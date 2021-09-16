‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Trend Creates Chaos in Schools Nationwide
School Climate & Safety

‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Trend Creates Chaos in Schools Nationwide

By Simone Jasper, The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) — September 16, 2021 2 min read
At the new Rising Hill Elementary School in Kansas City, Mo., gender neutral student bathrooms have a common sink area for washing and individual, locking, toilet stalls that can be used by boys or girls. Principal Kate Place gave a tour of the facilities on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The school is in the North Kansas City school district.
A gender neutral student bathroom.
Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School bathrooms have been found in ruins — and district leaders are blaming a new TikTok trend.

Shattered mirrors, missing soap dispensers, and broken toilets recently have been linked to the “devious lick” challenge, in which social media users share videos of damage done to schools.

In North Carolina, Wakefield Middle School is creating a new bathroom schedule after principal Alison Cleveland said vandalism included “breaking toilets and pulling sinks off the walls, removing the soap from the dispensers and spraying it on the floors and walls, and breaking the water vents and pipes, causing leaks,” The News & Observer reported.

The trend even prompted Olathe North High School in Kansas to close some of its restrooms, principal Jason Herman told families.

“They see this as a joke,” Herman said, according to The Kansas City Star. “I do not. Our custodians work too hard every single day to put up with this nonsense.”

Districts are calling for the trend to stop as footage of vandalism is being posted on TikTok, a short-video platform popular with younger people.

In response to a request for comment, a TikTok spokesperson on Wednesday told McClatchy News: “We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”

But the trend already has led to reports of incidents in multiple states, including Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas — leading districts nationwide to warn that the students responsible for the damage could be punished.

In Florida, Lawton Chiles Middle School said it was taking vandalism seriously after finding red Kool-Aid splattered across restrooms, trash cans in toilets, and soap dispensers removed from walls.

“If a student is caught participating in one of these challenges, they will be suspended out of school and run the risk of being removed from sports and clubs, alternatively placed or turned over to law enforcement,” the school wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “Their families will be paying restitution for the damage caused by their student.”

See Also

BRIC ARCHIVE
Getty
Privacy & Security TikTok: Powerful Teaching Tool or Classroom Management Nightmare?
Alyson Klein, November 13, 2019
8 min read

Officials have issued a similar warning in Texas, where North East Independent School District spokesperson Aubrey Mika Chancellor told KSAT “soap and paper towel dispensers have been ripped off the walls in restrooms, mirrors have been ripped down as well and light fixtures have been broken.”

In Pennsylvania, Superintendent Marybeth Torchia said some Boyertown Area School District students are facing criminal charges after destruction in school bathrooms, WPVI reported.

Though some “devious licks” videos have garnered thousands of views, not all students are amused.

“I just think that it’s a little bit ridiculous,” Raegan Heffelfinger, a Florida high school student, told WBBH. “When you have to go all the way around to a different bathroom it just makes it a little bit harder on you.”

It’s not the first time a TikTok trend has been a cause for concern.

Recently, videos showing people eating copious amounts of frozen honey had some experts worried that too much of the sweetener could lead to diarrhea.

Also last month, clips surfaced of people walking on plastic containers in the so-called “milk crate challenge,” leading to concerns about serious injuries, McClatchy News reported.

Simone Jasper
The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

Copyright (c) 2021, The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Commenting has been disabled on edweek.org effective Sept. 8. Please visit our FAQ section for more details. To get in touch with us visit our contact page, follow us on social media, or submit a Letter to the Editor.

Events

Tue., September 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar What’s Next for Teaching and Learning? Key Trends for the New School Year
The past 18 months changed the face of education forever, leaving teachers, students, and families to adapt to unprecedented challenges in teaching and learning. As we enter the third school year affected by the pandemic—and
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How Data and Digital Curriculum Can Drive Personalized Instruction
As we return from an abnormal year, it’s an educator’s top priority to make sure the lessons learned under adversity positively impact students during the new school year. Digital curriculum has emerged from the pandemic
Content provided by Kiddom
Register
Wed., September 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Leadership for Racial Equity in Schools and Beyond
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reveal systemic racial disparities in educational opportunity, there are revelations to which we can and must respond. Through conscientious efforts, using an intentional focus on race, school leaders can
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety 4 Myths About Suspensions That Could Hurt Students Long Term
New longitudinal research shows that longer in- and out-of-school suspensions have severe consequences for students.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Image of a student sitting at a desk in a school hallway.
Jupiterimages/Getty
School Climate & Safety Photos The Tense and Joyous Start to the 2021 School Year, in Photos
Students are headed back to school with the threat of the Delta variant looming. How is this playing out across the country? Take a look.
Jaclyn Borowski & Stacey Decker
1 min read
Back to School Share Blue
School Climate & Safety Former NRA President Promotes Gun Rights at Fake Graduation Set Up by Parkland Parents
A former NRA president invited to give a commencement address to a school that doesn’t exist was set up to make a point about gun violence.
Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
2 min read
David Keene, chairman of the American Conservative Union, speaks during the CPAC meeting in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2010.
David Keene, the former president of the NRA, promoted gun rights in a speech he thought was a rehearsal for a commencement address to graduating students in Las Vegas. The invitation to give the speech was a set up by Parkland parents whose son was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP
School Climate & Safety Opinion The Police-Free Schools Movement Made Headway. Has It Lost Momentum?
Removing officers from school hallways plays just one small part in taking down the school policing system.
Judith Browne Dianis
4 min read
Image of lights on police cruiser
Getty
Load More ▼