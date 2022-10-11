A Teacher at 50: Inside the Struggle to Rebuild America’s Black Teaching Workforce

Introduction

Evanston , Ill.

Nothing in Room 129 was DarLisa Himrod’s own.

The 49-year-old aspiring teacher organized bulletin boards, dusted off a feelings chart, and studied the roster of incoming 1st graders at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Fine Arts & Literary School. But she remained overwhelmed by old memories and the long road ahead.

Then her new mentor opened Pandora and hit play on her gospel station. The lush voice of Tamela Mann filled the classroom and a familiar place in Himrod’s heart.

“I’m going to be open to what she has to say,” she thought as Leslie Perkins, a 32-year classroom veteran who is also Black, hung another laminated poster. “I want to learn.”

It was late August 2021. Two days later, school would start in this leafy Chicago suburb, where white children bring home some of the highest test scores in the country, but their Black and brown peers tend to lag 30, 40, or even 50 points behind.

Himrod knew that divide firsthand. She attended King Arts as a child, starting kindergarten when the school was still the beating heart of Evanston’s historically Black Fifth Ward. Then it was relocated to a whiter neighborhood by Evanston/Skokie School District 65. It was during the ensuing years that Himrod’s feelings about school had turned uncertain, bending the arc of her life toward struggle.

Now, her hair was streaked with gray, and her knees were stiff with arthritis. She loved directing the youth choir at Evanston’s Bethel AME Church, where her normally quiet voice soared with the other sopranos on Sunday mornings. But Himrod had spent most of her professional life toiling in area daycare centers, taking nearly two decades to nudge her annual salary up to $40,000. Even after landing a position in District 65’s early Head Start program, she had to keep working nights and weekends at a shelter for homeless teens.

“I want to do things with my life,” Himrod told her husband that spring.

Then the opportunity she’d been waiting for fell into her lap.

CREATE 65 was the brainchild of District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton. He wanted to attract more candidates of color who are often shut out of the current teacher pipeline, then provide them with a $30,000 stipend, enrollment at either Northwestern or National Louis University, and a full year of hands-on training at the elbow of an expert teacher.

The model is known as a teacher residency . More than 130 such programs are now in operation across the country.

But CREATE 65 came with a twist. Horton also wanted to train his new teachers to be anti-racist. Then he wanted to place them in strategic spots around the district, including the brand-new elementary school he hoped to construct in the Fifth Ward.

“Imagine building up these residents and training them the ’65 way’ in equity and getting them staffed at the new school,” the superintendent said. “There’s power in that.”

The reason for such enthusiasm came into focus when a diverse group of students entered Room 129, then Perkins and Himrod set out to meet their competing needs.

When asked to write their names, two Black girls in managed only a scribble of misshapen letters, signaling immediately that they would need extra attention. (The girls’ parents did not agree to speak with Education Week, so their names are being withheld.)

An African-American boy named Quincy zoomed through his lessons; his mother, the president of the King Arts PTA, would soon complain the class was moving too slowly.

And then there was Felix, a white student who liked to loudly yell out that Perkins was boring and took up much of the oxygen in Room 129.

In response, Himrod began sitting on a stool next to the boy and gently encouraging him to raise his hand and please be neat, all classroom management strategies that were part of the “culture of nice” that had contributed to Evanston’s gaping racial divides for generations. But when Felix reacted by flinging his body onto the floor and throwing a tantrum, Himrod decided to switch up to the direct, no-nonsense style that came more naturally—and that everyone from Perkins to academic experts to Felix’s mother would later describe as part of what made her uniquely well suited to establish a classroom environment where all Evanston children could get the attention and care they deserve.

“I got down to his level and I told him, ‘We’re not doing that. So you need to get your body up off the floor right now,’” Himrod said. “The Black mom in me came out.”