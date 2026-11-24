The U.S. Department of Education on Monday said it would seek to force Virginia state officials to withhold federal funding from a school district that has taken the extraordinary step of temporarily shutting down after failing to complete full background checks on 500 hires over a three-year period.

The department’s statements followed admissions by the Albemarle County, Va., school district that while it conducted criminal background checks, its reviews of hires through child protective services “did not consistently follow established processes.”

The 14,000-student district has been in turmoil this year following the arrest of a social-emotional learning coach at an elementary school on charges of sexually assaulting children.

The Education Department said it would also move to place Virginia’s state department of education on “high-risk status,” until it could ensure that districts across the state “are in compliance with student safety requirements.”

“A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

In a statement to Education Week, Virginia’s education department said it is working with the district, the office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and the state attorney general’s office “to determine the next steps for engaging with USDOE and the implications of these federal actions on the students of Albemarle and Virginia.”

The state department of education said that since the allegations came to light in the district, it has taken “clear efforts to exercise oversight and address the failures” found in the school system.

Those included requiring the district conduct a third-party review of its practices and issuing guidance to all districts on how to stay in compliance with state law.

The agency said it will “continue to do everything in its power to protect students” and ensure that districts are in step with the law.

Leaders of the Albemarle County school system said last week that all new employees are subjected to a fingerprint-based criminal background check, using a database operated by the Virginia state police.

In addition, state law and the district’s school board policy require that new hires be checked against the child protective services central registry, run by the Virginia department of social services, to ensure that they have no substantiated complaints of child abuse or neglect.

While the criminal background checks were completed, the district said a review had revealed that workers responsible for submissions to child protective services “did not consistently follow established processes.”

District will consider reopening on Nov. 30

Over the most recent three years, more than 500 people hired by the Albemarle school system passed their criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the social services registry review, the district said in a statement on its website.

“Families should not have to accept any uncertainty about the adults working with their children, and I will not risk the safety of our students,” Chandra Hayes, the acting superintendent of the Albemarle district, said in the statement.

Hayes said that because the hires work in schools and departments across the district, she decided to close all schools “until we have this issue resolved.” The district has 29 campuses.

Officials in the district, headquartered in Charlottesville, a few hours’ drive south of Washington, said they shared their findings with the Virginia Department of Education. State officials said staff who work directly with children must have their social services screenings finished before being able to work with students, the district said.

Albemarle school district officials said on Nov. 18 that they had shut down schools through the Thanksgiving holiday and hoped to reopen on Nov. 30.

In an update posted Nov. 22 , the district said that all 512 applications had been cleared.

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Spanberger on Nov. 19 said her administration would take “swift corrective action” to investigate the school system’s protections and where its processes had fallen short.

The governor said that Virginia Secretary of Education Jeffery Smith and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway are working with the interim district leaders to take steps that include hiring an outside investigator to review its policies and practices regarding the reporting of child abuse and neglect.

This summer, the U.S. Department of Education said it was launching a new initiative meant to ensure that schools promptly respond to allegations of sexual misconduct by teachers and don’t allow educators facing such allegations to move to different positions undisciplined.

The agency said it was cracking down on a practice labeled “passing the trash,” in which districts reassign, instead of firing or disciplining educators accused of sexual misconduct. It’s since launched related investigations into 32 school districts across the nation , including one of the Albemarle County schools launched Monday.

Furor stems from alleged sexual assault at elementary school

The Albemarle school district has been in turmoil since the beginning of the academic year, following allegations that a social-emotional learning coach at an elementary school sexually assaulted students on school grounds, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

That coach, Michael Swiney, was indicted this year and now faces 20 felony charges and accusations from seven students, according to the Times-Dispatch.

The superintendent of the district , Matt Haas, and the principal of the school where the alleged sexual assaults took place—each of whom was criticized for their handling of the case—later resigned.

That principal and two other district administrators were arrested in October and charged with failing to report suspected child abuse.

“Albemarle County Public Schools’ prior leadership failed the children and families they serve,” Spanberger said in a statement.

“They failed to follow the law by not conducting legally-required background checks, and they failed to uphold the trust our Commonwealth placed in them.”

As for Virginia’s state education department, the high-risk status means it loses some of its competitive edge when applying for competitive federal grants, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The state agency will have to submit a corrective action plan to federal officials within 30 days outlining how it will audit all Virginia school districts to ensure they’re following required hiring processes and meet other conditions.