Higher Rates of Delta Infection Projected in Schools With No Mask Mandate or COVID Testing
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Higher Rates of Delta Infection Projected in Schools With No Mask Mandate or COVID Testing

By Sarah D. Sparks — September 01, 2021 5 min read
Emily Jeter helps her son Eli, a kindergarten student, get his mask on before heading into class at Jenks East Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.
Emily Jeter helps her son Eli, a kindergarten student, get his mask on before heading into Jenks East Elementary School in Tulsa, Okla., earlier this month.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

If districts don’t tighten COVID-19 protection efforts—and particularly for elementary school students—outbreaks in schools this fall could get ugly, fast.

New, in-review studies suggest that teachers and students will become infected at higher rates, and absenteeism will rise significantly in schools that do not require universal masking and weekly, systemic testing for COVID-19 and where the large majority of children have not already been vaccinated or had the virus.

Moreover, earlier and wider spread of other seasonal respiratory illnesses could make even asymptomatic cases of coronavirus more problematic, infectious disease experts warn.

“School outbreaks will occur in those settings where masks and other mitigation protocols are not in place,” said Tina Tan, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. “Children can get very ill when they get a COVID-19 infection, so the attitude of ‘just let them get sick’ is far from being OK. We need to do everything we can to prevent the children from becoming ill until they are eligible for vaccination.”

Two studies modeling the transmission of COVID in schools this fall have been published in advance of peer review. They use data on what we know about school outbreaks to date and the potential spread of the Delta strain of the virus—considered about twice as contagious as the original virus—to predict what might happen in different scenarios.

However, a sharp rise in school outbreaks has already begun since Delta became the predominant strain of the pandemic in midsummer. Schools nationwide have reported record numbers of new infections and closures due to quarantine, including one Texas district that closed after two teachers died from the disease in the same week.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which tracks COVID-19 cases among children, found that in the week leading up to Aug. 26, nearly 204,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported among children, marking a 4 percent increase from the previous week.As schools enter the fall semester, the infection rate sits at an eye-popping 6,374 per 100,000 children. Among 12- to 15-year-olds alone, the youngest group eligible for vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds the infection rate has jumped sevenfold from the start of June, to 168 per 100,000.

Models highlight masking, testing practices

One of the new modeling studies, led by researchers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, looked at scenarios in which a school had a low, medium, or high number of students and teachers who had already been vaccinated or who had already recovered from the virus. It also looked at the mitigation strategies being used, such as masking and testing.

In one scenario, a school required all students and teachers to wear masks, tested at least half of its students and teachers for the coronavirus each week, and had a population where there was a low level of incoming protection—like an elementary school where no students were old enough to be vaccinated. In that scenario, about 22 percent of susceptible students would become infected by the end of the semester.

But across all scenarios of schools with no universal masking or systemic weekly testing, more than 3 out of 4 students who could get COVID-19, would get sick. The researchers estimated this could mean the difference between 140 lost school days for a school using masking and testing, compared to 210 additional absences in schools that did not.

Chart: A University of North Carloina study modeled the risk of COVID-19 infection for students over the course of a semester using key parameters like: the percentage of students with some incoming immunity, whether the school required universal masking or performed COVID-19 testing.

A separate new study by University of California-Berkeley researchers finds, similarly, that in the highest-risk schools—where only half or less of the school and community have been vaccinated, and without mandatory mask-wearing and systemic testing—a typical elementary school holding in-person classes could see 33 to 65 additional symptomatic infections in a four-month semester, compared to what would be seen among students in remote-only learning, where they could not contract the virus at school.

By contrast, in a region such as the San Francisco Bay Area, which has about a 70 percent vaccination rate and has reopened with universal masking and other mitigation strategies, the Delta variant could have a much smaller impact. In that case, there could be eight to 36 new students with symptomatic COVID-19 in a typical elementary school, 13 more cases in a typical middle school, and three more cases per high school, compared to the risk of infections for those in remote-only learning.

Rates of teacher infections would be similarly split. The researchers also found scenarios in which schools that also kept students separated into small cohorts would have the lowest infections compared to remote learning.

Schools must emphasize: keep sick kids home

The new research highlights the need for systemic testing on top of masking, as children and those with the Delta strain are each more likely to develop asymptomatic but infectious cases of COVID-19, according to Kristina Bryant, a pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Louisville who is also a member of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America.

“One mitigation strategy that we really don’t talk about is staying home when you’re sick, and that is really important,” Bryant said. “It’s totally understandable that parents need to go to work and kids need to be in school, and a couple of years ago we might not have kept kids home with symptoms of a mild viral illness.”

But she added, “COVID-19 in many respects looks like every other viral infection in children. And if you say, can it cause wheezing, just like RSV? Yes, it can. Can it cause a barky cough like croup? Yes, it can,” Bryant said.

Administrators should be systemic in testing and conservative in asking parents to keep students home if they seem sick, she said.

Though separate, large-scale studies of school mitigation strategies in North Carolina and elsewhere were done before Delta became the dominant strain, Bryant said their findings also offer a roadmap to school districts in planning how to start their school years safely.

“In North Carolina and in some other states, schools opened when there was higher virus [infection rates] circulating in the community and kids were getting infected in the community, but when it came to school, they didn’t transmit it,” she said. “I think time will tell, things could be different with Delta, but for now the data that we have suggested that when layered mitigation strategies were in place, then in-school transmission was minimal.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Connecting Social, Emotional and Academic Learning This School Year
Free Webinar: Learn how districts are using SEL skills to double the chances of above-average grades for students.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., September 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Optimizing Digital Instruction in Schools: What Does Learning Look Like Now?
Join the discussion and ask experts about using tech, evaluating products, making difficult decisions, and ultimately accelerate learning.
Register
Tue., September 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How Data and Digital Curriculum Can Drive Personalized Instruction
As we return from an abnormal year, it’s an educator’s top priority to make sure the lessons learned under adversity positively impact students during the new school year. Digital curriculum has emerged from the pandemic
Content provided by Kiddom
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Download Preparing for In-Person Learning: A COVID-19 Checklist for Parents
What you need to know to help your child feel prepared and confident for a return to school. (Downloadable)
Sarah D. Sparks
1 min read
Image of kids with backpacks running outdoors.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Q&A Do Masks Stunt Students’ Social and Emotional Development? An Expert Weighs In
An argument against requiring masks in school is that they stunt kids' ability to read emotions and build relationships. Is that true?
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
SEL Masks 081921
Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty Images
Student Well-Being Opinion If You Think You Have Multiple Personalities, You’re Not Alone
Everyone can act differently depending on the situation. Here’s the science that explains why.
Angela Duckworth
3 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Masks Won't Slow Language for Kids If There's Plenty of Face Time at Home, Expert Says
While masks may decrease facial cues, it's too early to know for sure how wearing masks might affect speech and language, an expert says.
Ed Stannard, New Haven Register (New Haven, Conn.)
6 min read
Two students wearing masks and backpacks in front of lockers.
E+
Load More ▼