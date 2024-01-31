4 Steps to Combat Politicization and Win Buy-In for SEL (Download)

Social-emotional l earning has faced strong pushback recently as the term has been swept up in the divisive politics of the times. But some polling has found that parents—both liberal and conservative—are broadly supportive of students learning in school many of the skills that social-emotional learning teaches.

Providing students with the non-academic skills they need to be successful in school, career s , and life while being mindful of how touchy this once benign topic has become can be a difficult needle for schools to thread. Reference this downloadable guide for four steps on how to help temper—or avoid altogether—politicized pushback to SEL.



Download the Guide (PDF)