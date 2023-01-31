First Latina Selected to Lead National Principals Group
School & District Management

First Latina Selected to Lead National Principals Group

By Denisa R. Superville — January 31, 2023 3 min read
Raquel Martinez, the principal of Stevens Middle School, in Pasco, Wash., was named president-elect of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. She’s the first Latina to hold the position.
Raquel Martinez, the principal of Stevens Middle School, in Pasco, Wash., was named president-elect of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. She’s the first Latina to hold the position.
Courtesy of the National Association of Secondary School Principals
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

One of the nation’s major school leadership organizations will notch a historic first with its selection of a new leader to take on the top post in 2024.

Raquel Martinez, a principal in Washington state, will take over this month as the president-elect of the National Association of Secondary School Principals—meaning that, come August next year, she’ll be the first Latina to lead the organization as its president.

Martinez, the principal of Stevens Middle School in Pasco, Wash., for the last five years, said she was humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the group, which provides professional development and support to thousands private and public middle and secondary school principals and lobbies on their behalf. NASSP also oversees the National Honor Society.

Martinez’s mid-year appointment is unusual. She replaces Aaron Huff, the principal at Benjamin Bosse High School in Evansville, Illinois, who had stepped into the president’s role after then-President Kip Motta, departed last November for personal reasons, according to the association. Martinez will finish out Huff’s term as president-elect and start her own full-term this summer.

Martinez has worked in education for 17 years, spending a decade as a biology teacher and three years as an assistant principal. She’s also served as a bilingual facilitator and has held leadership positions within the NASSP, including serving as chair of the organization’s governance committee.

“I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to serve our school and student leaders as NASSP’s president-elect,” Martinez said in the announcement, adding that the group’s “mission to transform education through leadership resonates with me on a deeply personal level.”

“I will work tirelessly as a voice for my fellow principals and advocate for our students,” she said.

Motivated by students

Martinez threw her hat in the ring for the president position last year after she attended the association’s student mental health summit in Virginia and was asked to sit at a table with bilingual students, to help translate.

She would not forget the students’ reaction to meeting her.

“They were like, ‘You’re Latina? You speak Spanish? And you’re a principal? And you’re here at the national level?’” Martinez recalled. “I was so moved by that.”

Principals can get bogged down in the day-to-dayness of their school leadership duties that they can forget the impact they have, she said.

“I know I impacted them,” she said, but the experience also affected her.

The daughter of farm workers who moved from Mexico to Washington state, Martinez hopes she’ll be an example for Latino students and other students of color as well as Latino and Latina educators and other educators of color.

She knows how much representation matters. In her own school community, where Spanish is the primary home language, parents are often in disbelief—but they also display a huge level of comfort—when they realize that their school leader is Hispanic and bilingual.

"‘Es la directora? You’re the principal?’” is a question she gets a lot from parents.

“Even with parents you’re more relatable,” she said. “You can talk to them in their own language. It provides an opportunity, a safe place for them to ask questions about what the education system is doing. It’s completely different. You’re much more approachable.”

Martinez hopes to draw on her background as a child of migrant farmworkers—who also worked on the farms herself—and growing up in poverty to help others understand the challenges that students from low-income households face, but also programs and initiatives that can help students succeed academically.

There’s been a big push to increase diversity in the educator workforce over all, and school leadership in particular. While the majority of students enrolled in public schools are students of color, 77 percent of public school principals identify as white. Only nine percent were Hispanic in the 2020-21 school year, according to the most recent federal data.

Martinez hopes that having a leader of color in such a visible position—visiting schools and leading advocacy on the association’s behalf—would help teachers and principals of color in the profession. She’s also looking for opportunities to mentor fellow school leaders of color.

Ronn Nozoe, the organization’s CEO, called Martinez a “visionary and collaborative leader.”

“We know she has the experience, character and passion needed to advocate for an equitable system that works for all students and educators,” he said.

The organization is also looking for principals to fill five one-year seats on its board, beginning on Aug. 1.

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Thu., February 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Science of Reading: Tools to Build Reading Proficiency
The Science of Reading has taken education by storm. Learn how Dr. Miranda Blount transformed literacy instruction in her state.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 3 Things That Keep Superintendents in Their Jobs
Two experienced leaders say strong relationships with the community and school board make all the difference.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Magnet attracting employee candidates represented by wooden dolls
iStock/Getty
School & District Management 5 Things to Know About How the Culture Wars Are Disrupting Schools
Disruptions were more acutely felt in districts with more affluent and white students, but there weren't always clear-cut political lines.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Illustration of neutral warning symbols, with two standing out in the colors red and blue.
filo/DigitalVision Vectors + EdWeek
School & District Management Divisive Politics Are Harming Schools, District Leaders Say
A new survey reveals how tough the politics are for some leaders, especially in the suburbs.
Denisa R. Superville
8 min read
Illustration of tug of war.
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week, SvetaZi, and iStock/Getty
School & District Management Leading a City School District Is Tough. A New Program Aims to Ease the Way
Its creators hope to drive down big-city superintendent turnover by preparing candidates for the stresses of leadership.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Woman standing on a paper boat with a tsunami wave approaching.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼