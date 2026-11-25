Many schools overlook a rich source of lessons about science, math, and civic engagement: the cafeteria trash bin.

K-12 students throw out about 530,000 tons of food each year, the World Wildlife Fund estimates. But some teachers and students are dialing back that waste through strategies that double as learning experiences.

Here are four strategies that connect the cafeteria to the classroom.

1. Conduct a food waste audit

Through waste audits, students sort and measure a day’s worth of school lunch garbage to determine how much food and reusable materials their classmates discard.

Waste audits can be tailored for any grade level and connected to lessons on data science, measurement, conservation, and multi-step math problems. Several organizations offer lessons and guidance on school waste audits, including the World Wildlife Fund , the Environmental Protection Agency , and the National Academy of Medicine .

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Amber Lipford, a sustainability educator, talks with students about how to conduct a food waste audit in the Scenic Hills Elementary School in Memphis, Tenn., on Nov. 13, 2026. As they weigh food waste and strategize ways to minimize it, they'll be learning important math and science skills. Kevin Wurm for Education Week Curriculum In This School Cafeteria, One Student's Trash Is Another's Math Lesson Remove Save to favorites

In a recent audit at Scenic Hills Elementary School in Memphis, 4th grade students sorted scraps from partially-eaten meals into five-gallon buckets resting on digital luggage scales. Using worksheets, they calculated how much food was discarded and how many full, unopened items, like cartons of milk, could be diverted elsewhere.

It’s become a perennial favorite project that has made students more mindful of what they waste, Principal Jami Fowler-White said.

“Now our students are really conscious about what they are throwing away,” she said.

Some schools also incorporate interviews into their audits to explore why certain foods end up in the trash more than others.

2. Set up a share table

Share tables give students a place to offer unwanted, wrapped food items and whole pieces of fruit to their hungry peers, diverting them from the trash can.

At Scenic Hills, waste audits have led to increased use of share tables, Fowler-White said. Last year, the school received a grant for a sharing refrigerator to store cold items. Student volunteers also push a cart between classrooms in the afternoons to give their peers, many of whom rely on school meals for most of their nutrition, a chance to take items home.

Dozens of Memphis schools use share tables, weighing and documenting how much food they divert from the trash.

“I wanted to take the stigma away around food,” Fowler-White said. “Children used to be ashamed to say they’re hungry. I tell them, ‘You can’t work at your highest level if you are hungry. If you need something, tell us.’”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers guidance on school share tables , and a resource from the Environmental Law Institute includes tips on food safety and links to guidance from states and districts around the country.

3. Develop a composting program

Compost programs give students an opportunity to cut waste and learn about the life cycle of plants, organic matter, and soil health.

When students in Montgomery County, Md., launched a composting program in 2018, they collected about 800 pounds of food waste from one elementary school in the first month. Those students later formed an organization called Compostology that successfully pushed state lawmakers to provide grants for school composting. The program, still active today, later expanded composting efforts to 18 schools and inspired 118 schools to set up share tables, the World Wildlife Fund said in a September report .

In cities like Baltimore, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., food scraps composted in cafeterias are later used as fertilizer in student-run school gardens.

FoodCorps, an organization that provides hands-on education through school garden programs in 23 states, offers elementary-level lesson plans . A 3rd grade lesson shows teachers how to construct a classroom “worm bin” with students to observe the wriggly creatures breaking down food waste. The EPA also offers school composting resources.

4. Get out the vote on school meals

Some food service programs seek to ensure more food ends up in stomachs, rather than garbage bins, by working with students to develop, pilot, and select new recipes for school lunches.

The process can be as simple as feedback cards in a school cafeteria or as elaborate as a TV-style cooking competition that allows students to propose new dishes.

In the Osborn school district in Phoenix, nutrition director Cory Alexander, a 2026 EdWeek Leaders To Learn From honoree , regularly asks students to participate in “taste tests” of potential new meals, and special events double as feedback opportunities.

For National School Lunch Week last year, the district piloted scratch-made veggie ramen bowls and collected student input, posting highlights on the food program’s Instagram page.

In Philadelphia, students in the district’s culinary career and technical education program took the industrial-sized ladle into their own hands, developing a dish called “Philly Urban Goulash.” This month, the food service program served the recipe at schools around the district, the school system shared on its Facebook page.