What Is Trump’s New AI Plan for K-12 Schools? Take This Weekly Quiz
Education Quiz

By Lynn (Yunfei) Liu — April 24, 2025 1 min read
Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.

In last week’s quiz, most of you handled the new true-or-false format well—nearly all respondents answered the math AI training and court ruling questions correctly.

Some questions, however, were more challenging. Only 18 percent of participants correctly identified the number of states and territories planning to certify they’re not using “illegal DEI practices” under the Trump administration’s directive.

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.

Lynn (Yunfei) Liu
Digital News Specialist Education Week
Lynn Liu is a digital news specialist for Education Week.

