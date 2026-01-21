How Do Teachers Rate Their Students’ Self-Regulation Skills?

“Almost nonexistent” is how one educator describes current students’ self-regulation skills. It is a sentiment that is apparently shared by many others.

Self-regulation, or the ability to understand and manage behaviors and reactions to feelings or events, is a skill that kids acquire and develop over time.

Poor self-regulation skills are often found in younger children, those in 2nd grade or below, experts say. But, recently, teachers report seeing a lack of self-regulation skills in older elementary school kids, and even in middle and high school students.

Students’ poor self-regulation skills hurt learning. Behavioral problems can cause significant disruptions in the classroom, pull teacher time away from other students who need academic help, and lead to higher levels of teacher burnout.

In an informal LinkedIn poll , Education Week asked educators how they would rate their students’ self-regulation skills. Of the 801 who voted, 67% said low, 24% said a mix, and 10% said high.

Some LinkedIn voters, as well as educators on Facebook , also shared their experiences with students’ self-regulation. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Students’ poor emotional management linked to overuse of tech

[Students' emotional regulation skills are] almost nonexistent.

Some of my kids do great, others really struggle. I notice those who use tech, Roblox, YouTube, video games, etc. struggle a lot more.

Some students struggle no matter what behavior strategies are used

I usually have a handful who self-regulate pretty smoothly. Most can get there with prompts, routines, and consistency. And then there’s a smaller group who struggle no matter how tight your systems are because what they need is more.

My 7th grade girls are great for the most part, but the 7th grade boys, for the most part, are horrible with self-regulation. Many of the boys have the social skills of a 6 year old. It’s very challenging.

A positive take on students’ self-regulation skills

Reasonably strong at 16-17. Certainly much stronger than mine were at that age!

My students are mostly able to self-regulate. I adore my ‘kids’ this year!

Adults need to model effective self-regulation skills

Depends on how well the adults can self-regulate.

They learn from us. I often sit with them and model breathing when they are dysregulated, and 9/10 follow along and find calm. It’s amazing how ready they are for a little gentle support and guidance.

Tips for teaching students emotional self-regulation strategies

Below are practical ways schools can teach students how to manage their emotions and behavior, according to educators and researchers :