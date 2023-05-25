Chaplains Could Work as School Counselors Under Bill Passed in Texas
Student Well-Being

Chaplains Could Work as School Counselors Under Bill Passed in Texas

By Elizabeth Heubeck — May 25, 2023 3 min read
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
This June 1, 2021, file photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The mental health crisis facing our nation’s children is well-documented and undisputed. So, too, is the dire shortage of mental health professionalsin communities and schools. But a bill passed by Texas lawmakers yesterday to address the crisis by turning to chaplains is not without controversy.

Texas Senate Bill 763 would allow unlicensed chaplains to serve as counselors in public schools, in either a volunteer or paid capacity. The bill has now passed in both the state Senate and House along party lines, and is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. If made law, the act would take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.

“We have to give schools all the tools; with all we’re experiencing, with mental health problems, other crises, this is just another tool,” said state Rep. Cole Hefner, a Republican and sponsor of the bill, during a debate on it earlier this month.

But Texas Rep. Jim Talarico, a Democrat, yesterday questioned Hefner on the wisdom of using chaplains, many of whom may lack training in school counseling, as school counselors. “Do you think a chaplain can replace a school counselor?” Talarico asked Hefner, who responded: “I trust our school districts to make that determination.”

In that exchange, Hefner also stated that the chaplains “can either come in and work alongside counselors, or replace them.” The bill allows school districts to use funds currently allocated for school safety and security to support chaplains in their new role.

Critics cite a lack of credentials, potential religious bias as problematic

The funding mechanism is just one problem with the bill according to critics, including Michael O’Briant, speaking on behalf of the Texas School Counselor Association, of which he is a board member.

“These [chaplains] are people who just walk in the door, they have no certification,” said O’Briant, who is also a middle school counselor inTexas’s San Angelo Independent School District. “We are school counselors who hold master’s degrees in school counseling.”

While it’s common in a crisis situation, such as a mass shooting, for people from a religious background to offer support on an immediate and limited basis, he said, that’s “completely different than being employed in a school system.”

“Even as an active member of my church and a Christian, it’s concerning to me that we’re bringing in, I’m fairly certain, chaplains who would be representing only one of the myriad of religions expressed across the state,” O’Briant said. “We’ve had Muslim and Hindu students here in our building; those parents would not want their children served by” Christian chaplains. Lawmakers, in fact, voted down an amendment to the bill that would have required chaplains to serve students of all faiths, and not to proselytize, according to news reports.

Bill calls into question separation of church and state

Critics see the bill as a continuation of recent erosion of the distinction between religion and government. Last year, for instance, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling determined that a Washington state school board had discriminated against a football coach for disciplining him for praying on the field after games. That ruling appears to stand in opposition to earlier rulings by U.S. courts that “have determined that public schools are an ‘arm of the state’ and thus can do nothing to hinder or promote religion,” wrote Jill Heinrich, an education professor at Cornell College and an expert on the separation of church and state in American public education.

Added O’Briant: “The word indoctrination is thrown around quite a bit—the fear that we, as educators, are somehow indoctrinating students into particular lifestyles. But this would be someone actually paid to do that.”

Others in the mental health profession, however, said they would welcome the expanded access to mental health support the bill could provide.

“The more adults and peers that we can get supporting the mental health of our youth, the better,” said Sharon A. Hoover, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-director of the National Center for School Mental Health. “We cannot treat our way out of this youth mental health crisis with child mental health specialists alone; rather, we must take an all-hands-on-deck approach and give mental health away to all that are in positions of support, whether that be faith leaders, peers, mentors, or other community members.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., June 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Leverage New Funding Sources with Data-Informed Practices
Address the whole child using data-informed practices, gain valuable insights, and learn strategies that can benefit your district.
Register
Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being The U.S. Surgeon General's Warning About Social Media and What It Means for Schools
Schools have been ringing alarm bells over social media and kids' mental health. Now their cause is getting a major boost.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Conceptual image of a young person engaged in social media.
YoGinta/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion What Teachers Get Wrong About Creativity
Because of the priorities school systems set, teachers often stifle students' creativity without even realizing it.
Teresa Amabile
4 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Teachers Say Improving Students’ Mental Well-Being Begins at Home
Schools are trying a smorgasbord of approaches to address students' deteriorating mental health. Where do parents fit into this equation?
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Photo of parent and child working on homework.
E+ / Getty
Student Well-Being 2 District Leaders Transformed School Mental Health Services. They Share How They Did It
Andria Amador, of Boston, and Nate Thompson, of Littleton, Colorado, discuss successful responses to the student mental health crisis.
Libby Stanford
2 min read
051123 Lead Sym Libby jb BS
Chris Ferenzi for Education Week
Load More ▼