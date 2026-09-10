How Can Principals Protect Teachers From Aggressive Behavior? Teachers Sound Off

When teachers face physical and verbal aggression in their classrooms, it shakes their trust in the profession . They don’t feel safe, don’t trust their administration, and often, don’t know how to continue teaching students who were their aggressors.

Violence against educators grew after the pandemic , surveys show. Students struggled to readapt to a classroom environment again, and parents increasingly began to blame teachers when their children performed poorly or got in trouble.

But when teachers feel like their administrators have their backs, they are less likely to feel victimized by students and parents and more likely to stay in their jobs, new research suggests.

See also Open image caption Close image caption Richneck Elementary schoolteacher Abigail Zwerner with her mother after a verdict was reached in her lawsuit against the school's assistant principal, Ebony Parker, at Newport News Circuit Court on Nov. 6, 2025 in Newport News, Va. A 6-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school that was later used to shoot Zwerner, despite her raising concerns with school officials. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via TNS School & District Management Teachers Are Facing More Aggression at Work. How Can Schools Protect Them? Remove Save to favorites

Principal support can be “massively effective in promoting teacher well-being,” said Andrew Perry, the lead author of the research study and a senior lecturer at Ohio State University. “Principals who simply communicate with their teachers and show them that they’re there, that they have their backs, can have [a] positive impact on school climate.”

Setting up clear policies to tackle student discipline—like restorative practices—can also help teachers feel safe and supported, according to the research.

Teachers’ views vary, though, on how much this support helps. In comments on an Education Week Facebook post featuring a story on Perry’s research , teachers sounded off about school leaders’ role in protecting teachers from aggressive behavior.

The following responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.



Teachers want principals to discipline students

Teachers said they want principals to tackle student aggression and misbehavior with a firm hand. When teachers are told to just deal with the aggression or blamed for not managing their classrooms well, it dents their morale and affects job satisfaction.

Start disciplining students. Thank you and amen. —Michelle A. Stop tolerating aggression. It really is very simple. —Susan S. School districts get the message that consequences hurt the bottom line or leave them open to lawsuits. Administrators tell teachers, who were cussed out by a student, they failed to foster a positive relationship with the child. Why is there a teacher shortage? Because the road to hell is paved with good intentions. —Rick M. Administration is one source of that aggression. —Mario J. Zero-tolerance policy. No exceptions. —Brett P. Schools DO NOT PROTECT THEM [teachers]. They give them horrible reviews, tell them they're the problem, and write them up. I got so fed up, I resigned. Administrators do not care about their teachers. Especially the ones who notice things they're not supposed to notice. —Jamie J. When kids can do no wrong and face no consequences, what exactly do you expect to happen? —Erica R. It’s hard to stomp out the aggression when it’s micro-aggressions. Every workplace has at least one, but it’s often cliques. A person or persons who try to elevate themselves by engaging in micro-digs. Most administrators do their best, but I agree, vigilance to stomp out micro-aggression is needed everywhere. —Julie L. 1 / 9 Auto-rotating · click to pause

Principal support can better improve working conditions for teachers

Teachers shared that when principals support them against angry parents and follow set procedures to tackle student behavior, they feel more satisfied at work. When principals help teachers navigate their relationships with students and parents, it can help reduce any potential aggression.