4 Steps to Combat Politicization and Win Buy-In for SEL (Download)
Student Well-Being Download

By Arianna Prothero & Liz Yap — January 31, 2024 1 min read
Conceptual image in blue of paper dolls
Les Cunliffe/iStock/Getty
Social-emotional learning has faced strong pushback recently as the term has been swept up in the divisive politics of the times. But some polling has found that parents—both liberal and conservative—are broadly supportive of students learning in school many of the skills that social-emotional learning teaches.

Providing students with the non-academic skills they need to be successful in school, careers, and life while being mindful of how touchy this once benign topic has become can be a difficult needle for schools to thread. Reference this downloadable guide for four steps on how to help temper—or avoid altogether—politicized pushback to SEL.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Liz Yap
Designer Education Week
Liz Yap is a designer for Education Week, working across products in print and digital.

