing when they are dysregulated, and 9/10 follow along and find calm. It’s amazing how ready they are for a little gentle support and guidance.
Paul S.

Tips for teaching students emotional self-regulation strategies

Below are practical ways schools can teach students how to manage their emotions and behavior, according to educators and researchers:

  • Use visual aids, such as emotional charts and self-regulation checklists;
  • Provide explicit social-emotional instruction to explain concepts like impulse control, emotional regulation, and goal-setting;
  • Have adults model self-regulation techniques, such as taking deep breaths and reflecting on mistakes;
  • Allow students to learn strategies from their peers, such as pairing up older students with younger ones to do activities together.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Social-Emotional Learning

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Tue., January 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Recalibrating PLCs for Student Growth in the New Year
Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., January 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Strategies for Improving School Climate and Safety
Discover strategies that K-12 districts have utilized inside and outside the classroom to establish a positive school climate.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being & Movement Spotlight Spotlight on The Science of Self-Regulation: The Missing Foundation of Academic Success
This Spotlight focuses on ways to build students’ self-management skills, a foundational predictor of academic success.
Student Well-Being & Movement Trump Admin. Pulls Student Mental Health Grants, Restores Them a Day Later
The Trump administration abruptly canceled a slate of mental health grants, only to reinstate them the next day.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Notes from students expressing support and sharing coping strategies paper a wall, as members of the Miami Arts Studio mental health club raise awareness on World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023, at Miami Arts Studio, a public 6th-12th grade magnet school, in Miami.
Notes from students expressing support and sharing coping strategies paper a wall at the Miami Arts Studio, a middle and high school magnet school, on Oct. 10, 2023 in Miami. Federal grants to improve student mental health have had bipartisan support, but a recent blip in funding has made school districts and providers nervous.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP/AP
Student Well-Being & Movement Flu Is Hitting Schools Hard as Community Cases Surge
Some schools have closed buildings as flu cases have surged.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
3 min read
Flu shot vaccines are seen in a refrigerator at International Community Health Services on Sept. 10, 2025, in Seattle.
Flu shot vaccines are seen in a refrigerator at International Community Health Services on Sept. 10, 2025, in Seattle. A decline in flu vaccinations this year could be one factor helping the spread of influenza.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Student Well-Being & Movement What Will Scaled-Back Childhood Vaccine Recommendations Mean for Schools?
Schools could encounter new questions about which vaccines are required.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
Vaccines are prepared for students during a pop-up immunization clinic at the Newcomer Academy in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2024.
Vaccines are prepared for students during a pop-up immunization clinic at the Newcomer Academy in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 8, 2024. Schools could face new questions about which vaccines are required as the federal government scales back its list of vaccines recommended for all children.
Mary Conlon/AP
Load More ▼